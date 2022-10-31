Read full article on original website
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
'It's the love of people': How a Kent man has helped thousands celebrate their birthdays with special tokens
KENT, Ohio — His faith is his passion. Spreading kindness is his hobby. "All it is, to be honest, is just a little reminder someone is thinking about you on your birthday," Trevor Crews explains. The Kent native has mailed out around 25,000 birthday tokens, an idea that began...
midwestliving.com
Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio
Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
Mike Polk Jr. asks kids of today to taste test old-fashioned Halloween candy
CLEVELAND — To be fair, there is no proper answer to what "the best" Halloween candy is, nor is there a universal answer to what "the worst" Halloween candy is. It's simply a matter of preference, and people have different palettes. So, for every 1,000 normal people who prefer...
New in Town: Shopping for deals at Krazy Bins in Parma with Jason Mikell and Laura Caso
PARMA, Ohio — The shoppers line up early, and the deals are hard to beat. Krazy Bins, a local "bargain bin" discount chain with locations in Mentor, Akron and Parma draws a devoted customer base of shoppers who are out to score a deal. "I think my favorite customer...
WKYC
Holidays at Tower City Center in Cleveland to kick off Thursday, Nov. 17: See the list of events
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 14, 2022. As the holiday season approaches, Tower City Center in Cleveland is offering a wide variety of activities and events for the whole family. During "Holidays at Tower City," magical decorations, pop-up shops and live...
GALLERY: Cleveland Clinic NICU kiddos get into the Halloween spirit
Even the tiniest Ohioans got into the Halloween spirit Monday.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
northeastohioparent.com
Early Holiday Happenings Around Northeast Ohio
If your family is in the mood for some early festive fun, you’re in luck. Plenty of early holiday happenings are taking place throughout November and into early December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. *We recommend checking with the venue or organization before attending any of the following events...
thisiscleveland.com
7 Places to Grab Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in The Land
Thanksgiving is the ultimate comfort food holiday. Whether it’s the succulent turkey you crave, or mouthwatering stuffing that gets you going, you’ll find all your faves ready for you at delicious small businesses. Skip the long hours toiling over a hot stove and support some of Cleveland’s best restaurants by grabbing your feast prepared and ready to heat and serve.
Carl Quagliata and Zach Ladner Snag Former Nora Space in Little Italy
Partners will open an Italian-themed steakhouse
Bartleby Delivers a Buzzy Lounge Experience in One of Cleveland’s Grandest Spaces
Instead of fine dining or cutting-edge cuisine, it delivers a fun, approachable modern American menu
Corleone’s Ristorante to feature ‘The Godfather’ screening in special anniversary wine dinner
PARMA, Ohio – “The Godfather” came out in 1972, an iconic film that spawned an excellent sequel and captivated fans for generations with its tale of the Corleone family’s power struggles. The movie is marking 50 years, and what better place to celebrate than Corleone’s Ristorante...
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Haunted NEO Road Trip: Aurora Inn
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
First Look: 'Designer Dress Days' sale is back at Legacy Village
LYNDHURST, Ohio — After a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the National Council of Jewish Women is back with their annual fundraiser, Designer Dress Days – where you can score some amazing fashion deals for a great cause. The organization has hosted the event for more than...
Hot Chicken Takeover abruptly closes Strongsville location
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Hot Chicken Takeover in Strongsville has abruptly closed after 18 months in business. “The HCT team has made the difficult decision to close our Strongsville location permanently as of today,” the Columbus-based company wrote in an email to customers on Tuesday. “We’d like to thank all of our Strongsville customers for supporting us on this leg of our journey, and we hope we see you at our Crocker Park location in Westlake.”
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Nov. 3-6)
MIX returns to Cleveland Museum of Art and AFI comes to the Agora
80s throwback items available for 2022 holiday season
The Trapper Keeper is offering a limited edition bundle including exclusive designs and extras.
