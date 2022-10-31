ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

midwestliving.com

Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio

Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
MEDINA, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Early Holiday Happenings Around Northeast Ohio

If your family is in the mood for some early festive fun, you’re in luck. Plenty of early holiday happenings are taking place throughout November and into early December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. *We recommend checking with the venue or organization before attending any of the following events...
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

7 Places to Grab Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in The Land

Thanksgiving is the ultimate comfort food holiday. Whether it’s the succulent turkey you crave, or mouthwatering stuffing that gets you going, you’ll find all your faves ready for you at delicious small businesses. Skip the long hours toiling over a hot stove and support some of Cleveland’s best restaurants by grabbing your feast prepared and ready to heat and serve.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Haunted NEO Road Trip: Aurora Inn

AURORA, OH
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Hot Chicken Takeover abruptly closes Strongsville location

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Hot Chicken Takeover in Strongsville has abruptly closed after 18 months in business. “The HCT team has made the difficult decision to close our Strongsville location permanently as of today,” the Columbus-based company wrote in an email to customers on Tuesday. “We’d like to thank all of our Strongsville customers for supporting us on this leg of our journey, and we hope we see you at our Crocker Park location in Westlake.”
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
CLEVELAND, OH

