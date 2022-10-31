Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Whitehouse joins Charlotte PR firm Junapr as associate director
Charlotte-based public relations firm Junapr(link is external) has announced the addition of its 14th full-time employee, Morgan Whitehouse, as associate director. Whitehouse has nearly a decade of experience in communications and public relations in fields spanning the ski industry, health care and craft beer. Before joining Junapr, she worked for an Oregon-based PR firm, where she managed multichannel public relations, digital media and content marketing efforts for a portfolio of clients.
vermontbiz.com
Leahy to present second annual Trailblazer Legacy Award to outdoor industry pioneers OGE
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance's (VOBA(link is external)) 2nd Annual Trailblazer Legacy Award will be presented to Marc Sherman and Mike Donohue, co-founders of the Outdoor Gear Exchange(link is external) (OGE) in Burlington, by U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy. Senator Leahy was the inaugural Trailblazer Award recipient in 2021 for his lifetime of work preserving and protecting Vermont’s remarkable outdoor places, foundational to the successes of outdoor businesses like OGE. The 2022 Trailblazer Legacy Award ceremony will take place as part of VOBA's Fourth Annual Meeting and Outdoor Economy Sessions(link is external) at HULA in Burlington on November 10.
vermontbiz.com
Weinberger appoints Kimberly Carson as Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging
Vermont Business Magazine Mayor Miro Weinberger today announced the appointment of Kimberly Carson as the City’s new Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging. Kim most recently served as the Director of Education and Human Capital Development for the Iowa Judicial Branch Leading Judicial Education and Professional Development for nearly two thousand judicial branch employees and providing strategic leadership for diversity and equity initiatives across the agency.
vermontbiz.com
Reeves: Renewing our commitment to recycling in Vermont
By Sarah Reeves, Executive Director of the Chittenden Solid Waste District It’s easy to drop a piece of cardboard into a blue recycling bin and think nothing more of it, other than remembering to set your bin on the curb for pickup or bringing it to a drop off center. The good news is that recycling is second nature to many Vermonters. The bad news is, if you were to pull the curtain back and observe the next steps in that cardboard’s journey, you’d likely be surprised by how old and inefficient the facility is that sorts these materials into streams that can be made into new products.
vermontbiz.com
HUD officials join Weinberger to discuss homelessness and increase affordable housing
House America leverages American Rescue Plan and other federal resources to immediately re-house and build additional housing for people experiencing homelessness. Vermont Business Magazine Today, HUD New England Regional Administrator Juana Matias joined Mayor Weinberger at the site of Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community to discuss Burlington’s success in reaching their 2022 House America goals and talk about the city’s future goals to address homelessness and increase affordable housing supply.
vermontbiz.com
UVM faculty awarded $1.25 million grant for social, emotional-behavioral health and inclusive education
Vermont Business Magazine A $1.25 million grant from the US Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs will fund the launch of Project RESILIENCY(link is external) at the University of Vermont. With a goal to train specialized and interdisciplinary leaders in the education of children and youth with or at risk for emotional and behavioral disorders, the project will fully fund five doctoral scholars in the newPhD in Social, Emotional, and Behavioral Health and Inclusive Education (SHIE)(link is external) program over the next five years.
businessnhmagazine.com
White Mountains Community College Breaks Ground on Advanced Technology Building
White Mountains Community College (WMCC) broke ground on its new Advanced Technology Building at its Littleton Academic Center on Sept. 14 with support from Milton CAT and Caterpillar. Students, faculty, community members, and dignitaries including Gov. Chris Sununu, gathered to celebrate breaking groound on the 10,000-square-foot building, which will house...
VTDigger
Tougher reporting on the Bank of Burlington
In recent years, there have been efforts to establish a state bank in Vermont. Proposed legislation would give Vermont the power to lend without relying on private finance, but so far, the banking lobby has succeeded in preventing the Bank of Vermont’s charter. But we do not have to worry, because we have the Bank of Burlington.
vermontbiz.com
SBA: Small Business Saturday Nov 26, Veterans workshop Nov 3
Vermont Business Magazine Saturday, November 26 is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Please join SBA and organizations across the country in supporting your local small businesses by shopping at a small business.
Burlington mayor notes progress in affordable housing
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says progress is being made to re-house the homeless community. Tuesday, he visited the Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter site with representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Officials spoke about creating more affordable housing for Burlington, under the HUD's "House America Initiative."
University of Vermont to study impact of climate change on manufactured-home communities
Tropical Storm Irene showed how vulnerable the homes are to flooding. Read the story on VTDigger here: University of Vermont to study impact of climate change on manufactured-home communities.
vermontbiz.com
BED deploys The Orb wind turbine at BTV in pursuit of Net Zero Energy
BED General Manager, with Mayor Weinberger and representatives from the airport, ARC and the Sustainable Jobs Fund, describes the benefits of The Orb above the garage at Burlington International Airport Wednesday afternoon. VermontBiz photos. Vermont Business Magazine The Burlington Electric Department (BED) today, joined by Mayor Miro Weinberger, ARC Industries(link...
WCAX
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth
Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 13 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse...
mynbc5.com
Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
WCAX
Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch
Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace. Updated: 14 hours ago. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to...
State officials, educators and law enforcement tackle school safety at governor’s conference
“It’s all of us working together, pulling in the same direction so that we can identify the problems before they blossom,” Gov. Phil Scott said at the Governor’s School Safety Conference on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: State officials, educators and law enforcement tackle school safety at governor’s conference.
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont
ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition
Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
Three run for position of Windsor County assistant judge
Three are seeking two positions as assistant judge for Windsor County. Incumbent Michael Ricci, a 69-year-old Independent, is against Democrats Alison Johannensen and former assistant judge David Singer of Hartland. The position is unique. Each of the state’s 14 counties has […] Read More The post Three run for position of Windsor County assistant judge appeared first on The Mountain Times.
mynbc5.com
Schools from across Vermont gather for the Governor's School Safety Conference
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Wednesday in South Burlington, Gov. Phil Scott hosted the annual 2022 Governor’s School Safety Conference. This year's theme was violence prevention. Everybody from district superintendents to public safety officers were in attendance to learn how to make their schools safer. "It all comes down...
Comments / 0