eastidahonews.com
Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’
IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
eastidahonews.com
The cute Groot is playful, loving and needs a fur-ever home
This is Groot and he is about 4 years old. It is just a guess since he is a stray. He is super playful and loving. He LOVES being outside and going on walks. He does well with some dogs and is great with people. He is looking for a...
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
ksl.com
Church of Jesus Christ building will be new home for Idaho food bank
IDAHO FALLS — A generous donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will provide a larger venue for a local food bank to serve patrons in eastern Idaho. An old Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls has been donated to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, which means the food basket will move its distribution center to the 17,389-square-foot building.
eastidahonews.com
High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains
IDAHO FALLS – Another storm is headed to eastern Idaho this weekend, but the type of weather will be different, depending on where you live. In the Upper Snake River Plain from Burley through Mud Lake and into eastern Magic Valley, the National Weather Service is forecasting rain and very strong wind on Friday and Saturday. This includes Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas farther west will also be affected, such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay and Dubois.
The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable
Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Missing East Idaho hunter found dead
UPDATE FROM BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Michael Faller was located Saturday afternoon by K9 teams, deceased. His family was notified close to the scene. Butte County Sheriff would like to thank our volunteers, K9 teams, pilots, and law enforcement agencies for their assistance. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers. ORIGINAL STORY ...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Rexburg Man Killed After Striking a Moose on US20 in Southeastern Idaho
FREMONT COUNTY, ID - On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 a.m., the Idaho State Police were called to a single vehicle fatality crash on US20 near milepost 354 in Fremont County, ID. According to a press release from the ISP, a 28-year-old man from Rexburg, ID was traveling...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Tips from Public Lead to Conviction for Wildlife Crimes in Southeast Idaho
MADISON COUNTY - Tips from the public helped lead to a man being sentenced in Madison County District Court last week for multiple wildlife crimes, including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife, according to a press release from the Idaho Fish and Game. Brayden Froehlich was...
Community rallies around young mom following husband's fatal crash with moose
REXBURG — A young mother has been the recipient of much goodwill and generosity following the death of her husband early Tuesday morning. Laura Garner, 26, wants to thank everyone for their kindness and the monetary donations they’ve made to help her and her sons. “I just want to say that it’s an unexpected and appreciated amount of love,” she said. ...
eastidahonews.com
27 power poles knocked down in early morning windstorm leaves customers in the dark
SHELLEY – Dozens of homes and businesses are without power Wednesday morning following a power outage in the Shelley area. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Jona Whitesides tells EastIdahoNews.com 27 power poles were knocked down around 1 a.m. due to strong winds, impacting about 1,500 customers. The National Weather Service...
High winds bring down Shelley power poles
Early in-person and absentee voting count so far
Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Young father killed on Highway 20 Tuesday morning
A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal.
Downed power line causes power outage
eastidahonews.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash with moose on US-20
REXBURG — The Fremont County Coroner has released the name of a man who died Tuesday in a crash on US Highway 20. Coroner Brenda Dye tells EastIdahoNews.com Trandyn Garner, 28, of Rexburg, died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. According to an Idaho State Police news...
eastidahonews.com
Spike strips deployed to stop driver going 100 mph on Highway 20, police say
IDAHO FALLS — A 45-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged after allegedly speeding 100 miles per hour and not stopping for troopers. Christian Authur Kimbro was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor reckless driving. According to an affidavit of probable cause...
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warning issued November 3 at 1:22PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total accumulation of 8 to 16 inches. with spotty amounts near 20 inches are likely. For Swan Valley,. 4 to 8 inches is expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph,. especially in the mountains. * WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Emigration. Summit, and...
