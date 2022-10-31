ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
eastidahonews.com

Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’

IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
ksl.com

Church of Jesus Christ building will be new home for Idaho food bank

IDAHO FALLS — A generous donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will provide a larger venue for a local food bank to serve patrons in eastern Idaho. An old Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls has been donated to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, which means the food basket will move its distribution center to the 17,389-square-foot building.
eastidahonews.com

High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains

IDAHO FALLS – Another storm is headed to eastern Idaho this weekend, but the type of weather will be different, depending on where you live. In the Upper Snake River Plain from Burley through Mud Lake and into eastern Magic Valley, the National Weather Service is forecasting rain and very strong wind on Friday and Saturday. This includes Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas farther west will also be affected, such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay and Dubois.
MIX 106

The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable

Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
hhsknightlynews.com

Man Drowns in Snake River

A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho hunter found dead

UPDATE FROM BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Michael Faller was located Saturday afternoon by K9 teams, deceased. His family was notified close to the scene. Butte County Sheriff would like to thank our volunteers, K9 teams, pilots, and law enforcement agencies for their assistance. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers. ORIGINAL STORY ...
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Young father killed on Highway 20 Tuesday morning

A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal.
eastidahonews.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash with moose on US-20

REXBURG — The Fremont County Coroner has released the name of a man who died Tuesday in a crash on US Highway 20. Coroner Brenda Dye tells EastIdahoNews.com Trandyn Garner, 28, of Rexburg, died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. According to an Idaho State Police news...
