K-Pop Star AleXa Holds Minute of Silence for Itaewon Crowd Crush Victims at Los Angeles Tour Stop

As the world and the Korean entertainment industry react to the crowd-crush tragedy in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood in South Korea, AleXa took a moment of her tour to remember those lost.

At her concert Sunday at Los Angeles’ Avalon Hollywood, the final date in AleXa’s First Meet & Live Tour in U.S. tour, the star asked for a minute of silence to pay respect to the victims.

Related

ENHYPEN, PSY, Jessi, G-Dragon & More South Korean Artists React to Deadly Crowd Surge in Seoul

“As you guys probably know, like millions of others around the world, I’m saddened and quite devastated to hear what happened in Itaewon recently in Korea,” the 25-year-old told the audience. “Many bright, young stars, many young lives were lost in this tragedy that will forever go down in history as one of the worst things to happen in modern times in Korea. It’s forever going to change the lives of people they knew, friends, family, and loved ones. I kindly ask that we altogether observe a minute of silence here together out of respect for all the victims and all the lives lost in the tragedy.”

The stage then went dark, minus a video screen with the phrase “Pray for Itaewon” glowing throughout the moment.

AleXa’s Korean record label ZB Label also announced on Sunday that they would temporarily postpone the planned promotional schedule for the singer’s forthcoming Girls Gone Vogue EP. Earlier this month, Billboard revealed that the new EP, along with the new single “Back in Vogue,” would be released on Nov. 10 as the first new music since the Oklahoma-raised star won the inaugural season of NBC’s American Song Contest . There’s no clear indication if the release date will change at press time, but ZB Label shared that “detailed schedule changes will be announced through a separate notice.” The company added, “our deepest condolences to the victims, bereaved families, and those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy.”

AleXa joins the likes of PSY , ENHYPEN , Jessi and more K-pop stars who have shared their condolences with victims of the tragedy that’s left more than 150 dead and led to a weeklong national mourning period in South Korea. AleXa and ZB Label are also joining the dozens of artists and labels opting to hold or cancel promotional plans and new music in light of the tragedy.