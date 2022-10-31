ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Amir Anderson goes for Team USA gold at Youth World Champs

Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
SYRACUSE, NY
NBC Sports

Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb to the top

Rebeca Andrade is Brazil’s first all-around gold medalist, crowned the top female gymnast at the world championships in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Andrade, the 23-year-old favorite, won with 56.899 points, distancing the silver medalist, American Shilese Jones, by 1.5 points. Jones was 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and was ready to quit elite gymnastics. Now she’s the world’s second-best gymnast.
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country...
tennisuptodate.com

WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia

The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
ESPN

Bob Kersee set to coach Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu

Athing Mu, an Olympic 800-meter gold medalist and world champion, will be coached by track great Bob Kersee, the 20-year-old American said on social media on Wednesday. Mu, the youngest woman to win both an Olympic and a world individual title in track, will relocate from Texas to Los Angeles to train with Kersee, one of the most successful coaches in U.S. history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Jessica Gadirova wins all-around bronze at World Gymnastics Championship

Jessica Gadirova delivered Great Britain’s first-ever women’s all-around World Gymnastics Championship medal with bronze in Liverpool, where teammate Alice Kinsella finished fourth. Along with her twin sister Jennifer, Gadirova had been part of the British squad who claimed team silver at the M&S Bank Arena, also securing a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy