Amir Anderson goes for Team USA gold at Youth World Champs
Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
NBC Sports
Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb to the top
Rebeca Andrade is Brazil’s first all-around gold medalist, crowned the top female gymnast at the world championships in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Andrade, the 23-year-old favorite, won with 56.899 points, distancing the silver medalist, American Shilese Jones, by 1.5 points. Jones was 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and was ready to quit elite gymnastics. Now she’s the world’s second-best gymnast.
ESPN
Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey lead U.S. gymnastics team to historic performance at worlds
Led by Olympic and NCAA stars Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, as well as breakout star Shilese Jones, the U.S. women's gymnastics team won their sixth straight world team title on Tuesday. The squad has now won every world championship gold medal since 2010 -- or, in other words, since...
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country...
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
NBC Sports
Gymnastics worlds: China wins men’s team title, rallying from disaster; U.S. misses medal
China rebounded from an awful qualifying day to win the men’s team title at the world gymnastics championships by the largest margin in 15 years. The U.S. placed fifth, extending its medal drought since earning bronze in 2014. In qualifying, China, which owns a record 13 men’s team titles,...
ESPN
Bob Kersee set to coach Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu
Athing Mu, an Olympic 800-meter gold medalist and world champion, will be coached by track great Bob Kersee, the 20-year-old American said on social media on Wednesday. Mu, the youngest woman to win both an Olympic and a world individual title in track, will relocate from Texas to Los Angeles to train with Kersee, one of the most successful coaches in U.S. history.
Ueda holds 1-shot lead in Toto Classic after 2nd round
Motoko Ueda has had a 3-under 69 to take a one-shot lead after the second round of the LPGA's Toto Classic
Vitality, Cloud9, Fnatic claim final Legends berths at IEM Rio
Team Vitality, Cloud9 and Fnatic won do-or-die Challengers Stage matches on Thursday to secure the final three berths in the
U.S. Soccer to play two matches in L.A. after World Cup in Qatar
The U.S. men's national team will play matches at Banc of California Stadium and Dignity Health Sports Park after the World Cup in Qatar.
Jessica Gadirova wins all-around bronze at World Gymnastics Championship
Jessica Gadirova delivered Great Britain’s first-ever women’s all-around World Gymnastics Championship medal with bronze in Liverpool, where teammate Alice Kinsella finished fourth. Along with her twin sister Jennifer, Gadirova had been part of the British squad who claimed team silver at the M&S Bank Arena, also securing a...
