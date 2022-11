Sale at Walmart in Waterworks Shopping Center 00:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The going-out-of-business sale is underway at the Walmart at The Waterworks shopping center.

The Walmart is set to close on Nov. 11. The decision was made after a review of the store's finances, a company spokesperson said.

A line wrapped around the building on Monday, as people waited to shop the store's 50 percent off sale.