ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD investigating an attempted grand theft

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8kXu_0itgM9EO00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department.

According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, who is about 40 years old, 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, according to the police department. He was seen wearing brown pants and a white long-sleeve shirt.

The second suspect, who is pictured, is described as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s, he is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, according to officials. He has dark brown hair and a goatee and has numerous tattoos on his chest, arms and shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXopR_0itgM9EO00
The second suspect allegedly involved in grand theft, according to BPD. (BPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Boyer at 661-679-0145 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Man critically wounded in Chester Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is hospitalized after he was severely wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at a Chester Avenue shopping center, according to police. Bakersfield police officers and emergency crews were called to the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. for a report of a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No fewer than nine law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and DEA – participated Thursday morning in what Bakersfield Police are describing as a criminal gang enforcement operation. Agents acting on 21 separate search warrants made multiple arrests, according to BPD. 17 News learned of several possible locations where local, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man wounded in MLK Blvd shooting: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said a man was found with major injuries […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot in south Bakersfield, KCSO investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was shot on Allens Drive in south Bakersfield Wednesday evening, suffering an injury, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. At around 5:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Allens Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot injury. There...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Multiple KCSO units at mobile home park in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators have been called for an unspecified situation in Tehachapi Thursday night. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to the the Willow Springs Estates mobile home park on East Tehachapi Boulevard at around 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the large […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Large police presence at shopping center at Chester Ave and W. Columbus St

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have been called to a shopping center on West Columbus Avenue Thursday evening for an unspecified incident. Police and emergency crews were called to the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Bakersfield police officers taped off an area outside the Dollar World […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Tulare Police officers arrested, deputies say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare Police officers were arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they responded to a large house party with loud music. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies contacted several people at the address in north Visalia on Monday and arrested two people on […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation on Rembrandt Street in East Bakersfield, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched for reports of a victim of a shooting around 3:29 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arvin Transit buses equipped with Narcan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Arvin said its transit staff are now trained in spotting possible opioid overdoses and its buses will be equipped with Narcan, according to release from the city. Officials said Wednesday, Arvin Transit buses are now equipped with Narcan kits in case of an opioid-related emergency on the transit […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy