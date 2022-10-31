Read full article on original website
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023CJ CoombsBowling Green, MO
Elimination Of The Pink TaxAneka DuncanGeorgia State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Convicted abuser from northeast Missouri gets 30-year sentence
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who beat a woman for five days straight and tried to choke her learned his punishment this week. Kenneth Leo Spring, 53, of Luray, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 30 years in prison for two convictions of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury.
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
Hannibal man pleads not guilty to making pipe bombs
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs. Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, was indicted on October 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
Residents protests in hopes to see change in city
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Louisiana, Missouri residents gathered outside of city hall to express their concerns with the city. "We break our backs to provide, to do and to help out in this community, and we are treated like trash," said resident Alicia Blackwell. Louisiana residents are tired, scared,...
Police speak about recent surge of shootings
QUINCY, ILL (KHQA) — Residence of Quincy have been on alert with reports of several gunfire incidents in recent weeks. Since February there have been at least three arrests made in the city for aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Quincy Police Department. While investigators do believe...
Quincy public schools receive threatening fax
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Thursday morning Quincy public schools reported receiving a threatening fax at the senior high. Quincy High School and Quincy Public Schools (QPS) administration worked with the Quincy Police Department as well as the QPS security department and it was determined that there was no active threat present.
Second suspect arrested in Quincy gunfire exchange
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. A second man has been arrested in connection to Tuesday's shooting that involved people inside two cars traveling on north on 6th Street to Chestnut Street who opened fire on each other, police said. Cayden Smith, 18, of Quincy, turned himself in at the...
Keokuk pair face felony drug charges after traffic stop
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop on Wednesday ended with a man facing felony drug charges, and woman facing a weapon charge in addition to felony drug charges. Dalton Meyers, 28, and Miranda Meyers, 27, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
Hannibal council members hear tow rotation concerns
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The room got heated Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Hannibal City Council meeting when members heard concerns from local tow companies. Scott Gollaher, of Scott's Minor Collision & Towing, took to the microphone first in the public hearing section to voice concerns about the towing practices in the city of Hannibal. In his presentation, he raised concerns about Mayor James Hark being involved in the city tow rotation because of his connection to Heartland Auto and Towing as an employee.
Police investigating multiple shots fired in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy police officers have blocked off a little more than a block at 6th and Cherry streets as they investigate a shots fired incident. Neighbors who were on their porch at the time tell us two cars started shooting at each other on Tuesday afternoon while they were traveling down the street.
Powerball numbers for $1.2 billion jackpot
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Powerball numbers have been drawn for the staggering $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play was 2X. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers...
KHQA Student-Athlete of the Week: JACKSON STRATTON, Quincy Notre Dame
KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK...PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. Awards: Two-Time All Conference Football Selection, likely contender for 2022 All-State Honors in 4A. College: Undecided (Football) Intended Major: Business Finance. ==============. On Wednesdays at KHQA, we scrap the traditional format and devote our entire three minute six o'clock newscast...
Public hearing set on proposed utility rate hike
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A public hearing to discuss the proposed utility rate increase in Quincy will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. in the Quincy City Council Chambers. The director of Public Works will first give a presentation on the issue, which will by followed...
Macon 7th grader with 2 published books says she 'just loves to write'
MACON, Mo. — What were you doing in 7th grade?. Well for one Macon girl, her answer to that question would be, authoring and publishing two books. Kathryn Mayes is a 7th grader at Macon Middle School. She has not only written two books, but also had them published, put on the library shelves at her school, and they are selling online.
Learn 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's at free community event
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you've wondered about the difference between Alzheimer’s and other dementia and the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer's, here's your chance to learn. The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Alzheimer's Association to provide a free educational session to community members...
A Champion's Welcome: QND Soccer gets its Moment of Celebration
FOR THE SECOND TIME IN AS MANY DAYS...THE TRI-STATES WELCOMED HOME A NEW STATE CHAMPION. THOSE FIRE ENGINE SIRENS YOU HEARD ON BROADWAY IN QUINCY THIS AFTERNOON. THEY WERE IN CELEBRATION OF THE QUINCY NOTRE DAME SOCCER SQUAD AND PROOF THAT EVEN FOR ONE OF THE MOST CONSISTENTLY SUCCESSFUL SPORTS PROGRAMS IN THE REGION...WINNING BIG NEVER GETS OLD.
