Police amp up road enforcement for Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – As kids went door to door for Halloween, law enforcement agencies did too. But instead of handing out treats, they handed out tickets.

“We’re going to be doing traffic enforcement around the city, and then later on in the night, we’re going to be switching it up to DUI and traffic enforcement,” West Jordan Police Officer Alondra Zavala said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state took to the streets for speeding enforcement, DUI enforcement and neighborhood patrol to monitor safety on Halloween.

“We had four fatal crashes on Halloween last year alone, and all four of those are attributed to impaired drivers,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

UHP said we’ve already hit the number of pedestrian deaths we saw last year in Utah.

Monday, around 11:00 a.m., a 74-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car near 2135 South and 900 East in Salt Lake City.

“The driver was turning southbound onto 900 East, leaving a business, and at some point struck and hit the woman,” Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Mark Wian said.

And according to the National Security Council , kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Law enforcement said drivers and trick-or-treaters need to be extra vigilant on the roads and costumes should be clearly visible.

“Make sure that you incorporate any type of reflective gear or lighting in their costumes so that drivers can see them from a long ways away,” Roden said.

And plan ahead for partying.

“Make sure you have either rideshare or a designated driver, some way to get home before you start drinking — that way, when it comes down to it, that decision is already made,” Roden said.

Other ways to stay safe include sticking to neighborhoods you know, going with friends you know, using crosswalks and avoiding distracted driving.

