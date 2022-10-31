Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
5 things to know about new Colts RB Zack Moss
Zack Moss comes to the Indianapolis Colts in a trade that sent Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. The Colts also receive a conditional late-round draft pick. Moss, 24, is in his third NFL season. Here's more about the newest member of the Colts backfield. Dare to compare:What the Bills...
Frank Reich on why Marcus Brady was fired and OL coach Chris Strausser wasn’t
INDIANAPOLIS — One day after firing Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Frank Reich defended the performance of offensive line coach Chris Strausser, the man in charge of arguably the most disappointing position group on the team. The Colts have the NFL’s highest-paid offensive line, anchored by big-money contracts to...
What Grade did ESPN Give Colts in Nyheim Hines Trade?
How did ESPN feel the Indianapolis Colts did in their trade of Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills?
First the QB, now the OC: What to know as Marcus Brady’s tenure with Colts ends
The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement from the team. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."
Insider: Colts chalk up unrealized Nyheim Hines role that led to trade to offense's struggles
INDIANAPOLIS — Nyheim Hines is no longer a Colt. Hines wanted a chance to contribute beyond the “satellite back” role he’d played in his four-plus seasons in Indianapolis. When the expanded role the Colts decision-makers talked openly about giving Hines in the offseason never materialized and teams started calling Indianapolis at the trade deadline...
Colts announce major move with their coaching staff
The Indianapolis Colts have made another major midseason change. The Colts announced on Tuesday that offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has been fired. Brady, 43, was hired as an assistant quarterbacks coach under head coach Frank Reich in 2018. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2021 season, when former Colts OC Nick Sirianni landed the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job.
'I felt like a week ago it was my time to leave': Nyheim Hines talks trade from Colts
Nyheim Hines was introduced to Buffalo Bills fans Wednesday. He already felt comfortable with his new team. "Sometimes you just know when it's time to go," he said to media. "I loved it in Indy. I thank them for the opportunity, but sometimes you just know." Hines scored the Colts'...
Head coach responds to shocking “scapegoat” claims
The Indiapolis Colts are off to a pretty dreadful start to the NFL season on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just 30th out of 32 NFL teams in terms of points per game. The team tried to solve the problem with a quarterback change, benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. But when that didn’t fix anything, the team made another change, firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
What Colts coach Frank Reich said about firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich isn’t revealing the details that led to his Tuesday decision to fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the first midseason subtraction Reich’s made to his coaching staff. The Colts head coach erased a few possible explanations, taking them off the board by taking responsibility...
Insider: Why Colts are subbing Shaquille Leonard in for Bobby Okereke, not Zaire Franklin
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are trying to gradually work All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard back into the lineup now that he’s healthy enough to play, and as part of that plan, Indianapolis played Leonard at his old weak-side linebacker spot, substituting in place of Bobby Okereke rather than Zaire Franklin in the middle.
