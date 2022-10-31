ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

First the QB, now the OC: What to know as Marcus Brady’s tenure with Colts ends

The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement from the team. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: Colts chalk up unrealized Nyheim Hines role that led to trade to offense's struggles

INDIANAPOLIS — Nyheim Hines is no longer a Colt. Hines wanted a chance to contribute beyond the “satellite back” role he’d played in his four-plus seasons in Indianapolis. When the expanded role the Colts decision-makers talked openly about giving Hines in the offseason never materialized and teams started calling Indianapolis at the trade deadline...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Colts announce major move with their coaching staff

The Indianapolis Colts have made another major midseason change. The Colts announced on Tuesday that offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has been fired. Brady, 43, was hired as an assistant quarterbacks coach under head coach Frank Reich in 2018. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2021 season, when former Colts OC Nick Sirianni landed the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Head coach responds to shocking “scapegoat” claims

The Indiapolis Colts are off to a pretty dreadful start to the NFL season on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just 30th out of 32 NFL teams in terms of points per game. The team tried to solve the problem with a quarterback change, benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. But when that didn’t fix anything, the team made another change, firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy