Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Donating blood keeps 2 year old boy alive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family relies on blood donations to keep their 2-year-old’s heart pumping. Like every 2-year-old, Henry Soileau loves to play. “He likes to be outside, run around. He’s very independent, so he wants to do everything himself, if he wants to do something, he wants to help,” describes Ryan Soileau, Henry’s father. However, when Henry is not playing outside, he spends a lot of time at the hospital getting blood transfusions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU addresses lighting concerns at annual “Light Walk”

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Student Government Association hosted an annual event called “The Light Walk”. Organizers say it is a way to get administration involved, so that students can voice their concerns. The focus of this year’s event is campus lighting. Recent incidents on campus...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Donate extra Halloween candy to soldiers overseas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did your child get a lot of candy on Halloween? Or maybe did you eat too much of theirs? Well instead of keeping all of it, you can donate to soldiers overseas. The nonprofit, BR Soldier Outreach, is collecting unused candy from Nov. 1-3. Organizers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Braille flag dedicated at Veteran’s Memorial Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “We can only learn our past and through our veterans who have sacrificed some have given their all, some have given their sight or others, you know, their limbs,” Gary Schoelerman said. Schoelerman is a veteran who made sacrifices for his country and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD unit overturns in Zachary crash

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A BRPD unit was involved in an accident in Zachary on Thursday (Nov. 3) morning, according to Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid. The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 40th Street and Nelson Street just before 8:30 a.m. Photos and videos taken at the scene...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Events honoring veterans in East Baton Rouge Parish in November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proclaims November as Veterans’ Month in East Baton Rouge Parish. “This month offers all of us the opportunity to recognize the Veterans in our lives, honor their sacrifices, and show appreciation for their service to our nation. Their service has granted all of us the freedom to enjoy the liberties promised to us as citizens of the United States,” said Mayor Broome.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Crash with injuries at Harry Drive near N. Carrollton Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (November 3) afternoon crash on Harry Drive near the intersection of North Carrollton Avenue and North Donmoor Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) at the scene. At...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Motorcycle crashes on LSU campus, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a crash on LSU’s campus Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3. Emergency responders said a motorcycle hit a tree on Dalrymple Drive. One person was brought to the hospital, according to officials. No other details have been released at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

November 2022 proclaimed Veterans’ Month in EBR

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - November of 2022 has been proclaimed Veteran’s Month by East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The mayor encouraged the public to recognize veterans, honor their sacrifices, and show appreciation for their service. Mayor Broome also said Baton Rouge will host its...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

