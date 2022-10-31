ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rep. Tim Hicks, Joel Goodman vying for TN House District 6 seat

By Clarice Scheele
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3B8L_0itgKv0F00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With midterm elections being a little over a week away, the race between incumbent state Rep. Tim Hicks and independent candidate Joel Goodman will decide who will take the Tennessee House District 6 seat.

Republican Tim Hicks wants to continue his work from the last two years where he focused on mental health, addiction, and workforce development in schools. In workforce development, he wants to change some education requirements.

“I think if someone decides to go to the CT and vocational route in our middle college program, we should ease up or swap out some of those required classes for something that they can use for the rest of their life,” Hicks said. “Something that will help them in their business.”

Meet the Candidates: Joel Goodman for Tennessee House District 6 Meet the Candidates: Tim Hicks for Tennessee House District 6

Goodman has lived in Tennessee for 25 years. He is passionate about individual liberty and focuses on issues like the right to form a militia, right to privacy, and right to an abortion.

“The Second Amendment is not just carrying a small little plastic gun in your back pocket. It’s actually utilizing it to form local militias in your neighborhood, and that’s not to attack anybody, to protect yourself currently,” said Goodman.

Hicks, a recovering addict who has been sober for 20 years, points to the dangers drugs can pose.

“The average age for kids to start using drugs now is 9 years old, so if they can start using drugs at 9 years old then we should be teaching them why they should not use drugs at 9 years old as well,” said Hicks.

Crowe, Craig face off in Tennessee Senate District 3 race

Goodman feels he represents voters who are frustrated with polarization.

“It’s the left and the right are both grabbing and taking our rights away and it’s enough. We’re Americans. We had a revolution about that,” said Goodman.

Both candidates can be found on voter ballots in parts of Washington County and Johnson City.

News Channel 11 is Your Local Election Headquarters. For in-depth coverage of the races and election news, head to the Your Local Election HQ page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tennessee Gov. Lee kicks off bus tour in reelection bid

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and a slew of fellow top Republicans filed out of a tour bus into a restaurant packed with supporters on Thursday, starting the final push in a reelection effort that has so far been defined by doing business as usual as governor, running TV ads and paying no mind to his Democratic opponent, Jason Martin. Lee spent most of his time talking one-on-one to people at Express Lunch in Crossville, the first stop on a dayslong bus tour leading up to Election Day on Tuesday. He also shared some nostalgia with the attendees. The governor said he stopped at the same place for lunch in 2018 on the first day of early voting when he was campaigning. Lee said someone he introduced himself to there told him he already voted for him. He said it was a reminder of the “enormous responsibility we have to protect liberty and defend freedom.” “I got all choked up,” Lee said. “I said, ‘Nobody’s ever told me that before in my whole life.’”
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

How Tennessee Dems have fared in governor races

Data: Tennessee Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsIn the 16 years since Gov. Phil Bredesen won re-election with 69% of the vote, Tennessee Democrats have failed to seriously compete in a gubernatorial race.Why it matters: While border states like North Carolina and Georgia have morphed into the nation's preeminent battlegrounds, Tennessee has grown more conservative.Jason Martin, a Middle Tennessee doctor running for governor, is trying to turn things around for Democrats.By the numbers: Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean won 39% of the vote four years ago, the high watermark for state Democrats in the post-Bredesen era.Flashback: Prior to Dean, political...
TENNESSEE STATE
Herald and Tribune

Peering through the branches: Martha McConnell

While researching my family history, I often meet family members who motivate and inspire me. But, if I had to say who influenced and inspired me the most, my cousin Martha would be at the top of the list. Martha McConnell was born 20 Aug. 1922 in Johnson City, Tennessee....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man sentenced to probation for role in Capitol riots

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man who previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced. James Wayne Brookes pleaded guilty in August to the following charges: Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County superintendent search down to three candidates

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials have narrowed their search for the next director of Sullivan County Schools to three candidates. The three candidates are Charles Carter, Josh Davis and Deidre Pendley. Carter is the director of career and technical education programs (CTE) for the state Department of Education, Davis is the principal at West […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TN volunteer fire departments can apply to receive funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer fire departments in Tennessee can apply to receive equipment funds thanks to a $5-million grant through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. A news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) on Tuesday said that the grant marks the largest allocation for the program yet. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy