Cricket-South Africa must bring their bring 'A-game' against Pakistan: Miller
Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Africa batsman David Miller said they will need to bring their "A-game" when they face 2009 champions Pakistan in a Twenty20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday.
India legend blasts Rohit Sharma, Dravid over Rishabh Pant ‘humiliation’
One of the toughest selection dilemmas that Team India has faced in the ongoing T20 World Cup is choosing between two wicketkeeper batters, veteran Dinesh Karthik and a young and explosive Rishabh Pant and on all three occasions so far captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have preferred the former ahead of Rishabh Pant. However, former India all-rounder Madan Lal doesn’t think that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have taken the best decision in the interest of the Indian cricket team. In a no-holds-barred attack on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, Madan Lal has accused the duo of treating Rishabh Pant like a coin toss and undermining his confidence by not picking him in the starting XI.
Alarmed by Suicide Attack, China and Pakistan Work Together on Probe
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - It was the kind of attack Pakistani authorities had dreaded. A highly educated female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi in April along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan's most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad's financial survival largely depends.
‘Fraud’ Rahul Dravid slammed for his KL Rahul remarks
Fans have lashed out at Rahul Dravid after the India head coach threw his weight behind out-of-form opener KL Rahul who has failed in all three matches the Men in Blue have played in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far in Australia. KL Rahul made scores of 4, 9,...
T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza's journey from Pakistan to Zimbabwe, via Scotland
Sikandar Raza wants to play down the fact he has been one of the breakout players at this Men's T20 World Cup. Few, though, would deny the spin-bowling all-rounder has been the best performer as Zimbabwe reached the Super 12s stage in Australia. A shock win over Pakistan gave Zimbabwe...
Details of Indian Visa for US and French Citizens
Although you can leave India using 4 different travel methods namely by air, cruise, train or bus, only 2 entry methods are valid when entering India with e-Visa (India Visa Online). enter the country. by plane and cruise. According to Indian Immigration Rules for e-Visa India or e-Visa India, you are required to enter India by air or cruise at certain airports and ports when applying for Tourist or Business e-Visa India-Visa for India.
Australia plays down US B-52 bomber plan that angers China
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s defense minister on Wednesday played down the significance of a major upgrade of B-52 facilities planned for northern Australia that has raised China’s ire, saying the nuclear-capable U.S. bombers have been visiting since the 1980s. China this week condemned U.S. plans to...
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
Revelers return to Hong Kong 7s for 1st time since pandemic
Revelers have returned to Hong Kong Stadium to enjoy a highly-anticipated international rugby sevens tournament for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began
Shadab Khan keeps Pakistan’s slim T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive
Shadab Khan’s all-round excellence helped keep alive Pakistan’s slim T20 World Cup semi-final hopes as they overcame South Africa by 33 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. Pakistan had beaten South Africa in all three of their previous meetings in the competition but in a must-win showdown at the...
Cricket-Dravid says India will not get complacent against Bangladesh
MELBOURNE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India resume their bid for a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final spot when they face Bangladesh on Wednesday and coach Rahul Dravid said there is no room for complacency despite the 2007 champions losing just one of their last 11 matches to their neighbours.
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
Twitter sued by staff as layoffs begin; UK facing ‘tough few years’ – business live
Lawsuit filed as Elon Musk begin mass layoffs at Twitter, while former Bank of England governor Mark Carney warns UK’s ‘difficult period’ will get worse
How Did Lord Rama Die In Ramayana? Know About The Underlying Mystery
Lord Rama, who is known to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, has inspired Maharishi Valmiki to record his epic saga in verses, that has been worshipped since time immemorial up to present times. The tale of Lord Rama is known as Ramayana, which continues to be a handbook...
Imran Khan, former Pakistan leader and cricket star, shot in "clear assassination attempt"
Pakistan's cricket star-turned prime minister Imran Khan was shot on Thursday as an assailant opened fire on his vehicle in an apparent assassination attempt. Representatives for the ex-premier told CBS News he was hit in the foot and or the lower leg, and his injuries were not life-threatening. He was transported to a hospital in Lahore for treatment.
