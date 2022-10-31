Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game
Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
rockytopinsider.com
What Kirby Smart Said About Tennessee Ahead Of Top Five Tilt
Tennessee heads to Athens Saturday for the game of the year in the college football regular season. The winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the nation and all but clinch the SEC east title. Georgia is the reigning National Champion and has won 11 straight games dating back...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia
As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed
College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
First game at Tennessee puts Vols at 'number one' for in-state athlete
One of Tennessee's in-state targets in the 2024 class returned to Knoxville last weekend to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium and came away impressed.
rockytopinsider.com
‘Tyreke Can Put That Ball In The Bucket’: Key Brings Scoring Prowess To Tennessee
Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key came to Tennessee as a relatively unknown commodity for a grad transfer who’s already played four years of college basketball. Key hasn’t played in over a year due to a shoulder injury, transferred from a mid-major and was mildly recruited coming out of Clay County High School.
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
atozsports.com
Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans
Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
Saturday will feature one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2022 regular season. Tennessee and Georgia — which were ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in last night's first College Football Playoff rankings of the year — will face off in a marquee SEC matchup this weekend.
Johnson City Press
Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs
After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
WBIR
The last time the Tennessee Vols were No. 1...
Head coach John Heupel was playing football for the Sooners. Some people working here at WBIR weren't even born yet!
Four-star LB likes Vols 'a lot' after seeing first game at Tennessee
A four-star Class of 2024 linebacker from Michigan attended his first game at Tennessee on Saturday and came away impressed.
Georgia vs Tennessee tickets 271% higher than 2021, ticket tracking website reports
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia and Tennessee fans are excited for their teams to face off on Saturday in Athens, but many taking that next step to buy tickets might feel some pain in their wallet. Tickets for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers are the most expensive game this...
WATE
UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Jones finds fulfillment coaching son’s football team
There was a time when Wes Jones was running a high school football program in the Knoxville area as head coach. The limelight may have been a little brighter in those days, but nothing can match the fulfillment that comes with coaching his son’s Pee Wee football team. Jones...
livingnewdeal.org
Sevierville Post Office (Former) – Sevierville TN
Agency: Federal & Military Operations, Treasury Department. Contractors: Hurley Construction; Crane Co. (plumbing) The Post Office Department funded the construction of the Sevierville Post Office in Sevierville TN. The structure currently serves as the Sevier County Heritage Museum. Photographs by Brandon Ray Kirk of West Virginia June 2022 (submitted with...
wvlt.tv
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
wvlt.tv
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0