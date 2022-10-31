ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game

Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What Kirby Smart Said About Tennessee Ahead Of Top Five Tilt

Tennessee heads to Athens Saturday for the game of the year in the college football regular season. The winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the nation and all but clinch the SEC east title. Georgia is the reigning National Champion and has won 11 straight games dating back...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia

As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed

College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans

Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs

After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
KNOXVILLE, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Jones finds fulfillment coaching son’s football team

There was a time when Wes Jones was running a high school football program in the Knoxville area as head coach. The limelight may have been a little brighter in those days, but nothing can match the fulfillment that comes with coaching his son’s Pee Wee football team. Jones...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
livingnewdeal.org

Sevierville Post Office (Former) – Sevierville TN

Agency: Federal & Military Operations, Treasury Department. Contractors: Hurley Construction; Crane Co. (plumbing) The Post Office Department funded the construction of the Sevierville Post Office in Sevierville TN. The structure currently serves as the Sevier County Heritage Museum. Photographs by Brandon Ray Kirk of West Virginia June 2022 (submitted with...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

