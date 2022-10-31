Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive at 5:28 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

