Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon.
Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive at 5:28 p.m.
The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
