Read full article on original website
Related
'Chaos in Bloom' flourishes for Goo Goo Dolls during pandemic
For the first time in 35 years, Goo Goo Dolls was not able to play live shows, so they did what many bands did during the pandemic: They made an album. In fact, they released three albums in the last two years. In October 2020, Goo Goo Dolls gifted fans a holiday album called “It’s Christmas All Over.” In May 2021, the multi-platinum alternative rock band released “Rarities,” a double compilation of rare and unreleased songs. ...
Comments / 0