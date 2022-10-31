Read full article on original website
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
pajaronian.com
Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years
After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
Gilroy Dispatch
Hospital staff show appreciation for South County public safety personnel
Public safety agencies throughout South County were treated with goodie baskets Oct. 28 as a way to thank them for their work. For the seventh year, groups of staffers from St. Louise Regional Hospital visited 15 law enforcement, fire and EMS facilities from Morgan Hill to Gilroy to deliver fruit and snacks on National First Responders Day.
Pajaro Valley Health Care District voters to decide who will lead hospital out of financial uncertainty, build relationships
Three candidates are vying for two seats on the board of trustees for the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District — the district that now owns and operates the Watsonville Community Hospital. The board is made up of five members; the three other seats will have elections in two years.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara City Council Meeting Reveals Official Personnel Investigation of Anthony Becker for Abusive Behavior
The last Santa Clara City Council meeting before the election was long. But some interesting new information came out. A member of the public asked that Mayor Lisa Gillmor be considered for censure for leaking executive session information on the 49er settlement decision and for sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom in support of the Related Santa Clara development project.
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
pajaronian.com
Cabrillo leaders to decide on renaming college
APTOS—On Nov. 14, the Cabrillo College Governing Board will meet to answer a question that has been vexing Santa Cruz County for two years: should the name of its community college be changed?. The effort to possibly change Cabrillo College’s name began in 2020, as the Black Lives Matter...
montereycountyweekly.com
Pending the outcome of a ballot initiative, and a future hotel, Sand City might be in the catbird seat.
Development of any kind on the Monterey Peninsula has become exceedingly rare, as getting a project over the finish line often involves several permitting hurdles and, quite often, the lack of a legal water supply. Sand City, at least on the water side, is a local outlier – it owns...
KSBW.com
Seaside Starbucks files petition to unionize
SEASIDE, Calif. — A Starbucks in Seaside has joined in on filing to unionize, as a petition was signed on Oct.10. The Starbucks store, located at 1742 Fremont Blvd., employs 23 people. The unionization will involve all baristas and shift supervisors. The Seaside location, if passed, will be the...
Former Santa Clara Co. sheriff found guilty of all counts in corruption, misconduct trial
"I think this signals that no one is above the law and that serious, troubling wrongdoing - as was uncovered in our investigation - is something our community takes seriously," District Attorney Jeff Rosen told ABC7 News.
sanbenito.com
San Benito County steps up water-saving efforts
After a slow start to conserving water in our community, residents started stepping up their efforts in late August. We need more of this effort, but it’s very encouraging news to see our community respond. The following data, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was provided by Sunnyslope County...
sanbenito.com
Letter: Don’t let developers decide on growth
As a supporter of “Yes on Measure Q,” I get upset when I read the unsupported claims that the opponents of measure Q are using to promote their cause. This raises the question, what is their cause and why are they willing to go to such extremes of truth bending in their attempt to shut down measure Q? I suppose it comes as no surprise that they really don’t have a “message.” They are simply concerned that the passage of measure Q will make it more challenging for developers to turn our county into something more akin to Silicon Valley.
KSBW.com
2 ballot measures may determine fate of Hollister's biker rally
HOLLISTER, Calif. — For decades, the Hollister Independence Rally has drawn tens of thousands of bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts to San Benito Street on Fourth of July weekend. But come Election Day, the popular event may be permanently canceled. "If it's a no vote, there will not be a...
KSBW.com
Greenfield police, public works team up for homeless encampment clean up
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department has teamed up with the public works department for a homeless encampment cleanup. GPD says that over the past several months, complaints of the Homeless encampment near the league baseball field on Walnut Avenue have included loud noises, threats towards residents and human waste concerns were brought up.
visitgilroy.com
Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy: Secrets of the Grave and a Window into the Past
The Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy is a hidden cemetery with a wealth of history and mystery that not even most locals know about. This is the perfect spot for history buffs or “tombstone tourists” (also called taphophiles—those who have a passion for visiting cemeteries) to visit Gilroy’s people of the past.
KSBW.com
Monterey County making efforts to increase voter turnout in rural communities
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Voters in the more rural towns in South Monterey County say that voting by mail has made it easier for them to turn in their ballots as it is more accessible. Although, trouble getting to voting sites is not the only issue as Monterey County...
pajaronian.com
Violent, court-ordered removal of children sparks community outcry
SANTA CRUZ—For the purposes of this article, Maya and Sebastian Laing’s story begins on Oct. 20, when a group of strangers paid a late-night visit to their grandmother’s house where they had been staying. After trying unsuccessfully to convince the kids to come with them willingly, the...
pajaronian.com
Political sign drama draws attention
WATSONVILLE—Two wacky sign situations in Watsonville have caught the attention of voters in the final week before the election. On the east side of the city by the Staff of Life Natural Foods grocery store, a pair of political signs for current District 7 City Council representative Ari Parker emblazoned with the quote “When they go low, we go high”—a saying made famous by First Lady Michelle Obama—are offsetting two signs for District 7 candidate Nancy Bilicich.
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
San Benito County responds to reports of people watching over voters casting ballots
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Ballot drop-off boxes are open for early votes across San Benito County. County officials say they have received complaints of people watching voters drop off their ballots. According to reports, these people were not directly hovering over these ballot boxes and not showing any concealed weapons. They were, however, about 30 feet The post San Benito County responds to reports of people watching over voters casting ballots appeared first on KION546.
