Vernon Parish, LA

brproud.com

Infant’s death under investigation by Baton Rouge police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an infant died on Halloween. Police said an investigation into a male child’s death was launched on Monday, Oct. 31 after officers responded to a local hospital. No further details were released. The East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
q973radio.com

Louisiana Hiker Found Alive After Missing for Four Days

In today’s world, good news is getting harder and harder to come by. However, today, we have quite a bit of good news to share with you, and we believe this news is worth celebrating. When it comes to a missing person, it always feels worse and worse, the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
FORT POLK, LA
theadvocate.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches woman dies when truck hits guardrail, overturns into bayou

WINN PARISH — A Natchitoches Parish woman died when her pickup overturned into a bayou, authorities said. Killed in the crash about 7:27 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line was 44-year-old Kelly Allen, of Natchitoches, according to Louisiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
wbrz.com

Police arrest man accused of stalking woman three years ago

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stalking a woman in 2019, going as far as taking pictures of her home and creating false social media profiles to contact her, was arrested Tuesday. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department read that Kevin Walker, 30, first contacted the victim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two inmates at Rapides Detention Center 1 in Alexandria have been accused of the first-degree rape of a fellow inmate. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on October 21 they received a Prison Rape Elimination Act complaint from a female inmate. After investigating the complaint, Eugenia Maurice Mitchell, 30, and Jamaria Xavier Randle, 22, were identified as suspects.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

