KPLC TV
Vernon Parish K9 finds body of hunter who apparently fell to his death from tree stand
Vernon Parish, La. (KPLC) - A bloodhound with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office led deputies to the body of a missing hunter who apparently died after falling from his tree stand, authorities say. Ronald Lopez, 63, of Scott, and his family were hunting in the Kisatchie National Forest in...
Louisiana crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
brproud.com
Infant’s death under investigation by Baton Rouge police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an infant died on Halloween. Police said an investigation into a male child’s death was launched on Monday, Oct. 31 after officers responded to a local hospital. No further details were released. The East Baton...
Scott man dies while hunting in Kisatchie
Vernon Parish Sheriff's deputies say it looks like a tree stand malfunctioned and caused the man to fall.
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
q973radio.com
Louisiana Hiker Found Alive After Missing for Four Days
In today’s world, good news is getting harder and harder to come by. However, today, we have quite a bit of good news to share with you, and we believe this news is worth celebrating. When it comes to a missing person, it always feels worse and worse, the...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after one person shot on Halloween night off Highland Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, October 31. The shooting took place in the 200 block of Chatsworth St. Chatsworth St. is located off of Highland Rd. One shooting victim was located at...
KPLC TV
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
theadvocate.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
42-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Natchitoches Parish (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Monday in Clarence. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the crash occurred on U.S 84, in Natchitoches Parish.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
BATON ROUGE- Surveillance video from Tykoboom Hill shows a man inside her home stealing many items including her pet dog. "I never would have thought that my home would have been entered by criminals," Hill said. Hill lives in a quiet neighborhood in Baton Rouge, and has been there for...
Nearly $400,000 in stolen equipment recovered from a Lafayette residence
A multi-agency investigation involving multiple crimes resulted in the recovery of nearly $400,000 in stolen equipment.
KSLA
Natchitoches woman dies when truck hits guardrail, overturns into bayou
WINN PARISH — A Natchitoches Parish woman died when her pickup overturned into a bayou, authorities said. Killed in the crash about 7:27 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line was 44-year-old Kelly Allen, of Natchitoches, according to Louisiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
wbrz.com
Police arrest man accused of stalking woman three years ago
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stalking a woman in 2019, going as far as taking pictures of her home and creating false social media profiles to contact her, was arrested Tuesday. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department read that Kevin Walker, 30, first contacted the victim...
kalb.com
2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two inmates at Rapides Detention Center 1 in Alexandria have been accused of the first-degree rape of a fellow inmate. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on October 21 they received a Prison Rape Elimination Act complaint from a female inmate. After investigating the complaint, Eugenia Maurice Mitchell, 30, and Jamaria Xavier Randle, 22, were identified as suspects.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette police officer’s firing again reversed; case to be heard again by Fire and Police board
A Lafayette police officer’s termination was again overturned Wednesday after the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal reversed an earlier decision from the Lafayette district court and ordered the case reheard. The case centers around former Lafayette Police Department officer Jeremy Robert. In April 2020, Robert “hog tied” a...
Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman
On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line.
15-year-old juvenile dead in Opelousas shooting incident
According to Opelousas Police Chief, Martin McLendon, officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night.
Mother of bullied New Iberia Senior High student wants to bring awareness
A bullying incident at a New Iberia Senior High School football game has New Iberia's Dawn Guidry upset over the lack f help for her daughter.
