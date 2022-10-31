ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

News19 WLTX

Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg firefighters respond to structure fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road. Firefighters are in the area responding to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive. Officials say all occupants of the structure...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Council candidates speak out against members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two republican candidates for Richland County Council are speaking out against its current members. This afternoon District One candidate Jason Branham and District Six candidate Don Weaver held a news conference calling the Council’s recent decision to increase pay for its members irresponsible. The candidates...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Potentially armed suspect barricaded in Columbia home, police say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia Police are working to get a potentially armed man to leave his home following a call on Thursday afternoon. According to a statement from Columbia Police, officers were called to the Woodcreek Farms neighborhood east of Pontiac around 4 p.m. and have remained there for the last several hours.
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Airport High School JROTC drill team particpates in recent promotion ceremony

West Columbia, SC 11/01/2022 - Members of Airport High School’s award-winning Army JROTC drill team participated in a promotion ceremony this week. Friends, family members, fellow students, and officers attended the event, which was held Thursday night at the school. Among the Airport students promoted:. To Cadet Private: Aleaha...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews battle vehicle fire on I-20

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews have responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 20 at mile maker 15 westbound. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:17 a.m. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The left westbound lane was closed, but back open around...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

