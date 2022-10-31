Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
wflx.com
6 of 7 charges against Delray Beach police officer dropped
Suspended Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa has had three felony charges and three misdemeanor charges dropped but one misdemeanor and a reckless driving citation added by State Attorney Dave Aronberg in connection to a residential fire near his home in Lake Worth Beach. In a filing on Oct. 25,...
wflx.com
Police issue warning to trespasser at Mar-a-Lago
Palm Beach police on Thursday issued a warning to a trespasser at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, authorities said. According to Capt. Will Rothrock, the Palm Beach Police Department received a "routine trespass complaint" from the Secret Service just after 8 a.m. about a man refusing to leave the property, located at 1100 South Ocean Boulevard.
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
WPBF News 25
Man caught on camera vandalizing memorial for motorcycle crash victim in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie have finally cracked the case of who repeatedly vandalized a memorial for a motorcycle crash victim. The family of that victim, Blake Juntunen, were repeatedly heartbroken when memorial after memorial was dismantled and destroyed. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
Health Inspections: 10 Palm Beach County restaurants cited for pests, 29 had perfect scores
Twenty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 25 follow-up inspections and four temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 625 violations during 205 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 200 violations as high priority, 191 violations as intermediate priority and 234 violations as basic priority.
He robbed a Boca Raton bank. He hit cars on I-95 in making a getaway. Now he's headed to prison.
A Fort Lauderdale man who crashed into several cars as he tried to elude police who suspected him of robbing a Boca Raton bank in March has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection with a string of heists in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The sentence U.S....
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police solve mystery of missing memorial for crash victim
An odd mystery has been solved for a family in Port St. Lucie, grieving the death of a loved one killed in a motorcycle crash. A roadside memorial marker put up for him had gone missing multiple times, prompting police to put up cameras to see who was repeatedly tearing it down.
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say
A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to police. "It's just a beautiful car. I get so many compliments," said Dollie Robinson. Robinson is talking about her limited edition Chrysler 300 75th anniversary model. She was getting the engine serviced earlier this month at Turn Two Auto Care when owner John Fazzino reached out to the family.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County students expelled for mass shooting threats
The School District of Palm Beach County on Wednesday expelled three students for making a threat of a mass shooting this school year. Educators want students and parents to know the district takes these threats very seriously, even if a student thinks it's a joke. School leaders said they don't...
cw34.com
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
wflx.com
New Palm Beach County school named Dr. Joaquín García High School
Palm Beach County's newest high school will be named after a leader in the Hispanic education community. School board members on Wednesday voted unanimously to name the school in western Lake Worth Dr. Joaquín García High School. The property is located on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana...
cw34.com
Memorial Mischief: vandal of accident victim's memorial caught, family relieved
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, law enforcement and the family, who set up a memorial for their fallen son, are speaking out - after the memorial was repeatedly vandalized and taken down in September. Now, the vandal, Edenir Lopes, faces five petit theft and criminal mischief charges.
cw34.com
Officers' affair gets dangerous: One's wife shoots at them, 3rd cop faces Internal Affairs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting in a parking lot caused two police officers to quickly scatter. One even called 911. Coworkers had to investigate. The two were actually targets late Sunday night, May 8, outside the Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. she has been...
Click10.com
Florida Bar investigates Parkland school shooter’s assistant public defender
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Bar is investigating one of the assistant public defenders who represented the Parkland school shooter during the recent penalty phase in Broward County. According to attorney Jennifer Krell Davis, a spokeswoman for The Florida Bar, the investigation on Broward Assistant Public Defender Tamara...
Girl, 14, Knocked Unconscious During Fight In Seven Bridges Delray Beach, Police Investigate
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- A fight between two teenage girls in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges left one of the girls, just 14, unconscious. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that it is investigating the fight caught on camera. Watch the video of the fight here.
Click10.com
Judge denies probation violation of Florida man accused of beating Rubio canvasser
Hialeah, Fla. – A judge struck down a probation violation hold Tuesday involving 25-year-old Javier Lopez, one of two men accused of beating up a Republican canvasser in Hialeah. Lopez was arrested just over a week ago after police say he and another man -- 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova, attacked...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks
PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a suspect was arrested after upgrading his vehicle with stolen rims and tires. The victim’s vehicle was left on cinder blocks.
wflx.com
Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program returns to Palm Beach County
The 18th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program is back this year. It provides Thanksgiving dinners to over 3,500 families in southern Palm Beach County. Wednesday morning, volunteers from two corporations had a contest on who could pack the most boxes that will eventually provide Thanksgiving dinners to 3,500 Palm Beach County families.
