West Palm Beach, FL

wflx.com

6 of 7 charges against Delray Beach police officer dropped

Suspended Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa has had three felony charges and three misdemeanor charges dropped but one misdemeanor and a reckless driving citation added by State Attorney Dave Aronberg in connection to a residential fire near his home in Lake Worth Beach. In a filing on Oct. 25,...
wflx.com

Police issue warning to trespasser at Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach police on Thursday issued a warning to a trespasser at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, authorities said. According to Capt. Will Rothrock, the Palm Beach Police Department received a "routine trespass complaint" from the Secret Service just after 8 a.m. about a man refusing to leave the property, located at 1100 South Ocean Boulevard.
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Palm Beach Daily News

Health Inspections: 10 Palm Beach County restaurants cited for pests, 29 had perfect scores

Twenty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 25 follow-up inspections and four temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 625 violations during 205 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 200 violations as high priority, 191 violations as intermediate priority and 234 violations as basic priority.
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say

A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to police. "It's just a beautiful car. I get so many compliments," said Dollie Robinson. Robinson is talking about her limited edition Chrysler 300 75th anniversary model. She was getting the engine serviced earlier this month at Turn Two Auto Care when owner John Fazzino reached out to the family.
wflx.com

Palm Beach County students expelled for mass shooting threats

The School District of Palm Beach County on Wednesday expelled three students for making a threat of a mass shooting this school year. Educators want students and parents to know the district takes these threats very seriously, even if a student thinks it's a joke. School leaders said they don't...
cw34.com

PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks

PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a suspect was arrested after upgrading his vehicle with stolen rims and tires. The victim’s vehicle was left on cinder blocks.
wflx.com

Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program returns to Palm Beach County

The 18th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program is back this year. It provides Thanksgiving dinners to over 3,500 families in southern Palm Beach County. Wednesday morning, volunteers from two corporations had a contest on who could pack the most boxes that will eventually provide Thanksgiving dinners to 3,500 Palm Beach County families.
