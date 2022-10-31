Read full article on original website
Related
Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled, At Least 1 Person Sick
At least one person has gotten sick from cookies sold in New York that have now been recalled. Customers can get a full refund. On Friday, the FDA announced cookies sold in New York and a few other states have been recalled. Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled. Daiso...
Photos: New York Driver Smashes Into Hudson Valley Store, 2 Hurt
A truck somehow ended up driving into a popular store in the Hudson Valley while people were inside. Two people were hurt, but not severely. We have some incredible photos from the scene. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and EMS along...
New York State Residents Have A Chance To Earn $1.5 Billion
Residents in the Empire State still have a chance to win life-changing money. The Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and is nearing a world record amount. Once again, no one matched all six numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.
According to These Statistics, What States Are New Yorkers Moving To?
We've known that residents have been moving away from New Yrok state for some time. Everything from poor job growth outside of New York City, rising crime, to high taxes, to the cold winters have been blamed in the past. New York was also especially hard hit by COVID-19 in...
Hudson Valley Residents Can Earn Money Just by Drinking Beer
If you're contemplating a new career in the coming months, this could be the dream job for you. Do you like drinking beer and traveling? Might want to make sure you're not drinking too much and then getting behind the wheel. However, an RV company is looking for someone who is willing to spend the next two years on the road while visiting breweries and distilleries across the country.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
New York State’s Police Officer Of The Year Patrols Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty was just named the best police officer in New York. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored a police officer from Orange County, New York. New York Honors Middletown, New York Police...
What’s a Catalytic Converter? Why New Yorkers Should Be Worried?
What is a catalytic converter and why are they all over the news? I am guessing that there is one on a car, but are they on all cars? What's the big deal? Why are people trying to steal them?. Is there any way that you can protect your car?...
Get A Free Thanksgiving Turkey At This Central New York Grocery Store
The big dance is coming up this month, and if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, one grocery store that we have here in Central New York wants to help you with the biggest part of your meal. BJs has announced that they are continuing with their...
Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers
The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.
New York Lotto’s ‘Extraordinarily Rare’ Drawing A ‘Lottery Miracle’
Something just happened in New York State that may never happen again. This week it seems like many people have lotto fever! That's probably because of life-changing Powerball jackpots. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Billion for Wednesday Drawing. No one hit the Powerball jackpot on Monday which was valued at...
Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?
An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
‘Shocking:’ Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In New York State, Hudson Valley
New York State officials are shocked to find out drug overdose deaths are surging in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. On Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli shared new data about drug overdose deaths across New York State. New York Drug Overdose Deaths Surged During...
Why New Yorkers Get Screwed If We Win the $1.2B Powerball
You might not want to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot if you're currently living in New York State. Winning the Powerball seems like a dream come true. Who hasn't dreamed of hitting it big and becoming a literal billionaire? Never worrying about debt, buying a huge mansion and being able to afford anything you've ever longed for is a fantasy that seems almost too good to be true.
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State
We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
Weed Company Sued Because Customers Claim They’re Not Getting High Enough
How high is high? Not enough, apparently, for some customers of a cannabis company, who are claiming the business lied about how strong their products are. According to sources, now they are suing. As more and more states legalize the recreational use of marijuana, one has to wonder if more frivolous lawsuits such as this are to be expected in the future?
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
