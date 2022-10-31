ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York State Residents Have A Chance To Earn $1.5 Billion

Residents in the Empire State still have a chance to win life-changing money. The Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and is nearing a world record amount. Once again, no one matched all six numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.
Hudson Valley Residents Can Earn Money Just by Drinking Beer

If you're contemplating a new career in the coming months, this could be the dream job for you. Do you like drinking beer and traveling? Might want to make sure you're not drinking too much and then getting behind the wheel. However, an RV company is looking for someone who is willing to spend the next two years on the road while visiting breweries and distilleries across the country.
Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers

The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.
Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?

An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
Why New Yorkers Get Screwed If We Win the $1.2B Powerball

You might not want to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot if you're currently living in New York State. Winning the Powerball seems like a dream come true. Who hasn't dreamed of hitting it big and becoming a literal billionaire? Never worrying about debt, buying a huge mansion and being able to afford anything you've ever longed for is a fantasy that seems almost too good to be true.
Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State

We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
