WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach been charged with the murder of one teeanger and the shooting of another. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 20-year-old Cemari Dee Daniels shot two teenagers at an apartment on Grant Street on December 18, 2021. Just after 9 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old boy dead in the apartment parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was found wounded a block away on Adams Street. The victims' names were withheld under Marsy's Law.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO