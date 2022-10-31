ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs12.com

Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Arrest made in 2021 double shooting of two teenagers in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach been charged with the murder of one teeanger and the shooting of another. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 20-year-old Cemari Dee Daniels shot two teenagers at an apartment on Grant Street on December 18, 2021. Just after 9 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old boy dead in the apartment parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was found wounded a block away on Adams Street. The victims' names were withheld under Marsy's Law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Help is on the way for condo residents without power for 2 weeks

GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — People who are sweating it out at a condo building in Greenacres are getting some help. A 10- unit building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, 600 Nottingham Circle, has been without power for about two weeks, after a fire in an electrical box. Some residents have...
Slap box fight leads to attempted murder charge

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A slap boxing match in South Florida ended with one man going to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another facing attempted murder charges. The investigation began when police in Pembroke Pines responded to Rickey's Sports Bar & Grill where they found an unconscious...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

