cbs12.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
cbs12.com
Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
cbs12.com
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures 2 suspects accused of assaulting and robbing man at hotel in Fort Lauderdale
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person in town for a Dolphins game was robbed and roughed up at a South Florida hotel. It all happened early last Monday morning at the Comfort Suites near the 300 block of North Federal Highway. The victim told deputies he was asleep in...
92-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 92-year-old man last month, then took off.
cbs12.com
Arrest made in 2021 double shooting of two teenagers in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach been charged with the murder of one teeanger and the shooting of another. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 20-year-old Cemari Dee Daniels shot two teenagers at an apartment on Grant Street on December 18, 2021. Just after 9 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old boy dead in the apartment parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was found wounded a block away on Adams Street. The victims' names were withheld under Marsy's Law.
cbs12.com
'Somebody cares about us': Power restored to Greenacres condo residents after two weeks
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A group of families living in the heat and fighting to get the lights back on at a Greenacres condo are now breathing a sigh of relief. Power has since been restored to some residents in the 600 building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums after a fire in the electrical box left them in the dark for two weeks.
cbs12.com
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
cbs12.com
Help is on the way for condo residents without power for 2 weeks
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — People who are sweating it out at a condo building in Greenacres are getting some help. A 10- unit building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, 600 Nottingham Circle, has been without power for about two weeks, after a fire in an electrical box. Some residents have...
cbs12.com
Tractor-trailer snags and pulls down tree in West Palm Beach, lane closed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police are telling drivers to expect traffic delays after a tractor-trailer pulled down part of a tree. It happened on Forest Hill Boulevard and Lake Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police said the tractor-trailer got caught on a tree and dragged it...
cbs12.com
'We are desperate': Greenacres families living without electricity beg for help
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Some families in Greenacres say they have been living without electricity for more than two weeks now and the management company responsible for the repair is not taking immediate action. The City of Greenacres tell CBS12 News they have been made aware by residents in...
cbs12.com
Motorcyclist dies 5 days after hit-and-run crash, people in car escape on foot
BOYTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist has succumbed to his injuries after a hit-and-run crash. Officers said the people in the car ran away from the scene and have not been caught. The Boynton Beach Police Department said officers responded to a call last Monday morning, Oct. 24...
cbs12.com
Man on railroad track hit and killed by Tri-Rail train, engineer describes what he saw
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who'd been walking on railroad tracks was killed when he was hit by a Tri-Rail train. It happened early Monday morning in Oakland Park. Broward Regional Communications said they got a call about a crash involving a Tri-Rail train and a man near W. Prospect Road and N.W. 9th Avenue at about 5 a.m.
cbs12.com
WATCH: Unhappy shopper brings 5 guys to rob store after getting bad change, $8,000 stolen
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A brawl broke out after a man who bought a cigar was unhappy with the change he got from the cashier. When it ended, thousand of dollars had been stolen. Now, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are asking for help identifying...
cbs12.com
Memorial Mischief: vandal of accident victim's memorial caught, family relieved
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, law enforcement and the family, who set up a memorial for their fallen son, are speaking out - after the memorial was repeatedly vandalized and taken down in September. Now, the vandal, Edenir Lopes, faces five petit theft and criminal mischief charges.
cbs12.com
Police arrest relative of man charged in Florida-Georgia crime spree
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police made a second arrest in connection to a murderous crime spree that stretched from West Palm Beach to Georgia. Valdosta Police arrested 30-year-old Yolanda Brockman on a felony charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Investigators say she's a relative of...
cbs12.com
Slap box fight leads to attempted murder charge
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A slap boxing match in South Florida ended with one man going to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another facing attempted murder charges. The investigation began when police in Pembroke Pines responded to Rickey's Sports Bar & Grill where they found an unconscious...
cbs12.com
Trespassing call at Mar-a-Lago leads to police response, Secret Service sweep
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police responded to a trespassing call at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Thursday. The Palm Beach Police Department said officers responded to a "routine" call around 8:08 a.m. when the Secret Service called about a man who refused to leave near the "south gate" of the resort.
cbs12.com
Loaded gun falls out of bag at Palm Beach Gardens HS, student arrested
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a student at Palm Beach Gardens High School after a loaded gun fell out of their bag. The incident happened on Oct. 26. The school district said police confiscated the loaded gun. It was not used to threaten anyone, the district said.
cbs12.com
Custodial staff in Palm Beach County schools demand a raise from the district
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Custodial staff working in Palm Beach County schools say they are requesting a pay raise from the district. Earlier this year, the district announced they would be raising rates for Palm Beach County bus drivers making them the highest-paid drivers in the state.
