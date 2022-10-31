ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

"Strength Group" to hold family-friendly Halloween event in north Minneapolis, focused on safety

By Reg Chapman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yZfi_0itgJSdV00

Strength Group works to keep trick-or-treaters safe 02:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- Since crime is an issue in so many Minneapolis neighborhoods, parents are looking for safe options for trick or treating Monday evening.

WCCO's Reg Chapman spoke with one organization doing what it can to help.

Cody Welchin is busy putting together her costume for trick or treat festivities, but in the back of her mind safety is a big concern.

At dusk the streets of north Minneapolis, where young people have been victims of crime, will host thousands of costumed kids looking for treats.

While the quest for sweets will be on their minds, organizations like the Strength Group will be focused on their safety.

"We are aware of what's happening in the city," said Jovan Northington.

Northington and his team regularly canvas the streets of north and south Minneapolis, patrolling to make sure neighborhoods are safe.

On this Halloween night, members of his team will pile candy into the trunk of their vehicles, and pass it out to kids looking for safe fun.

"We're going to make sure the area is safe, nice, fun time for the kids tonight," said Northington.

Trunk-or-treat will take place in the parking lot at 1200 Plymouth Avenue. Owner of Northgate Development, Jamez Staples says this activity is needed in this space to make sure northside kids know someone is watching out for them.

"I think it's actually really important that kids in this community have a safe place to go and do their trick-or-treating. I think everybody in all the other-perspective communities have the opportunity to do so there, we should be able to do here," said Jamez Staples, owner of Northgate Development.

Staples partners with Strength Group not only to provide safety patrols in the area, but also to mentor kids, helping keep them away from gang and gun activity.

"We have good relationships with a lot of the young people out here. A lot of people are aware we are doing this event and they know it's going to be safe for the kids," Northington said.

The hope is that entire families come out to enjoy a safe night of fun in north Minneapolis and not have to worry about trouble lurking in the darkness.

"Any situation gets out of hand, we will just deescalate it and we also know how to identify any potential threats," Northington said.

Minneapolis police will be out in full effect in an effort to keep neighborhoods safe during hours of trick-or-treating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Small gesture at Minneapolis' Lotus Restaurant brings back happy memories

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Yoom Nguyen, food is literally family. "It's made with a lot of love," said Nguyen. His parents opened Lotus Restaurant in Minneapolis nearly 40 years ago, and they've been serving up traditional Vietnamese food like pho ever since. Years ago, it was the dish that brought Stronjae Hardin and her uncle, Ronald, to the restaurant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Holidazzle unveils plans for 2022 celebration in Loring Park

MINNEAPOLIS -- Holidazzle organizers have released new details about this year's celebration.The festival in Loring Park will run for four weekends, starting the Friday after Thanksgiving.You'll be able to shop local businesses, visit Santa or check out some of the rides. like the carousel or big slide.There will be 13 food vendors on site, as well as the Fulton Beer Garden.New events this year including roller skating and giveaways every weekend.And, of course, you can get a pic with the Holidazzle Yeti.  For full details on Holidazzle 2022, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Bachman’s Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour

One of our favorite annual traditions is coming up soon. We love to get ideas for our home at the Bachman’s annual holiday event!. We all know winter is coming. Perhaps not exactly when we want it to arrive but eventually it will be here. We all have different reasons for enjoying it, or making the best of it, but either way if we live in Minnesota, somehow we get through winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis crews working to prevent repeat of St. Louis Park water main crisis

MINNEAPOLIS -- What does it take to make normal happen?CBS News Minnesota is digging in - literally - to get answers about aging infrastructure and what's being done to prevent the next water main crisis like the two breaks that flooded dozens of homes in St. Louis Park."A water main break is the worst case for cities and engineers and homeowners," Michelle Stockness, a civil engineering consultant, explained to WCCO. "No one wants that. Just like the plumbing in your house and bad things happen, nobody wants that."The City of Saint Louis Park declined several requests for follow-up interviews and tours...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

GREAT TOILET PAPER CHALLENGE AT MINNEHAHA FOOD SHELF

The Minnehaha Food Shelf has seen an enormous increase in demand for its services since the first of the year and several area churches have stepped up to try to meet the demand by collecting a designated personal care item each month. They decided to add a bit of playful competition to their efforts in August by declaring The Great Toilet Paper Challenge to see how many rolls they could collect and how big a mountain of toilet paper they could build.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black Men’s Legacy Summit delivers needed hope and energy

The recent Black Men’s Legacy Summit featured a powerful group of panelists and moderators. The Oct. 29 event in North Minneapolis showcased Black men who are widely respected and highly knowledgeable in their disciplines, as well as many being dynamic speakers. The Summit, held at NorthPoint Health and Wellness...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rush City officials order salon owner to remove mural depicting racial inclusivity

RUSH CITY, Minn. -- A mural with a message of inclusion is getting pushback from city leaders in a northern Minnesota town. The mural is on the side of a hair salon on the main street in Rush City, about an hour north of the Twin Cities."We wanted to make sure that people who are normally not represented, are represented, especially in rural areas like this because they might not normally see this," said Erin Oare, the owner of Hairdo or Dye.Oare hired a local artist to paint the mural on the side of her salon last week.A building that...
RUSH CITY, MN
CBS Minnesota

"You're kind of in a panic": U of M students describe fear and sensory overload during fireworks attacks

MINNEAPOLIS -- A fireworks attack near the University of Minnesota hurt at least four people, including one student and sparked a public safety alert on campus over the weekend.According to police and multiple witnesses, the attacks happened outside fraternity houses on University Avenue, and then in front of a popular pizzeria nearby.Students say the attack was one of the scariest things they've seen or heard.According to police, officers responded to four incidents where suspects launched fireworks at homes, businesses, and crowds. One injured victim, aid she was attacked outside the Sigma Chi fraternity on 16th and University avenues.Sophomore Kyle Garrigan...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mpls. city council member eyes safety improvements near Lowry and Penn avenues after gunfire strikes two

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police continue to look for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was riding on a metro transit bus.Gunshots rang out near Lowry and Penn avenues around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Surveillance camera videos show the moments before three masked juveniles walked into a parking lot near the intersection. Video also shows the metro transit bus pulling up before gunfire erupts.A Minneapolis police squad car with an officer inside was just feet away from the gunmen."Two innocent bystanders had been shot. One was a female who was on the bus and the other...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Folds of Honor eases financial stress for military families

MINNEAPOLIS - It's a sacrifice only 1% of the country makes, and for some, it's a heavy one."We'll leave no family behind on the field of battle," Folds of Honor Minnesota co-founder Perry Schmidt said.Folds of Honor is a national nonprofit working to make sure no family is left behind on the battlefield. It provides scholarships to spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United Stated Armed Forces. Right now, there are more than 1 million military dependents in the U.S. and nine out of 10 aren't eligible for any federal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

NICU nurse creates Halloween costumes for babies

MINNEAPOLIS — A local nurse is going above and beyond to make this Halloween festive and fun for some families that might need a boost. Megan Pint works at the Masonic Children's Hospital and regularly takes care of little Kaylor. "She's actually grown quite a bit," said Pint about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

LDS Churches Donate 8,000 Pounds of Food to New Hope Nonprofit

The Food Group in New Hope collected one of its largest donations of the year from more than 45 Latter Day Saints congregations. The donation couldn’t come at a better time. “A lot of the food shelves that we partner with, donations are historically low,” explained Sean Hurdle from The Food Group, which supplies more than 200 food shelves. “Families are even in more of a higher need when they can’t rely on food shelves.”
NEW HOPE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy