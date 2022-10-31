"Strength Group" to hold family-friendly Halloween event in north Minneapolis, focused on safety

Strength Group works to keep trick-or-treaters safe 02:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- Since crime is an issue in so many Minneapolis neighborhoods, parents are looking for safe options for trick or treating Monday evening.

WCCO's Reg Chapman spoke with one organization doing what it can to help.

Cody Welchin is busy putting together her costume for trick or treat festivities, but in the back of her mind safety is a big concern.

At dusk the streets of north Minneapolis, where young people have been victims of crime, will host thousands of costumed kids looking for treats.

While the quest for sweets will be on their minds, organizations like the Strength Group will be focused on their safety.

"We are aware of what's happening in the city," said Jovan Northington.

Northington and his team regularly canvas the streets of north and south Minneapolis, patrolling to make sure neighborhoods are safe.

On this Halloween night, members of his team will pile candy into the trunk of their vehicles, and pass it out to kids looking for safe fun.

"We're going to make sure the area is safe, nice, fun time for the kids tonight," said Northington.

Trunk-or-treat will take place in the parking lot at 1200 Plymouth Avenue. Owner of Northgate Development, Jamez Staples says this activity is needed in this space to make sure northside kids know someone is watching out for them.

"I think it's actually really important that kids in this community have a safe place to go and do their trick-or-treating. I think everybody in all the other-perspective communities have the opportunity to do so there, we should be able to do here," said Jamez Staples, owner of Northgate Development.

Staples partners with Strength Group not only to provide safety patrols in the area, but also to mentor kids, helping keep them away from gang and gun activity.

"We have good relationships with a lot of the young people out here. A lot of people are aware we are doing this event and they know it's going to be safe for the kids," Northington said.

The hope is that entire families come out to enjoy a safe night of fun in north Minneapolis and not have to worry about trouble lurking in the darkness.

"Any situation gets out of hand, we will just deescalate it and we also know how to identify any potential threats," Northington said.

Minneapolis police will be out in full effect in an effort to keep neighborhoods safe during hours of trick-or-treating.