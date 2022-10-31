ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming up

By Mary Kay Kleist
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6oEG_0itgJRkm00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun returns Tuesday 03:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The slow-moving low-pressure system is moving away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJ5q7_0itgJRkm00
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, skies will clear Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaofJ_0itgJRkm00
CBS

We start November with a warm and dry pattern and several days to 70 degrees!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvkoJ_0itgJRkm00
CBS

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Patchy fog toward morning. Low 44.

TUESDAY: Sunny and mild. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002lK6_0itgJRkm00
CBS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and warm Friday, rain by Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies overnight and mild. Low will be around 60 degrees. A few showers will be possible Friday morning and into the afternoon. Breezy and warm Friday with highs around 70 degrees.Rain chances increase Friday night and will be likely by early Saturday morning. The best chance for rain will be during the morning hours on Saturday as a strong area of low pressure pushes through the region. Clearing skies for Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning on Saturday, then fall to the 50s through the afternoon.Saturday will also be very windy, with wind gusts at times around 50 mph in the morning and early afternoon.Sunday will be dry, breezy and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Upper 50s expected for Monday and low 60s for Election Day Tuesday.TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 60°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain. High 71°SATURDAY: Rain likely in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Falling temperatures and very windy. High 60°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and mostly sunny Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A breezy and mostly sunny Thursday is in the forecast with high temperatures running 20 degrees above average in the mid-70s.Wind gusts out of the south could reach 30 mph at times during the afternoon.Clouds increase Thursday night with lows only in the upper 50s and low 60s.Rain chances arrive Friday with a gusty south wind and highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible Friday, then likely by early Saturday morning. The best chance for rain will be during the morning hours on Saturday as a strong area of low pressure pushes through the region. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning, then fall to the 50s through the afternoon.Saturday will be very windy, with wind gusts at times exceeding 50 mph in some spots in the morning and early afternoon.Sunday will be dry, breezy, and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Low 60s expected for Monday and Election Day Tuesday.TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 52°THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, breezy and warm. High 75°FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Breezy. High 70°
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way

ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Another 70-degree day with threat of scattered showers Friday

–The week’s SECOND OFFICIAL 70-deg HIGH TEMP today (Thursday)–the 73-deg high came within 2 degrees of the 1987 record of 75 set 35 years ago. It’s a LATE SEPTEMBER LEVEL DAYTIME HIGH. –Tonight’s low temp—expected to straddle 60-deg in the city—is warmer than the NORMAL HIGH TEMP...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Storms brewing to our west

Heaviest rains to occur west of Chicago and in the Plains. Storm clouds are gathering to our west with a deepening low pressure system in the southern Rockies moving into the Plains. Severe storms are expected to develop in the southern Plains Thursday and again Friday. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between 0.50 and 1.25-inches. Heaviest rains to occur west of Chicago and in the Plains. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between .50 and 1.25-inches.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Plant Chicago hosting pumpkin smash events this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas planning is moving full steam ahead while many of us are still eating Halloween candy.We typically associate orange and black with Halloween, but a Chicago nonprofit wants you to make it greener.Their message:  don't trash your pumpkins - smash them.The group Plant Chicago is hosting several pumpkin smash events this weekend.They say rotting pumpkins emit methane - a contributor to greenhouse gas.The group is partnering with Chicago Streets and Sanitation which will then transport the pumpkin pieces to compost.There are four locations in Chicago and one in Arlington Heights.The days and locations of the event can be found on the group's Eventbrite page. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago area food pantries feel inflation squeeze ahead of Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost more this year thanks to inflation.Rising food costs, coupled with supply chain issues are really putting the squeeze on local food pantries. CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a community pantry in Woodridge that's facing staggering numbers.Organizers said a Thanksgiving dinner last year cost as little as $12 to put together thanks to buying in bulk and other ways they can subsidize.But this year, it will cost them at least $20 to create the same meal.The sky used to be the limit at West Suburban Community Pantry. That was when 250 households...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago home owner gets home refurbished thanks to nonprofit

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Home renovations can be expensive.But not this one: All the work is being done for free. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked to the deserving homeowner and the Chicago group that made it possible.The loud sounds of removing old and moldy drywall from a basement, but it's not noise for Austin homeowner Rosetta Scott. "It's music to my ears! It's a rap. Like the rappers. It's a rap."Scott is among six Austin homeowners having their homes remodeled by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in partnership with Lowe's, providing funding and volunteer labor. "I want the Austin neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter

In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lou Malnati's, Portillo mashup combines two of Chicago's classic foods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Here's a holiday gift idea combining two of Chicago's favorite restaurants. Starting this week, you can now get frozen Lou Malnati's and Portillo's Italian beef deep-dish pizzas in the grab-and-go freezers at Malnati's locations.It's true Chicago pizza, with Lou Malnati's buttery crust, plum tomatoes, and Wisconsin cheese, and topped with Portillo's thin-sliced Italian beef.You can also order it for pickup or delivery.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD warns of thieves smashing into businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime CBS 2 first told you about on Monday is happening over and over again across the northwest side. Earlier this week, CBS 2 showed video of thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door of a pizza shop, then making off with a safe.Chicago police are warning that the same thing has happened at least eight other times at businesses stretching from Niles to Jefferson Park.Each time, the burglars use a brick or large rock to smash their way in, then, drive off in a gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information, you're asked to call police. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Access Living receives $8M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has gifted a Chicago nonprofit $8 million.Access Living said it's the biggest gift it's ever received from an individual donor in its 42-year history. The nonprofit is a disability service and advocacy group, fighting for more inclusion for people with disabilities.Access Living said it will use the money for its racial and health equity goals, and online efforts.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of scammer using popular rapper's name for donations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first told you about a scammer and his elaborate con in back in April, using a popular Chicago rapper's name and a community organization.Now, Chicago police are officially warning you to be on the lookout for the guy.In  April, you met the Cole sisters, who lost tens of thousands of dollars to a man they knew as Jeffrey Washington. They met him outside their banks on 83rd Street.He offered to pay their cell phone bill and mortgages in return for a cash donation to help CEDA, an organization that helps low income...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

8 Times November Weather Was Not Pleasant In Illinois

Illinois is no stranger to wild weather. Tornadoes, thunderstorms, snow storms, extreme winds, wicked heat, and bone-chilling cold pretty much sum up what to expect in the Land of Lincoln. Some of these weather changes developed at a moment's notice, leaving little time to prepare. Did you know records prove November is a turbulent weather month in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
126K+
Followers
29K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy