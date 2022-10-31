Acting state secretary warns it'll take time to count mail-in ballots, especially without pre-canvassing

Election results could be slow again, acting state secretary warns 02:26

By: CBS' Seth Kaplan

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Will Election Day once again turn into election week or longer? Don't count on results next Tuesday night, but do make sure your vote counts.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning election results could be slow again.

"It takes time to count 1.4 million mail-in ballots," Chapman said. "States like Florida have, what, 22 days to do it? We only have election morning."

She blames Republicans in charge of the legislature for not allowing earlier pre-canvassing, as the process is called. Republicans say they want to, but only if Democrats agree at the same time to start requiring picture ID to vote. Chapman says the Wolf administration does not support strict voter ID laws.

"There's clean up we need to do with mail-in ballots," said Rep. Seth Grove, a Republican. "If you don't do clean up within mail balloting, we're never going to open it up to do for further pre-canvassing."

"This has been an issue of the administration unwilling to meet us halfway to deal with some of these election issues," Grove added.

Even though again, almost everybody agrees that process should start earlier. Another thing almost everybody agrees on? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is ridiculous.

"Tomorrow, 5 p.m. Nov. 1 is the last day you can apply for a regular civilian absentee or mail-in ballot," said Dauphin County elections director Jerry Feaser.

"We really are getting too close to the deadline," Feaser added. "If you wait for this mail to happen, you'll never get the ballot in time."

If you already have your ballot, either mail it now or bring it in. But remember: "You can only bring in your own voted ballot. You cannot bring anyone else's ballot," Feaser said.

Otherwise, wait to vote on Election Day or go into your county election office and vote over the counter.