Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Chris Godwin, Evan Engram, Cordarrelle Patterson, Aaron Rodgers (Week 9)
It certainly wasn’t going to be easy to nail extremely spicy predictions in consecutive weeks, but it singes my heart to have the dream dashed by a stinking kicker…twice. Ughhhhhhhh. To rewind, I predicted that DJ Moore would double up on great games and set a new season-high...
Who Should I Start: Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, Brandin Cooks (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Cam Akers: Rams hopeful to have him back this season
The Rams declined multiple offers for Cam Akers before the trade deadline and now hope that he will return and play for the team again. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) A very weird situation continues between the Rams and Cam Akers. Akers has missed the last two weeks as a healthy scratch with what the team deemed personal reasons. Fantasy managers should not count on Akers returning or seeing any meaningful playing time right now.
Chase Young (knee) designated to return from IR
The Washington Commanders have designated star defensive end Chase Young to return from injured reserve ahead of their Week 9 matchup with Minnesota. Young, one year removed from a brutal ACL tear, will be eligible to play against the Vikings in Week 9 if the Commanders feel he is healthy enough to do so. There is a chance he is held out of action another week, but he is closing in on a return either way. Chase's return is great news for the Commanders, who are on a three game winning streak and shockingly back in the mix in the NFC East. They will welcome back the former DROY to the field with open arms.
Fantasy Football Week 9 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the big names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start/sit questions on Twitter.
Jeff Wilson Jr. being traded to Miami
The San Francisco 49ers are trading RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) After having just dealt Chase Edmonds to Denver in the Bradley Chubb deal, the Dolphins are presumably bringing Wilson to be Raheem Mostert's backup. Wilson took over starting RB duties in San Francisco following Elijah Mitchell's injury but became expendable with the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. From a fantasy perspective, those rostering Wilson should hold until we see how he will be used in Miami. The 49ers have their bye in Week 9, and Mitchell could return as early as Week 10 against the Chargers. If he's healthy, he likely leapfrogs Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price as the handcuff to McCaffrey.
Calvin Ridley traded to Jaguars ahead of deadline
Star WR Calvin Ridley has been traded from the Falcons to the Jaguars for two conditional picks prior to the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. (Mia O'Brien on Twitter) Ridley, who was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2022 season due to gambling, will now head south to link up with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville. The Jaguars sent 2023 and 2024 conditional picks to Atlanta in the deal. Ridley is set to return in 2023 and will immediately form what will be a dynamic duo with fellow WR Christian Kirk. This is a very solid, low-risk move for a Jaguars' team that has been improving their offense since this past offseason. Ridley will have a real chance to revert back to WR1 fantasy numbers next season.
Week 9 NFL DFS Primer: Eagles at Texans Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Eagles are massive favorites against the lowly Texans. As a result, Philadelphia is featured prominently among the suggested players below, and Houston has only a few players featured. The final thoughts are also Philadelphia-centric. Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans. Over/Under: 45.0 Points.
In the Trenches: Week 9 OL/DL Matchups (2022 Fantasy Football)
I am changing the format up a bit this week to take a more in-depth fantasy focus. I am also touching on six games instead of the usual three to give you some additional analysis. This week we have two major mismatches, headlined by a Philadelphia team that should have its way with Houston.
Nyheim Hines traded to Buffalo Bills
The Indianapolis Colts have traded RB Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round daft pick. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Hines has acted as the RB2 in Indianapolis behind Jonathan Taylor so far this season, but he will now get a chance to shine after being traded to the Bills ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. He has one of the best pass-catching skillsets of all running backs in the NFL currently, and his presence should provide a big boost to Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense as a whole. This move hurts the fantasy value for all other Bills RB's, mainly Devin Singletary and James Cook, who get much of their value through receiving work.
T.J. Hockenson is traded to the Minnesota Vikings
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, TE T.J. Hockenson has been traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hockenson adds yet another weapon for the Minnesota Viking’s passing attack. TE Irv Smith Jr. suffered...
WR vs. CB Matchups & Advice: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
We are officially at the halfway point of the season. As we have noted before, between the extreme levels of parity across the board and offensive production being on a downswing, it’s more important than ever to find value in our WR selections for the week. The hope is the models below will help you get there. Let’s jump right in.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 9 RBs & WRs to Buy Low or Sell High – Panic Trade Jonathan Taylor?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
10 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s massive impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to improve your squad quickly. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
Christian Wood double-doubles off bench Wednesday
Christian Wood scored 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3P, 0-0 FT) with 10 rebounds across 23 minutes in Dallas’ 103-100 win over the Jazz on Wednesday. Wood continues to be a great source of scoring and rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks. The 27-year-old posted his second double-double of the young season and played around his usual minutes despite having been questionable to even play with a non-COVID illness. Wood is currently averaging 17.3 points and 8.4 rebounds despite playing just 25.5 minutes and not surpassing 29 minutes in any game. Wood continues to rear fantasy managers who would like to see more minutes.
Fitz’s Week 9 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s bad enough that we’re in a dreaded six-team bye week — a byepocalypse, if you will. Further complicating matters is the large number of significant fantasy contributors whose status for Week 9 is up in the air due to injuries. Among those players: Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift. (There are others, too.)
Tyler Herro (left eye) questionable to return Tuesday night
Tyler Herro left Tuesday's game against the Warriors with a left eye contusion, and his return is questionable. If Herro cannot return, he will finish with two points (1-4 FG, 0-0 3P, 0-0 FT), one rebound, one steal, one assist, and a block in 10 minutes. (Miami Heat Via Twitter)
Erickson’s Top Fantasy Football Takeaways: Tight Ends (2022)
Here are my top takeaways from Week 8 and the fantasy football stats you need to know as you prepare for Week 9. You can find my full Usage Report here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
NFL Trade Deadline Recap: Fantasy Football Takeaways & Implications (2022)
The busiest trade deadline in NFL history wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon. When the dust settled, 10 deals were completed on Tuesday alone, and 16 were agreed to over the last two weeks. As a result, there are several fantasy football implications due to multiple fantasy-relevant players changing teams. We...
Kyrie Irving scores four points in loss to the Bulls
Kyrie Irving totaled four points (2-12 FG, 0-6 3PT), six rebounds, seven assists, and one block in the Nets’ 108-99 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Irving scored four points in the Nets’ loss to the Bulls, shooting a season-low 16.7 percent from the floor and zero percent from beyond the arc. One word R-E-L-A-X, everyone has their moment, and Irving is no exception to that. He remains one of the team's two best options for fantasy production and may get a positive incentive to elevate his play should the Nets move forward with securing coach Ime Udoka. His price point is generous considering the upside of his talent, now may be the best time to invest in shares of Irving for your daily lineups as he is bound to avoid having these kinds of performances become a trend. He remains a must-consider fantasy asset in all formats.
