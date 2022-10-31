Read full article on original website
WATE
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415.
WATE
Crews battling wildfire in Roane County
Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours.
Knoxville man sentenced for stealing over $200,000 in sports cards
A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court Monday for stealing sports cards from stores in four different states and selling them online.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and other sports merchandise across state lines, according to the Eastern Kentucky District of the U.S. Attorney's Office. 38-year-old Jason Cates burglarized multiple sports...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi said a man who died while in jail custody earlier this year is believed to be responsible for a series of attacks against its Knoxville health center in 2021, including an arson that happened last New Year's Eve. Ashley...
FBI warns Knoxville college students to be aware of sextortion after increase in attempts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI in Knoxville is warning college students to be aware of an increase in sextortion attempts aimed at students, according to a tweet from the agency. The suspects, often posing as college-aged female students, target students through dating apps and social media. Suspects will convince...
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
wymt.com
Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
An investigation is underway after a skull was found in a heavily wooded area of Monroe County.
livingnewdeal.org
Sevierville Post Office (Former) – Sevierville TN
Agency: Federal & Military Operations, Treasury Department. Contractors: Hurley Construction; Crane Co. (plumbing) The Post Office Department funded the construction of the Sevierville Post Office in Sevierville TN. The structure currently serves as the Sevier County Heritage Museum. Photographs by Brandon Ray Kirk of West Virginia June 2022 (submitted with...
WATE
5 arrested on drug, gun charges in New Tazewell
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at a New Tazewell home which resulted in the arrest of five suspects on drug and firearm charges. All of the suspects are New Tazewell residents. According to CCSO, the...
Suspects named after standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
Monroe County authorities trying to identify skull found in woods on Halloween
Monroe County authorities are trying to identify bones found on Halloween in woods. According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, someone found a skull in a heavily wooded area. He was not more specific about the location. A further search by numerous agencies led to the discovery of what may...
wvlt.tv
Woman leaves Ukraine to become a Tennessee Vol
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After six months under attack in Ukraine, Daria Podzolkova finally made it to Knoxville. Before the war began, Podzolkova remembers sitting in her bedroom in Central Ukraine when she got the news she had been accepted to the University of Tennessee’s Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations.
A fire over the weekend in Claiborne County is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
WATE
Double homicide victim's family remembers loved one
One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide that happened on Ben Hur Rd. Double homicide victim’s family remembers loved one. One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter...
wvlt.tv
Authorities investigating Masonic Lodge fire, leading member says he received an anti-Mason letter prior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they are assisting the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office after a fire broke out at the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge and Mountain View United Methodist Church Sunday morning in Speedwell. No one died or was injured, according to...
