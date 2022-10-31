ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews battling wildfire in Roane County

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. WATE Midday News. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain

Modesty Bailey details her years of battling domestic violence as the man she’s accusing, is now in jail. Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a...
ROCKWOOD, TN
livingnewdeal.org

Sevierville Post Office (Former) – Sevierville TN

Agency: Federal & Military Operations, Treasury Department. Contractors: Hurley Construction; Crane Co. (plumbing) The Post Office Department funded the construction of the Sevierville Post Office in Sevierville TN. The structure currently serves as the Sevier County Heritage Museum. Photographs by Brandon Ray Kirk of West Virginia June 2022 (submitted with...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

5 arrested on drug, gun charges in New Tazewell

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at a New Tazewell home which resulted in the arrest of five suspects on drug and firearm charges. All of the suspects are New Tazewell residents. According to CCSO, the...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman leaves Ukraine to become a Tennessee Vol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After six months under attack in Ukraine, Daria Podzolkova finally made it to Knoxville. Before the war began, Podzolkova remembers sitting in her bedroom in Central Ukraine when she got the news she had been accepted to the University of Tennessee’s Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Double homicide victim's family remembers loved one

One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide that happened on Ben Hur Rd. Double homicide victim’s family remembers loved one. One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

