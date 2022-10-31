Read full article on original website
Elwar
2d ago
announcement null and void if no one goes there because there're afraid of being shot or stabbed or pushed on the tracks of the train on the way there or back home. Fix the crime situation or loose the election. Can't she see she's loosing to a trumplican?
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
Related
Elected officials unveil $1.7 billion plan from 2019 to improve Hunts Point traffic
The city’s Department of Transportation and elected officials unveiled the completion of a $1.7 billion project from 2019 that will reduce traffic around the Hunts Point peninsula.
NY1
NY officials push for major Penn Station transformation
New York officials are pushing for a major transformation of the Penn Station area to turn the space into a destination for commuting, traveling, working and shopping. $3.2 billion for over a dozen new entrances for transit stops. $750 million to cover half of the transit improvements that would make...
NY1
Hochul says she is committed to Penn Station project after developer's comments
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she would move forward with the controversial plan to rebuild Penn Station after the head of the company that owns many of the buildings around the transit hub appeared to voice concern over the economic timing of the project. In an exclusive interview with NY1,...
Pothole-riddled road in Mount Vernon under construction
DPW Commissioner Damani Bush says this is the first step in what's expected to be a long process of getting Warwick Avenue repaved.
NY1
Emergency management consulting firm to lead New York's $4.3 million pandemic review
*Editor's note: The state has selected the Olson Group Ltd. in Alexandria, Virginia, to conduct the one-year review. An earlier version of this story identified a different Olson Group Ltd. in New York City. A consulting firm based in Alexandria, Virginia is closing in on finalizing a state contract to...
The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?
Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
therealdeal.com
Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale
The former site of a Renaissance Hotel in Westchester County is set for a rebirth as a massive apartment complex if local officials sign off on the developer’s plans. California-based housing developer Rose Equities and Garden Communities, the property management arm of the Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes, acquired a 28-acre parcel for $71 million from a joint venture between investment firm Renatus Group and an affiliate of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Silver Point Capital, records show.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
Commercial Observer
Vornado Puts Penn Station Area Redevelopment Plans on Hold for 2023
Vornado Realty Trust’s plans for the Penn District are not clear for takeoff, with CEO Steven Roth blaming the decision to hold off on new developments around Pennsylvania Station on a change in “headwinds.”. During a Tuesday conference call, Roth simply stated Vornado would hit pause on all...
NY1
Adirondack rail trail takes shape with first segment
Construction of the first segment of the multi-use Adirondack Rail Trail path has been started between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid in the state's North Country region, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Wednesday announced. The 34-mile trail is part of the first of three phases of construction that is converting...
“It’s truly a blessing” - Former South Bronx school now a sky-scraping affordable housing complex
The building was once a local school and is now the tallest building on the Grand Concourse after some needed improvements.
Adams announces third relief center for asylum seekers in NYC
The mayor announced plans to open a third relief center to house asylum seekers before they are either placed in homeless shelters or find other housing. Mayor Eric Adams says the third relief shelter at a Midtown Manhattan hotel will serve single women and families without minor children. [ more › ]
informnny.com
Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
Don’t do congestion pricing until the economy recovers from COVID, groups urge NYC
Hit the brakes on New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan to charge a toll to travel south of 60th street in Manhattan until the region has recovered economically from the coronavirus pandemic, said a letter sent to a board that will decide the plan’s future. That step...
NY1
Exclusive: 32,000-hour New York pandemic review expected to start in days
Emergency management consulting firm Olson Group Ltd. expects to have a final contract by the end of the week to start reviewing the impact of New York's response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year. The Olson Group, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is prepared to review the state's policies...
wxhc.com
HEAP Assistance Begins for New York State Residents in Need
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announced New Yorkers needing help paying home heating bills can begin applying for assistance. The Home Energy Assistance Program, known as HEAP, can provide up to $976 this winter to aid low- and middle-income households and senior citizens in lowering their heating costs. Eligible households can receive one regular benefit per season and could apply for one Emergency benefit if they’re in danger of running out of heating fuel or are at risk of having their utility service shut off.
archpaper.com
Mayor Eric Adams announces $4 billion initiative to electrify New York City schools
A new plan put forth by New York City Mayor Eric Adams will promote healthy learning environments in New York City public schools. “Leading the Charge,” a $ 4 billion initiative announced by Mayor Adams last week addresses issues, such as poor air quality in historically disenfranchised communities, and will assemble a green workforce of skilled tradespeople to upgrade heating and lighting systems in schools across the city. As part of the plan the city will require all new public schools be solely powered by electricity and will retrofit 100 existing schools to electric heat pump systems by 2030.
bkreader.com
Disrespect in Fort Greene, Brooklyn
I am writing concerning a grave injustice that is taking place in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The Department of Transporting (DOT) is building a plaza on Gates Avenue despite the objections of the people most impacted. The Transportation Committee of Community Board 2 also opposes the project, but the DOT is moving forward. Their decision is tyrannical with racial overtones. I have lived in Brooklyn all my life and would never have believed such underhandedness and disregard could take place in 2022.
NY1
NYPD lays out security measures ahead of Sunday's marathon
More than 50,000 people from around the globe expect to run the five boroughs and cross the TCS New York City Marathon's finish line Sunday. The New York Road Runners say hundreds of thousands of spectators will line the 26.2-mile route. Ahead of the race, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the head of the NYPD's Counterterrorism unit, Martine Materasso laid out the department's security plan.
Comments / 5