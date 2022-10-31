ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Elwar
2d ago

announcement null and void if no one goes there because there're afraid of being shot or stabbed or pushed on the tracks of the train on the way there or back home. Fix the crime situation or loose the election. Can't she see she's loosing to a trumplican?

NY1

NY officials push for major Penn Station transformation

New York officials are pushing for a major transformation of the Penn Station area to turn the space into a destination for commuting, traveling, working and shopping. $3.2 billion for over a dozen new entrances for transit stops. $750 million to cover half of the transit improvements that would make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul says she is committed to Penn Station project after developer's comments

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she would move forward with the controversial plan to rebuild Penn Station after the head of the company that owns many of the buildings around the transit hub appeared to voice concern over the economic timing of the project. In an exclusive interview with NY1,...
96.1 The Breeze

The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?

Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
therealdeal.com

Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale

The former site of a Renaissance Hotel in Westchester County is set for a rebirth as a massive apartment complex if local officials sign off on the developer’s plans. California-based housing developer Rose Equities and Garden Communities, the property management arm of the Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes, acquired a 28-acre parcel for $71 million from a joint venture between investment firm Renatus Group and an affiliate of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Silver Point Capital, records show.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Commercial Observer

Vornado Puts Penn Station Area Redevelopment Plans on Hold for 2023

Vornado Realty Trust’s plans for the Penn District are not clear for takeoff, with CEO Steven Roth blaming the decision to hold off on new developments around Pennsylvania Station on a change in “headwinds.”. During a Tuesday conference call, Roth simply stated Vornado would hit pause on all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Adirondack rail trail takes shape with first segment

Construction of the first segment of the multi-use Adirondack Rail Trail path has been started between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid in the state's North Country region, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Wednesday announced. The 34-mile trail is part of the first of three phases of construction that is converting...
LAKE PLACID, NY
informnny.com

Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wxhc.com

HEAP Assistance Begins for New York State Residents in Need

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announced New Yorkers needing help paying home heating bills can begin applying for assistance. The Home Energy Assistance Program, known as HEAP, can provide up to $976 this winter to aid low- and middle-income households and senior citizens in lowering their heating costs. Eligible households can receive one regular benefit per season and could apply for one Emergency benefit if they’re in danger of running out of heating fuel or are at risk of having their utility service shut off.
archpaper.com

Mayor Eric Adams announces $4 billion initiative to electrify New York City schools

A new plan put forth by New York City Mayor Eric Adams will promote healthy learning environments in New York City public schools. “Leading the Charge,” a $ 4 billion initiative announced by Mayor Adams last week addresses issues, such as poor air quality in historically disenfranchised communities, and will assemble a green workforce of skilled tradespeople to upgrade heating and lighting systems in schools across the city. As part of the plan the city will require all new public schools be solely powered by electricity and will retrofit 100 existing schools to electric heat pump systems by 2030.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Disrespect in Fort Greene, Brooklyn

I am writing concerning a grave injustice that is taking place in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The Department of Transporting (DOT) is building a plaza on Gates Avenue despite the objections of the people most impacted. The Transportation Committee of Community Board 2 also opposes the project, but the DOT is moving forward. Their decision is tyrannical with racial overtones. I have lived in Brooklyn all my life and would never have believed such underhandedness and disregard could take place in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

NYPD lays out security measures ahead of Sunday's marathon

More than 50,000 people from around the globe expect to run the five boroughs and cross the TCS New York City Marathon's finish line Sunday. The New York Road Runners say hundreds of thousands of spectators will line the 26.2-mile route. Ahead of the race, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the head of the NYPD's Counterterrorism unit, Martine Materasso laid out the department's security plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

