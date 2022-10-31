Read full article on original website
Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant
Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
Could Yankees lose Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo to the Giants?
No matter what the outcome is, the World Series will end by Sunday which means the Yankees‘ offseason will kick into high gear. Now, the bombers are already working behind the scenes as Hal Steinbrenner is contemplating whether or not to give GM Brian Cashman another contract. Most believe...
Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
2 ways the Yankees can offload Josh Donaldson’s $25 million salary for 2023
The New York Yankees have a few bloated contracts on the roster holding back their flexibility to spend this off-season. Notably, the contract of Josh Donaldson remains a big liability for general manager Brian Cashman, given he is retained by owner Hal Steinbrenner. Donaldson is coming off a down 2022...
Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”
For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve and Wife Nina Altuve’s Relationship Timeline
Teenage sweethearts! José Altuve and his wife, Nina Altuve, have been together for more than a decade. The Astros player met Nina while growing up in Venezuela. The two were reportedly wed as teenagers and have been together ever since. In 2017, Nina shared a throwback photo of the couple at a young age via […]
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander explains giving middle finger to Phillies fans
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday.
Look: Photo Of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife At Tonight's Game Going Viral
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park. Every member of the Phillies fandom is excited to have their team back in town — including Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme. The proud baseball wife was spotted buying an entire case of beer...
Yankees could target one post-season maestro from the Astros in free agency
At times, the New York Yankees offense looked like a Triple-A unit in 2022. It’s baffling how a team that finished among the leaders in home runs, wRC+ and runs per game could look so helpless at the plate for large periods of time, including the postseason. That’s exactly what happened, though, and it became more evident in the playoffs when Aaron Judge was shut down.
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
Why do so many baseball fans hate the Houston Astros?
But not everyone in Texas, and in parts of the US are Astros fans even though the team has won consistently and made it to the World Series four times in the last six years.
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update
The list of viable options is pretty large, especially considering the resource of Steve Cohen’s pockets, which seem endlessly deep. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But money doesn’t buy quite everything. Acquiring some players will require more than just paying up. Especially if a team isn’t...
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout
No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
NL West contender linked to Yankees’ Aaron Judge but could settle for Andrew Benintendi
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is growing bigger by the day. MLB Trade Rumors reports “the Padres have shown they are not afraid to make a huge strike, meaning they can’t be ruled out on getting Judge and perhaps moving (Juan) Soto over to left. However, with many large contracts already in place, they might opt for more modest options like Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley or Mitch Haniger.”
Lance McCullers Jr. gets real on speculation Bryce Harper caught him tipping
Game 3 of the 2022 World Series will be talked about for days to come, mainly because of Lance McCullers Jr.’s meltdown on the mound. McCullers was taken to the woodshed by Bryce Harper and the hot bats of the Philadelphia Phillies, who scored a 7-0 victory on the strength of five home runs off of the Houston Astros’ righty. It was the most home run given up in a World Series game by a pitcher — ever.
Rhys Hoskins’ wife goes viral for cool gesture to Phillies fans
Rhys Hoskins’ wife went viral on Tuesday night for her cool gesture for Philadelphia Phillies fans. Hoskins’ wife Jayme was spotted buying a bunch of beers during Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Hoskins bought 50 beers in total and distributed them to some...
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees GM Talks Aaron Judge Free Agency
The rumors continue to fly for Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge
