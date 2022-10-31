ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant

Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
KANSAS STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could target one post-season maestro from the Astros in free agency

At times, the New York Yankees offense looked like a Triple-A unit in 2022. It’s baffling how a team that finished among the leaders in home runs, wRC+ and runs per game could look so helpless at the plate for large periods of time, including the postseason. That’s exactly what happened, though, and it became more evident in the playoffs when Aaron Judge was shut down.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update

The list of viable options is pretty large, especially considering the resource of Steve Cohen’s pockets, which seem endlessly deep. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But money doesn’t buy quite everything. Acquiring some players will require more than just paying up. Especially if a team isn’t...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout

No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
NJ.com

NL West contender linked to Yankees’ Aaron Judge but could settle for Andrew Benintendi

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is growing bigger by the day. MLB Trade Rumors reports “the Padres have shown they are not afraid to make a huge strike, meaning they can’t be ruled out on getting Judge and perhaps moving (Juan) Soto over to left. However, with many large contracts already in place, they might opt for more modest options like Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley or Mitch Haniger.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lance McCullers Jr. gets real on speculation Bryce Harper caught him tipping

Game 3 of the 2022 World Series will be talked about for days to come, mainly because of Lance McCullers Jr.’s meltdown on the mound. McCullers was taken to the woodshed by Bryce Harper and the hot bats of the Philadelphia Phillies, who scored a 7-0 victory on the strength of five home runs off of the Houston Astros’ righty. It was the most home run given up in a World Series game by a pitcher — ever.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

