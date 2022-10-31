Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden addresses higher ed & midterm election in Albuquerque visit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just five days out from the November election, President Joe Biden arrived in New Mexico Thursday for a series of events in Albuquerque through the afternoon. The visit marks the second time Biden has visited the state he won by nearly 10 points in the 2020 election. Facing a consequential midterm that’s […]
KRQE News 13
State representative facing backlash over tweet
Clovis community debates about proposed abortion …. Abortion was the topic of the night in one New Mexico town. Tensions ran high at the Clovis City Commission as people packed the chambers to get in on the discussion. River of Lights tickets to go on sale. A popular event in...
rrobserver.com
Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM visit
SANTA FE — President Joe Biden will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a Thursday rally in Albuquerque aimed at energizing supporters in the final run-up to the general election, a Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman confirmed. The White House said two days ago that Biden would be visiting New...
KOAT 7
Journal poll shows changes in Congressional District races
Our state's second congressional district race is almost neck and neck. In a new poll released by the Albuquerque Journal, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is leading current representative Yvette Herrell. Our KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff says the democrat's lead is because of recent redistricting. Our state has three congressional districts,...
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access. New Mexico is...
Fernández visits Clovis, Tucumcari on Farm Bill, veterans
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from the representative’s office, US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-New Mexico District 3 will visit Tucumcari on Wednesday as part of a two-day tour focused on the upcoming Farm Bill, as well as meeting with veterans and local officials. On Wednesday morning, as detailed in the released […]
New Mexico legal resources available through state website
About 100 libraries across the state will be able to guide people to resources.
KOAT 7
Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
Acoma Pueblo sees seventh straight day without water
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Major water concerns continue for the people of Acoma Pueblo, now in their seventh day without water. The governor of Acoma says the main water line failed last Thursday evening, knocking out water to hundreds of people in the pueblo. It forced the closure of the local health clinic, dialysis center, and […]
ksfr.org
Governor announces state investment in historic Albuquerque neighborhood
With just a week to go before election day, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque on Tuesday to announce a $2.2 million state investment to the Barleas/4th Street Great Block Project. This will make strategic infrastructure improvements for the historic Albuquerque neighborhood. The primary focus of this project will...
New Mexico Department of Health encouraging smokers to quit with annual event
The New Mexico Department of Health will be helping those who want to quit smoking.
New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas
The business will be pairing up with another company in an entirely different part of the world.
rrobserver.com
Education amendment up to New Mexico voters
Inside the prekindergarten classrooms at ChildCo Day School, kids engage their imagination as they play with blocks and learn to navigate conflicts. They have space dedicated to books, numbers and family photos. It’s the kind of early childhood program Democrats and Republicans alike have embraced over the past decade as...
pinonpost.com
Liz Thomson says woman’s brutal slaying could be ‘QANON’ distraction
On Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported on the brutal slaying of 21-year-old Santa Fe woman Grace Jennings, who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times with a sword. Her neck “appeared to have injuries consistent with attempts to decapitate,” according to criminal complaints filed in the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
KOAT 7
Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
KOAT 7
'Better Call Raul' attorney general campaign ad fact check
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we near mid-term election day, you may see more campaign ads on the airwaves. But one ad centered around the race for attorney general, is stirring the political pot. “I had a good day until I got caught carjacking an old lady. Better Call Raul,”...
KOAT 7
Horses are being found dead as feds are rounding them up to control overpopulation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds, if not thousands, of wild horses are roaming the New Mexico desert and are being rounded up and, at times, shot and left for dead. The federal government says New Mexico is overcrowded with them, but advocates say they're wrong and should be left alone.
New Mexico tree-cutting permits will be available soon
The last day to get a permit will be on Friday, December 30.
kunm.org
Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism
Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
