New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

State representative facing backlash over tweet

Clovis community debates about proposed abortion …. Abortion was the topic of the night in one New Mexico town. Tensions ran high at the Clovis City Commission as people packed the chambers to get in on the discussion. River of Lights tickets to go on sale. A popular event in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM visit

SANTA FE — President Joe Biden will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a Thursday rally in Albuquerque aimed at energizing supporters in the final run-up to the general election, a Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman confirmed. The White House said two days ago that Biden would be visiting New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Journal poll shows changes in Congressional District races

Our state's second congressional district race is almost neck and neck. In a new poll released by the Albuquerque Journal, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is leading current representative Yvette Herrell. Our KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff says the democrat's lead is because of recent redistricting. Our state has three congressional districts,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Acoma Pueblo sees seventh straight day without water

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Major water concerns continue for the people of Acoma Pueblo, now in their seventh day without water. The governor of Acoma says the main water line failed last Thursday evening, knocking out water to hundreds of people in the pueblo. It forced the closure of the local health clinic, dialysis center, and […]
ACOMA PUEBLO, NM
ksfr.org

Governor announces state investment in historic Albuquerque neighborhood

With just a week to go before election day, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque on Tuesday to announce a $2.2 million state investment to the Barleas/4th Street Great Block Project. This will make strategic infrastructure improvements for the historic Albuquerque neighborhood. The primary focus of this project will...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Education amendment up to New Mexico voters

Inside the prekindergarten classrooms at ChildCo Day School, kids engage their imagination as they play with blocks and learn to navigate conflicts. They have space dedicated to books, numbers and family photos. It’s the kind of early childhood program Democrats and Republicans alike have embraced over the past decade as...
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

Liz Thomson says woman’s brutal slaying could be ‘QANON’ distraction

On Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported on the brutal slaying of 21-year-old Santa Fe woman Grace Jennings, who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times with a sword. Her neck “appeared to have injuries consistent with attempts to decapitate,” according to criminal complaints filed in the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

'Better Call Raul' attorney general campaign ad fact check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we near mid-term election day, you may see more campaign ads on the airwaves. But one ad centered around the race for attorney general, is stirring the political pot. “I had a good day until I got caught carjacking an old lady. Better Call Raul,”...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism

Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
NEW MEXICO STATE

