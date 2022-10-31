Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, but uncertainty over Brazilian supply limit losses
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Wednesday with the market retreating from previous session's highest level in almost six weeks, although concerns over Brazilian shipments kept a floor under the market. Wheat fell for the first time in three sessions and corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
GRAINS-Wheat drops for second session as Ukraine grain export deal resumes
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday after Russia said it would resume participation in a Black Sea grain export deal, reversing its decision and easing concerns over food supplies. Soybeans slid from a six-week high scaled in the previous session and corn also fell.
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine grain export deal back on track as Russia resumes role
(Adds fresh Putin, analyst comments) Russia rejoins Black Sea grain corridor pact in U-turn. Had pulled out after alleged Ukraine attack on its fleet. Announced guarantees go no further than original deal. *. Deal struck amid war vital to easing world food crisis. By Ali Kucukgocmen and Pavel Polityuk. ANKARA/KYIV,...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes, adds byline, changes dateline from previous PARIS) PARIS/CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wheat futures plummeted from Chicago to Europe on Wednesday after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened global food supplies.
EXPLAINER-Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending its involvement over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world. The agreement, reached in July, created...
IMF says it's monitoring developments on Ukraine grain export deal
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it would continue to carefully monitor developments on a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after Moscow reversed course and said it would resume its participation. An IMF spokesperson said the deal allowing grain exports through...
GRAINS-Soybeans rise to near six-week top on Brazilian supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans climbed to their highest levels in almost six weeks on Wednesday, with prices underpinned by concerns over shipments from Brazil, the world's top exporter. Wheat fell for the first time in three sessions, although worries over Ukrainian exports limited losses, while corn ticked...
GRAINS-Soybeans end lower, halting win streak; corn, wheat also slide
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, pausing after a seven-session climb as lackluster U.S. export sales and macroeconomic worries weighed on prices, traders said. Corn and wheat also declined, with a sharply higher dollar hanging over the grain complex. Chicago Board of Trade January...
UPDATE 2-Russia urges United Nations to help ease its food and fertiliser exports
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed participating...
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy demands firmer defence of Ukraine grains export corridor
(Adds detail from Bakhmut) Turkish minister expects grains deal with Russia to continue. Russia attacks on Ukraine infrastructure cause power cuts. Civilian evacuations set from more areas of Kherson. By Pavel Polityuk and Jonathan Landay. KYIV/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The world must respond firmly to any Russian attempts...
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans set for weekly gain on Chinese demand prospect
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Friday, with prices on track to end the week on a positive note, as expectations of strong Chinese demand underpinned the market. Wheat ticked lower, but the market is set for its first weekly gain since early October on...
German foreign minister praises solidarity in face of Russia grain deal moves
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The global community's insistence on sticking to an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea shows how much can be achieved by ignoring Russia's attempts at blackmail, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told broadcaster Welt. "Russia has once again tried to use...
UPDATE 5-Putin: We could quit grain deal again, but would not block grain for Turkey
(Updates with new Putin comments) Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia's right to withdraw again from an international agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation with the deal. If Russia did so, however, Putin said it...
UPDATE 3-Russia says it will renew participation in Black Sea grain deal
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would renew its participation in an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, just four days after suspending its role in the deal. Moscow had pulled out at the weekend, saying it could not guarantee the safety of...
Low water on Mississippi hits grain prices at the farm gate
Farmers in the Midwest and the mid-South are paying the price for low water on the Mississippi River in the form of lower cash bids for their corn and soybeans — as much as $2 a bushel lower for soybeans, said USDA economists on Wednesday. At the same time, the cost of transporting fertilizer upriver has increased, and neither situation is likely to change before late winter.
Kremlin: Russia has not decided whether to extend Black Sea Grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it had not committed to staying in the Black Sea grain deal, which has freed Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, beyond its current expiry date of Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told...
UPDATE 1-Turkey says Russia concerned over security, exports in grain deal
ANKARA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia is concerned about its security and the obstacles it faces exporting fertiliser and grains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, days after Moscow suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered export deal. Ankara, in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to fully resume the...
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures sag on long liquidation; cash trade awaited
CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed lower in range-bound trade on Tuesday as speculators exited long positions amid a lack of supportive news, traders said. CME December live cattle settled down 0.525 cent at 151.950 cents per lb but stayed inside...
UPDATE 1-U.N. chief pushes Russia, Ukraine to extend Black Sea grain deal
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 10 million tonnes of grain and other food since a U.N.-brokered deal in July restarted shipments stalled by Russia's war, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday as he pushed Russia and Ukraine to extend the pact. "I appeal to all...
Russian missiles flew over Black Sea corridor used to export grain -Kyiv
Nov 2 (Reuters) - A Russian jet on Wednesday fired two cruise missiles that flew over the Black Sea corridor being used to export Ukrainian grain, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address. "Every one of these Russian launches - and they occur almost daily - directly threatens food...
