mynewsla.com
LA City Council Ejects a Few Protesters at Start of Meeting
Fewer than 10 protesters demanding that Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign before the city conducts its business were removed from the Los Angeles City Council meeting Wednesday, as Council President Paul Krekorian again moved quickly to eject a few people who began shouting as the meeting began.
mynewsla.com
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Criticizes Newsom’s Pause on Homelessness Funding
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pushed back against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday that the state was pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness. Newsom claimed current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis,...
mynewsla.com
LA’s Civil Rights Department Launches Discrimination Enforcement Division
Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department will be able to investigate civil discrimination allegations and levy fines of up to $250,000, with the agency Tuesday introducing its Discrimination Enforcement division. The division will be able to investigate discrimination allegations against protected classes within three years of...
mynewsla.com
LA County Board of Supervisors Votes to Support Prop 1
A week before the Nov. 8 election, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law. “We will continue to do whatever we can to secure this...
mynewsla.com
OCTA Buses Stuck in Park as Mechanics Strike
Thousands of Orange County bus riders found themselves without service Thursday, with the union representing Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance workers striking over what it calls stalled labor negotiations. The union called the walkout Wednesday — setting up picket lines at the agency’s Santa Ana and Garden Grove yards and...
mynewsla.com
Union Announces Strike Against OCTA; Bus Service to Shut Down
The union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike Wednesday, setting up picket lines at the agency’s Santa Ana and Garden Grove yards, and halting bus service as of Thursday. A strike that was previously planned for Oct. 17 was called off when Gov....
mynewsla.com
Bonta: Insufficient Evidence Against LAPD Officers in Fatal Shooting
California Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday released a report finding insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against two Los Angeles Police Department officers who shot and killed a 48-year-old man holding a butane lighter resembling a gun on a crowded stretch of Hollywood Boulevard last year. Matthew James Sova was...
mynewsla.com
Bomb Threat Prompts Search of Santa Monica High School; Nothing Found
Authorities Thursday searched the campus of Santa Monica High School in response to a telephoned bomb threat that prompted a lockdown, but no devices or suspicious items were found. “At approximately 11:42 a.m., the switchboard operator received a phoned-in bomb threat, alleging the bomb was set to go off within...
mynewsla.com
Chinatown First Fridays, AFI Fest and Punk in the Park: What to Do In Los Angeles This Weekend
Enjoy Chinatown First Fridays, Craftoberfest or one of the major food and movie options this weekend. General Lee, Wonder Bakery and Pho 87 are some of the many great food options opening their doors for Chinatown First Fridays, but also RedBird and Eataly have epic pre-fix meals to enjoy this weekend. Everything from Love & Basketball to Jurassic Park and the debuts of Bardo and Bones and All are screening this weekend.
mynewsla.com
First Phase of LAX Terminal Connection Complete
A major component of the $1.62 billion LAX modernization project at Terminals 4 and 5 is complete with Wednesday’s opening of the Terminal 4.5 Core, which provides a centralized location where passengers can travel between the Lower/Arrivals and Upper/Departures levels. The Terminal 4.5 Core allows passengers to travel between...
mynewsla.com
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the number again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they hope to avoid another winter surge of virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
mynewsla.com
Riverside, DoorDash Partner to Facilitate Meal Deliveries to Those in Need
A partnership between the city of Riverside and delivery service DoorDash was announced Wednesday involving deliveries to people in need throughout the city, relying on products provided by area food banks and other charities. “The city is proud to partner (in) `Project DASH’ to address food insecurity,” Mayor Patricia Lock...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports More Than 1,500 New Cases of COVID-19
Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 positive patients in its latest data, down 34 from the previous day. There were 1,592 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 reported on Tuesday in Los Angeles County, according to the Department of Public Health. There were also 191 patients reported in intensive care, down 12 from the previous day.
mynewsla.com
LA-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing in New Mexico
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in New Mexico, the airline said Wednesday, when the plane’s cabin appeared to fill with smoke. The plane took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday when a smoky order started to fill the cabin, according to media reports.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot During Altercation Near Downtown Los Angeles
A man in his 20s is hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an assailant near downtown Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to 548 Mateo and Sixth streets west of Santa Fe Avenue where they learned the victim was approached by four men and the victim began arguing with them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Riverside’s Famed `Festival of Lights’ Returns with Full Slate This Season
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
mynewsla.com
Valley Gang Member Who Helped Run Drug Operations Sentenced to 10 Years
A San Fernando Valley gang member who helped run drug trafficking operations has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for federal racketeering and narcotics crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Mark Anthony Espinosa, 43, of Lancaster, was sentenced late Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court. Espinosa...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on Freeway Transition Road
Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Threatened Coworkers at Eastvale Warehouse Sentenced
A 44-year-old man who threatened acts of violence against coworkers at an Eastvale warehouse was on felony probation Tuesday and expected to begin serving a yearlong jail sentence sometime this month. Steven Allen Schultz of Apple Valley pleaded guilty Monday to making death threats, as part of a plea agreement...
mynewsla.com
Man, 18, Reported Missing in Sawtelle Area of Los Angeles
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 18-year-old man who was last seen in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. Andrew Jason Wright was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Federal Avenue, near Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
