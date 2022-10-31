Enjoy Chinatown First Fridays, Craftoberfest or one of the major food and movie options this weekend. General Lee, Wonder Bakery and Pho 87 are some of the many great food options opening their doors for Chinatown First Fridays, but also RedBird and Eataly have epic pre-fix meals to enjoy this weekend. Everything from Love & Basketball to Jurassic Park and the debuts of Bardo and Bones and All are screening this weekend.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO