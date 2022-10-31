Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Comanche Co. DA discusses “Innocent Man” case with 7News
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County District Attorney has filed paperwork to try a man accused of killing a woman 38 years ago in Ada, Oklahoma. The case has been the subject of a Netflix documentary and has just as many questions as there are answers. Comanche County District...
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name "Jesse James." Especially here in Southwest Oklahoma... His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine...
KOCO
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Oklahoma as holiday displays start going up
OKLAHOMA CITY — Halloween is over, and some days have a chill in the air. You can tell the Christmas season is around the corner. And if you can't feel it, you can certainly see it. In downtown Oklahoma City, crews have started the three-day process of putting up...
3-year-old’s death being investigated by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child Thursday morning. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to an incident at 6:28 a.m. on November 3, 2022, in the 1400 block of North Rosewood. It was reported that CPR was being performed on a three-year-old. […]
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
kswo.com
Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested
ANADARKOI, Okla. (KSWO) - The Anadarko Fire Department says one of their ambulances was stolen, and recovered, on Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Fire and police units...
kswo.com
New Lawton fire marshal selected
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Deputy Fire Marshal Heath Want has been recently promoted. He has a pretty important job which includes fire prevention and finding out the cause of a fire. Fire marshals aren’t the first on the scene of a fire, but their job is important as they...
Tornados possible during Friday morning storms
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday morning commute for some Texomans could be impacted due to predicted severe weather in the area. As we head into Friday morning, we will see chances for severe storms in the region. Starting at 6 a.m. and continuing until Noon, is when the northwestern and western counties will see their […]
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Elderly Center grand re-opening
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a long period of being closed, The Comanche Nation Elderly Center has finally re-opened. They hosted their grand re-opening on the morning of Wednesday, November 2. During Covid, they were forced to close all in-person dining and activities, only offering drive-thru meal services. Since then,...
Aerospace company to move headquarters to Oklahoma, bringing hundreds of jobs
BURNS FLAT, Okla. — An international company will soon call Oklahoma home. Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday that the Premium Aerospace Center will move its international headquarters to Burns Flat, in Washita County. “Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with...
kswo.com
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations. Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When 7News arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was...
kswo.com
Lawton man’s murder remains unsolved one year later
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is still searching for answers more than a year after the murder of a father of four. Robert Oliver’s family marked the one year anniversary of his death in October. Mystery still surrounds his homicide. His family just wants closure, especially for Robert’s four young children.
kswo.com
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
Police: ‘He stole the kitchen sink, too’
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls burglar with 25 arrests gets a new charge for allegedly stealing several items, including the kitchen sink. According to the arrest report, on Sept. 9, 2022, JMCP Property Investments called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a burglary at one of their rental properties on Avenue N. […]
kswo.com
Teen arrested in connection to fatal August crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold. 18-year-old Mulvany faces one count of 1st-degree manslaughter. According to court documents, Mulvany was driving between 78.5 miles per hour to 108 miles per hour while traveling northbound...
Beloved Wichita Falls radio personality dies
A beloved radio personality and DJ for a longstanding Wichita Falls country music radio station has died.
Chickasha Police Searching For Man Who Ran At Store Employee With A Knife
The Chickasha Police Department is investigating an incident of shoplifting and an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on October 31. According to police, Justin Knight and an unidentified woman were seen taking a cart full of merchandise out of a Walmart. When an employee confronted the two, Knight...
kswo.com
Motorcyclist injured in Grady Co. crash
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist is recovering after a wreck in Grady County late Friday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. about a half mile south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. What led up to the crash is still under investigation. The man went...
Shake Your Groove Thing at Lawton’s Annual Arts for All Gala
Tomorrow is the first Friday in November, and Lawtonians know what that means! It's time for the annual Arts for All Gala!. Arts for All is a Lawton nonprofit that solely raises funds for its arts member groups. Arts for All's mission is to foster the arts in local schools and communities in Southwest Oklahoma. Its member groups include Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Pro Musica, the Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society, and the Lawton Fort Sill Arts Council. Arts for All hosts three fundraisers each year, including its annual spring Fund Drive, summer Arts for All Festival, and the Arts for All Gala in the fall.
