Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers

If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MassLive.com

Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez (Christian Vázquez trade) must be added to roster to prevent free agency

Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez, who Boston acquired from the Houston Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade, is eligible to become a minor league free agent this offseason. But the Red Sox can block the 23-year-old second baseman from reaching free agency by adding him to the 40-man roster within five days following the end of the World Series. Valdez is the top prospect Boston acquired in the Vázquez trade and Baseball America ranks him the No. 16 prospect in the organization. And so he’s likely to be added to the roster.
NJ.com

NL West contender linked to Yankees’ Aaron Judge but could settle for Andrew Benintendi

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is growing bigger by the day. MLB Trade Rumors reports “the Padres have shown they are not afraid to make a huge strike, meaning they can’t be ruled out on getting Judge and perhaps moving (Juan) Soto over to left. However, with many large contracts already in place, they might opt for more modest options like Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley or Mitch Haniger.”
NJ.com

Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout

No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners

During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win

The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week

What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
