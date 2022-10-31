Read full article on original website
Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers
If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
2 ways the Yankees can offload Josh Donaldson’s $25 million salary for 2023
The New York Yankees have a few bloated contracts on the roster holding back their flexibility to spend this off-season. Notably, the contract of Josh Donaldson remains a big liability for general manager Brian Cashman, given he is retained by owner Hal Steinbrenner. Donaldson is coming off a down 2022...
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander explains giving middle finger to Phillies fans
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday.
Astros’ Justin Verlander meets Phillies fan who flipped him the bird: ‘He had a great sense of humor’
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird after getting it shown to him by a Phillies fan as the team’s bus entered Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the game pushed to Tuesday night due to inclement...
Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”
For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez (Christian Vázquez trade) must be added to roster to prevent free agency
Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez, who Boston acquired from the Houston Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade, is eligible to become a minor league free agent this offseason. But the Red Sox can block the 23-year-old second baseman from reaching free agency by adding him to the 40-man roster within five days following the end of the World Series. Valdez is the top prospect Boston acquired in the Vázquez trade and Baseball America ranks him the No. 16 prospect in the organization. And so he’s likely to be added to the roster.
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long
The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
Why do so many baseball fans hate the Houston Astros?
But not everyone in Texas, and in parts of the US are Astros fans even though the team has won consistently and made it to the World Series four times in the last six years.
NL West contender linked to Yankees’ Aaron Judge but could settle for Andrew Benintendi
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is growing bigger by the day. MLB Trade Rumors reports “the Padres have shown they are not afraid to make a huge strike, meaning they can’t be ruled out on getting Judge and perhaps moving (Juan) Soto over to left. However, with many large contracts already in place, they might opt for more modest options like Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley or Mitch Haniger.”
St. Louis Cardinals begin what figures to be active off-season with initial roster moves
The Cardinals, for their part, have promised an active and impactful off-season. It’s the smallest moves that form the foundations for those significant decisions.
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout
No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners
During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win
The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers says he wasn't tipping pitches in Game 3 loss to Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — It was a rough outing for the Astros Lance McCullers in Philadelphia. In Game 3, he gave up five home runs in 4 1/3 innings and left with the Astros trailing, 7-0. That would be the final, as the Phillies grabbed a 2-1 World Series lead. The...
The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week
What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
Angels News: MLB's Rob Manfred Doesn't Know if Halos Will be Sold by Opening Day
He thinks the completion of the sale could be a long process.
