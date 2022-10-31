Read full article on original website
The line for the #7 is spreading…like a virus
We’ve seen the #7 bus line at the L + Broadway over and over again. So much so, some of you are sick of me posting about it. Well, on Wednesday morning there was a line not only at L + Broadway, but there was an additional line at the N Street bus stop – about 35-50 people waiting to jam themselves onto the #7 bus downtown.
Heating costs expected to increase significantly as predictions point to colder winter
DEDHAM, Mass. — Regardless of how you heat your home, your monthly heating bills are expected to be more expensive this winter. According to the state, household heating costs this year are projected to be higher than last winter for all heating fuel sources. The cost of heating is...
National Grid customers prepare for 64% rate increase Tuesday
BOSTON — National Grid is reminding customers to brace for higher electric rates starting Tuesday, November 1st. Typical residential electric customers will see a 64% rate hike. According to National Grid, the increase in electricity rates is a result of the rising price of natural gas “due to global...
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England ,with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, and made their 2018 billionaire list. So, it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
WCVB
Weekly traveler becomes Worcester Regional Airport's one millionth passenger
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Regional Airport celebrated a milestone in the facility's history on Tuesday and its role in the local economy. David Brough, who flies weekly for work, became the one-millionth passenger to pass through Worcester Regional Airport since it reopened for commercial flights in 2013. "Every Tuesday...
everettleader.com
Price For Oil Heat Skyrocketing With No End Presently in Sight and No Relief
This is one of those stories we read which touches us, which actually punches us in our stomachs and which ultimately destroys our check books. Everett working class families still heating with oil – and there is an abundance of such homeowners and apartment dwellers in this city – are about to experience the worst oil heating season of their lives.
universalhub.com
Roxbury motorcycle garage revs up coffee shop
The Boston Licensing Board decides tomorrow whether to grant a food-service license to Madhouse Cafe, 24 Blue Hill Ave. in Roxbury, to serve coffee and pastries between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The eight-seat cafe would be next to Julia Shia's Madhouse Motors, which repairs motorcycles and...
WCVB
Winter gloves made by Boston designer land on Oprah's Favorite Things list
BOSTON — A Boston-based designer's winter gloves have made Oprah's Favorite Things list for the 2022 holiday season. The Dawn Glove made by Top It Off Accessories in West Roxbury is one of 104 items that made this year's edition of the annual gift list curated by Oprah Winfrey.
WCVB
2022 Boston Common 'Tree for Boston' Christmas tree selected in Nova Scotia
CHRISTMAS ISLAND, NS — Boston's official 2022 Christmas tree, which will be lit next month on Boston Common, was unveiled Wednesday in Nova Scotia. The 2022 Tree for Boston will be a 45-foot white spruce from the aptly named community of Christmas Island, officials announced. It is being donated by landowner Roddy Townsend, along with his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew.
WCVB
Arcade Snacks in Auburn, Massachusetts, makes every kind of nutty confection you can imagine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Arcade Snacks has been a family-owned and operated wholesaler since 1986, having started as a small nut roasting company in the family home of George Arcade Ethier and his wife, Ann. Together with sons Rick Haufe and TJ Ethier, George traveled near and far to buy the best cashews, bringing them back to Acton for roasting, salting, packing and selling as Cup a’ Nuts at Logan International Airport in Boston.
ABC6.com
AAA: Top 10 vehicles most likely to get stolen in the Northeast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Are you driving one of the most stolen vehicles in the Northeast? Here’s a list of the top 10, according to AAA’s latest report. Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs at AAA Northeast, said the most common vehicle stolen is a Honda Accord 2018 — 2014, followed by:
Steve Poftak announces decision to step down as general manager of MBTA
BOSTON — Steve Poftak on Tuesday announced his decision to step down after four years as general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority. In a letter to his colleagues, Poftak wrote, “It is with mixed emotions that I share with you the news that Jan. 3, 2023, will be my last day at the MBTA. Serving as MBTA general manager has been the experience of a lifetime and it has been my honor and privilege to work with all of you.”
Boston Globe
This is the most annoying behavior on airplanes, according to Boston.com readers
"Anyone doing this should be kicked off the plane and put on the no fly list." Have you experienced someone kicking your seat while traveling on an airplane? If so, you are not alone. When we asked Boston.com readers for the most annoying behavior in the sky, nearly 200 readers...
I-Team: Wedding vendor accused of jilting couples is back in business
BOSTON - Rebecca and Justin Avery have been married for years, but they feel a lot like the couples WBZ's I-Team exposed after they were jilted on their big day by a now defunct wedding vendor. "We were going to have roses and climbing flowers go over," explained Rebecca walking through her Southborough patio. She planned to transform it into an English country style dining area. "Rebecca came to me and was like, 'I found these people that make the type of furniture that we want,'" said Justin. It was an Instagram business, Free.Range.Farmhouse. A few messages later, the company agreed to...
WCVB
Can MBTA learn lessons from Philadelphia's transit system? 5 Investigates
PHILADELPHIA — It's a sports-crazed city in the Northeast, home to universities and rich with history. And they have really old transit systems. The similarities between Boston's and Philadelphia's public transit ends, though with their age. The MBTA's delays and safety failures have drawn the attention of federal regulators,...
Dorchester Reporter
Dot Ave. bridge will stay closed through next fall
A key Dot Ave bridge that links Dorchester and South Boston that closed last June will remain shut down through next fall as work continues to replace the aging MBTA-owned span that carries people and cars over Red Line and commuter rail tracks below it. The $34.5 million project involves...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Quincy Bus Garage Back Out to Bid, Delayed ‘Til End of 2025
More than 8 months after a ceremonial “groundbreaking” where prominent elected officials planted shovels in a pile of dirt for a photo opportunity, actual construction work on the MBTA’s proposed new bus garage in Quincy – a key infrastructure project in its ambitions to electrify and expand its bus fleet – is still yet to get underway.
spectrumnews1.com
National Grid offers heating assistance programs as energy bills rise
WORCESTER, Mass. - With energy bills expected to rise soon, National Grid is urging customers to take advantage of assistance programs to help them get through the winter. National Grid launched a new customer savings initiative last month to help people manage bills and ease the burden on low-income families. The company's budget plan allows customers to spread payments evenly throughout the year and avoid the winter spike in heating costs. There's also a home energy assistance program, which makes use of federally funded grants to cut costs for those who qualify.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban
Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
