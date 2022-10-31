Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Trio of Documented Gang Members Post Bail After `Ghost Gun’ Arrest
A Coachella man and two teens were released from jail Thursday after posting bail for alleged firearms charges. Juan Armando Hernandez, 20, and 18-year-olds Rafael Gudino Casillas and Julian Andrew Martinez were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. All three suspects are Coachella residents and documented street gang members.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Threatened Coworkers at Eastvale Warehouse Sentenced
A 44-year-old man who threatened acts of violence against coworkers at an Eastvale warehouse was on felony probation Tuesday and expected to begin serving a yearlong jail sentence sometime this month. Steven Allen Schultz of Apple Valley pleaded guilty Monday to making death threats, as part of a plea agreement...
mynewsla.com
One of Three Men Suspected of Stealing Electric Bikes Free From Jail
One of three people suspected of stealing electric bicycles and being in possession of stolen electronics, firearms, and ammunition posted $50,000 bail Wednesday and was released from custody. William Ryan Locke, 22, and Zachary Hernandez, 31, were each arrested Monday on suspicion of being a felon with a firearm and...
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Due for La Puente Gang Associate in Jail Drug Scheme
A La Puente street gang associate faces sentencing Wednesday for her role in a scheme to smuggle drugs hidden in drinking straws into a county jail. Patricia Jimenez, 36, pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jimenez, of La...
mynewsla.com
DUI Offender Who Killed Senior in Corona Wreck Admits Murder Charge
A previously convicted DUI offender who killed a 71-year-old woman and injured others in a drunken driving wreck in Corona pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and other charges and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. Along with the murder count, Adrian Reyes Antonio, 42,...
mynewsla.com
Charges Filed in Palm Springs Murder
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against two men suspected of shooting three men, one fatally, in Palm Springs. Anastascio Jesus Machuca, 20, is charged with four felony counts, one of murder and three of attempted murder, according to court records. Antonio Marins, 21, was charged with two felony counts, one each of attempted murder and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Riverside, DoorDash Partner to Facilitate Meal Deliveries to Those in Need
A partnership between the city of Riverside and delivery service DoorDash was announced Wednesday involving deliveries to people in need throughout the city, relying on products provided by area food banks and other charities. “The city is proud to partner (in) `Project DASH’ to address food insecurity,” Mayor Patricia Lock...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Accuses DA of `Electioneering’ by Withholding Investigative Reports
County Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused District Attorney George GascÃ³n Thursday of intentionally withholding the results of investigations into three shootings involving deputies and a highly publicized deputy use-of-force case in an effort to impact the outcome of Villanueva’s re-election bid, and to derail the recent effort to recall GascÃ³n.
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Posing As Detective To Rob Handymen Arrested
A felon suspected of posing as a police detective to steal more than $100,000 from Spanish-speaking handymen has been arrested, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Tuesday. A victim went to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station in June to report a theft. He told investigators that he had placed an ad on the El Clasificado website for handyman work and was contacted by Alejandro Martin to perform work at his home in Bellflower, Villanueva said at a news conference at the station.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Two Men in Covina Shootings, Considered Armed and Dangerous
Authorities Wednesday continued their efforts to find two men wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie...
mynewsla.com
Man, Pets Found Dead in Apartment; Roommate Charged With Murder
A 39-year-old man accused in the murder of his roommate, a Cathedral City man who was found dead in his apartment, was charged with murder Thursday. Joseph Ortega was additionally charged with two felony counts of cruelty to an animal, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with the attack last Thursday morning on Kenneth and McKenna Evans, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Bonta: Insufficient Evidence Against LAPD Officers in Fatal Shooting
California Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday released a report finding insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against two Los Angeles Police Department officers who shot and killed a 48-year-old man holding a butane lighter resembling a gun on a crowded stretch of Hollywood Boulevard last year. Matthew James Sova was...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Knife Attack on 3 Children, 2 Adults
A 29-year-old convicted felon was charged Wednesday with a knife attack on a woman, man and three children in Santa Ana on Halloween. Melissa Castro is charged with three counts of assault with deadly weapon and corporal injury to a child, all felonies, and faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. She pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and was ordered to return to court Nov. 10 for a pretrial hearing in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot on Metro Train Tracks Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. Monday...
mynewsla.com
Officials Seeking Help Identifying Patient at Beverly Hospital in Montebello
Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a 34-year-old woman who is a patient at the facility. The woman is Hispanic, 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 218 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. A photo of her face was not being released, but...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Fatally Shot in West Covina; Investigation Underway
Two men were shot and killed in West Covina, police said Thursday. The shootings occurred about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, according to the West Covina Police Department. One man died at the scene, and the other man died at a hospital, police said....
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Man, 19, in Fatal Covina Shootings
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is wanted...
mynewsla.com
Newsom Pauses State Grant Program Addressing Homelessness
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he is pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness, saying current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis. Newsom plans to convene local leaders later this month to...
mynewsla.com
OCTA Buses Stuck in Park as Mechanics Strike
Thousands of Orange County bus riders found themselves without service Thursday, with the union representing Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance workers striking over what it calls stalled labor negotiations. The union called the walkout Wednesday — setting up picket lines at the agency’s Santa Ana and Garden Grove yards and...
