Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Provides 90 Day Update on the Crime Reduction Plan
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Police Department provided an update on the Violent Crime Reduction Plan during the City Council Study Session on November 1. During the presentation, Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore and the consultants from the University of Texas at San Antonio gave a...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA lawsuit: 3 men illegally moved from juvenile detention to adult prison
A legal aid group has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families unlawfully transferred three young men convicted of murder when they were teenagers from juvenile correctional facilities to adult prisons. The lawsuit, filed last week in Thurston County by Columbia Legal Services,...
MyNorthwest.com
One dead in West Seattle shooting, on track to exceed highest homicide rate
Seattle Police are investigating another shooting in West Seattle this week — this time leaving one man dead in a home. The shooting happened in a very residential part of town at the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest in the Riverview neighborhood of West Seattle just after midnight.
KING 5
Crime is down citywide in Tacoma, police chief says
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore presented the first progress report from his Crime Reduction Plan at Tacoma’s City Council study session on Tuesday. After three months, Moore said crime is down. Moore’s plan initially focused on making police highly visible, and allocating resources to areas...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett
EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
4 Des Moines carjacking suspects released from custody within 72 hours; Victims, police furious
Des Moines, WA. – The Des Moines Police Department, as well as the King County Prosecutor’s Office, is furious four alleged carjacking suspects have been released from custody in a short time. Both say the reason they believe the suspects were released is due to a technicality. The...
knkx.org
A detailed account of Manny Ellis' killing conflicts with officers’ story
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. Episode 6 is out on Wednesday. KNKX South Sound Reporter Kari Plog joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten...
KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
Suspect Was Released From Jail Days Before Seattle Double Murder
John Marcel Williams is accused of stabbing two people to death in a Georgetown apartment.
kirklandreporter.com
Two arrested after robbery and assault of woman in her own home
Two suspects have been arrested and charged after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s home while one of the men sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. SeaTac man Bubacarr Touray was charged with Rape in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree in relation to an incident that occured in Kirkland on Oct. 28. Seattle man Muhammad Sesay is suspected of being Touray’s accomlice as he is being charged with Robbery in the First Degree.
q13fox.com
Judge: Prison time reduced for former Army Ranger behind 2006 Tacoma bank robbery
SEATTLE - A former Army Ranger who led the "military-style robbery" of a Tacoma bank in 2006 had his prison sentence reduced Wednesday, dropped from 43 years to 31. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 36-year-old Luke Elliott Sommer was first sentenced to 24 years in prison on Dec. 12, 2008 for the robbery of a Tacoma Bank of America in 2006.
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in brutal Georgetown double homicide was released from jail 2 days prior
SEATTLE - Investigators in Seattle are linking 42-year-old John Marcel Williams to a double homicide inside an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood. On Tuesday a judge found probable cause to hold Williams for two counts of first-degree murder. An attorney told the judge that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were found with over 60 stab wounds and over 100 stab wounds, respectively.
Suspect in Georgetown double homicide fails to appear in court
The man suspected of being involved in a double homicide was a no-show for his initial appearance in court today, with his bail hearing rescheduled for tomorrow. Seattle Police took the man into custody after a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were found murdered in a Georgetown apartment. According...
Suspect was arrested 4 times this year before Georgetown double homicide
SEATTLE — The 42-year-old man arrested for a double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood was previously booked into jail four times this year. Most recently, John Williams was released from King County Jail Oct. 28, two days before a man and woman were found dead. Williams, who has not...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, October 31, 2022
On 10/31/22 at 9:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Delaware Ave, Centralia, Sheriff's deputies arrested a 27-year-old suspect on suspicion of 1) first-degree rape of a child and 2) first-degree child molestation. On 10/31/22 at 7:11 p.m. in the 15400 block of Mckee Ln SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Justin...
KUOW
Remaining vigilant: King County on the lookout for voter intimidation
Despite a recent warning from President Biden about a rise in threats toward election workers and voters heading into the midterms, the head of King County elections says she's seen misinformation but no threats of violence, so far. "We haven't seen any reports from concerned voters about intimidation in this...
Jury deliberations underway for alleged getaway driver in 2009 murder of four Lakewood officers
Lawyers make their case to a Pierce County jury, now deciding the fate of the alleged getaway driver after the murders of four Lakewood police officers more than a decade ago. Darcus Allen is accused of being an accomplice in the execution-style murders. The officers were gunned down three days after Thanksgiving in 2009.
KING-5
Police search for drive-by shooting suspects
Two 37-year-old victims were taken to the hospital after being shot near Alki Beach Monday night. Police collected more than two dozen shell casings from the scene.
cpmpawprints.org
Washington man gets what he deserves
On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
Chronicle
Centralia Police Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Man Accused of Striking Denny’s Employee
The Centralia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29. The man reportedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to the Centralia Police Department.
Comments / 0