Tacoma, WA

The Suburban Times

Tacoma Police Department Provides 90 Day Update on the Crime Reduction Plan

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Police Department provided an update on the Violent Crime Reduction Plan during the City Council Study Session on November 1. During the presentation, Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore and the consultants from the University of Texas at San Antonio gave a...
TACOMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA lawsuit: 3 men illegally moved from juvenile detention to adult prison

A legal aid group has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families unlawfully transferred three young men convicted of murder when they were teenagers from juvenile correctional facilities to adult prisons. The lawsuit, filed last week in Thurston County by Columbia Legal Services,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Crime is down citywide in Tacoma, police chief says

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore presented the first progress report from his Crime Reduction Plan at Tacoma’s City Council study session on Tuesday. After three months, Moore said crime is down. Moore’s plan initially focused on making police highly visible, and allocating resources to areas...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett

EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
EVERETT, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Two arrested after robbery and assault of woman in her own home

Two suspects have been arrested and charged after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s home while one of the men sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. SeaTac man Bubacarr Touray was charged with Rape in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree in relation to an incident that occured in Kirkland on Oct. 28. Seattle man Muhammad Sesay is suspected of being Touray’s accomlice as he is being charged with Robbery in the First Degree.
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Judge: Prison time reduced for former Army Ranger behind 2006 Tacoma bank robbery

SEATTLE - A former Army Ranger who led the "military-style robbery" of a Tacoma bank in 2006 had his prison sentence reduced Wednesday, dropped from 43 years to 31. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 36-year-old Luke Elliott Sommer was first sentenced to 24 years in prison on Dec. 12, 2008 for the robbery of a Tacoma Bank of America in 2006.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Suspect in brutal Georgetown double homicide was released from jail 2 days prior

SEATTLE - Investigators in Seattle are linking 42-year-old John Marcel Williams to a double homicide inside an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood. On Tuesday a judge found probable cause to hold Williams for two counts of first-degree murder. An attorney told the judge that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were found with over 60 stab wounds and over 100 stab wounds, respectively.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, October 31, 2022

On 10/31/22 at 9:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Delaware Ave, Centralia, Sheriff's deputies arrested a 27-year-old suspect on suspicion of 1) first-degree rape of a child and 2) first-degree child molestation. On 10/31/22 at 7:11 p.m. in the 15400 block of Mckee Ln SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Justin...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Remaining vigilant: King County on the lookout for voter intimidation

Despite a recent warning from President Biden about a rise in threats toward election workers and voters heading into the midterms, the head of King County elections says she's seen misinformation but no threats of violence, so far. "We haven't seen any reports from concerned voters about intimidation in this...
KING-5

Police search for drive-by shooting suspects

Two 37-year-old victims were taken to the hospital after being shot near Alki Beach Monday night. Police collected more than two dozen shell casings from the scene.
cpmpawprints.org

Washington man gets what he deserves

On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
SEATTLE, WA

