The Used Book Sale held in October at the Sierra Vista Center was a big success for the Friends of the Ridgecrest Branch Library thanks to the work of more than 50 people. Besides our wonderful members, we had much needed assistance from other organizations and community members for set-up and tear-down. We would like to give these folks the recognition they deserve with our sincere gratitude.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO