Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Vote for Chris Ellis
Ridgecrest is fortunate to have Chris Ellis running for city council. Chris is extremely, well qualified and committed to making Ridgecrest a better city to live in. His knowledge and expertise in water comes at a critical time in our existence. His positive relationship with the Navy is also a plus up for the community. I strongly support Chris Ellis for city council and urge you to vote for him.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
My thoughts: Election Day
Election Day is just about here. Besides going to the polls for me and probably many others it also means the end of the long string of ads from candidates giving me reasons not to vote for their opponents without giving me a reason to vote for them. It can...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
PW director, deputy city manager may merge
The Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting Nov. 2 will consider creating a deputy city manager/ public works director position. The new position would combine the current job descriptions of the two existing positions according to a staff report. The creation of the new position would also "allow for the...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Book sale was a success
The Used Book Sale held in October at the Sierra Vista Center was a big success for the Friends of the Ridgecrest Branch Library thanks to the work of more than 50 people. Besides our wonderful members, we had much needed assistance from other organizations and community members for set-up and tear-down. We would like to give these folks the recognition they deserve with our sincere gratitude.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Trona teachers host candidates
Haughton Hall in Trona was the setting for a Trona Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees candidate town hall meeting in which the candidates fielded questions on issues important to the teachers. The Trona Teachers Association sponsored the event, and TTA President Mike Lane served as moderator. Incumbents Priscilla...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $29,500
Nearly 100 residents participated in this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Ridgecrest which was held in Leroy Jackson Park, Saturday, Oct. 22. Participants raised more than $29,500 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. To donate, visit alz.org/walk.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
November HSUMD meeting: Putting California on the map
The Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert’s monthly general meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Historic USO Building, 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. The guest speaker for the evening will be David Carle, author of the book, “Putting California on the Map: Von Schmidt’s Lines”.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Before you change your policy …
RRH officials caution patients to ask questions before changing insurance. With insurance plans offering open enrollment for Medicare through Dec. 7, healthcare officials are urging local residents to conduct careful research before changing their policies. “Remember — there are some plans that will cost you less money, but there are...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 30
Occurred on S Sunset Pl. Rp advising that there is a large loud party going on at this location. . Disposition:. Occurred at 1-STOP Market on N China Lake Bl. . Blk GMC older truck / possibly 23152 / HMA/ skinny/ hat. with mustache/ young 21-24/ blk shirt/ blue jeans...
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
PHOTO GALLERY: Ridgecrest does Halloween!
Ridgecrest had a great time on Halloween and the week before! Here is a look back at some of the things that went on.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: KidSpree gives warm clothing to kids
Altrusa International of Indian Wells Valley just completed another very successful KidSpree. We were able to give 45 children warm winter clothing. We couldn’t have done this without the help of some very generous organizations and individuals. First, we would like to thank Walmart for their cooperation from managers...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
American Pickers looking for picking opportunities
Do you or somebody you know have the coolest collectibles in town?. The American Pickers television reality show will soon be coming to California. They plan to film episodes of the History Channel hit television series throughout California, and possible Ridgecrest if we are selected, in January 2023. According to...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RCA Church to participate in Operation Christmas Child Nov. 14-21
For the past 29 years, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting shoe boxes filled with hope for the children of the world. RCA Church, located at 800 W. Upjohn Ave., will again serve as a collection site for Operation Christmas Child, said to be the world's largest Christmas project of its kind. Operation Christmas Child is an effort of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization that has delivered millions of shoeboxes filled with gifts.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
1 -- CLOTA's Haunted Museum Spook House Oct. 27, 2022
Ridgecrest had a great time on Halloween and the week before! Here is a look back at some of…
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ralph A. Smith Jr.
Ralph Alexander Smith Jr., 90, passed away Wednesday, 26 October 2022 at 11:13 p.m. at High Desert Haven, Ridgecrest, Calif. His funeral will be held Veteran’s Day, Friday, 11 November 2022 at Immanuel Baptist Church on Graaf Street at 10:00 a.m. His Grandson-in-law, Karsten Sween, will officiate. Ralph will be interned at Desert Memorial Park, Ridgecrest, CA. There will be a reception afterwards at the Immanuel Baptist Church IMC building located on China Lake Boulevard.
Bakersfield Now
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
2 arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary: RPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of residential burglary and possession of stolen property, according to a post on the Ridgecrest Police Department Facebook. Ridgecrest police officers were contacted by the victim on Oct. 28 who reported that two men broke into his residence and stole firearms, clothing […]
Comments / 0