ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SwRD_0itgDnZy00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter .

The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines and dog licensing for Bakersfield residents.

Organizers said the dog must be on a leash, you must take your dog out of the vehicle and the line may cut off due to limited supplies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Multiple KCSO units at mobile home park in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators have been called for an unspecified situation in Tehachapi Thursday night. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to the the Willow Springs Estates mobile home park on East Tehachapi Boulevard at around 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the large […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Meet the unopposed candidates for Bakersfield City Council Wards 4, 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wards 3 and 7 are facing a battle with multiple challengers in the city council elections. However, that is a different story for Ward 4 or Ward 1, with each candidate running unopposed. Ward 4, led by Councilmember Bob Smith for 10 years, is the city’s most northwestern ward. Smith is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Large police presence at shopping center at Chester Ave and W. Columbus St

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have been called to a shopping center on West Columbus Avenue Thursday evening for an unspecified incident. Police and emergency crews were called to the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Bakersfield police officers taped off an area outside the Dollar World […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 killed in crash in Mojave identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

NOR seeks submissions for Veterans Day slideshow, Grinchmas parade preview

North of the River superintendent of recreation and community services, Jasmin Lobasso, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the upcoming Veterans slideshow and a preview of the annual Christmas parade happening Saturday Dec. 10 a.m. NOR’s will be debuting their Veterans slideshow on their website. The slideshow’s focus is to celebrate veterans in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man wounded in MLK Blvd shooting: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said a man was found with major injuries […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 561 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths and 561 cases Thursday. This brings the county’s totals to 292,459 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,566 deaths and 287,970 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 723,066 negative COVID-19 tests and 292,459 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Road advisories for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET to host Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 debate on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The three candidates for the Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 seat are scheduled to debate at the KGET studios on Thursday at 7 p.m. The faceoff will be between Tim Collins, Raj Gill and Manpreet Kaur. If you have any questions you want to us ask the candidates send 17 News […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man critically wounded in Chester Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is hospitalized after he was severely wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at a Chester Avenue shopping center, according to police. Bakersfield police officers and emergency crews were called to the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. for a report of a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arvin Transit buses equipped with Narcan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Arvin said its transit staff are now trained in spotting possible opioid overdoses and its buses will be equipped with Narcan, according to release from the city. Officials said Wednesday, Arvin Transit buses are now equipped with Narcan kits in case of an opioid-related emergency on the transit […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

4th annual Mega Adoption event to feature 75 adoptable pets

More than 40 local organizations will be coming together to host the fourth annual “Mega Adoption” event on Sunday, Nov. 6. Admission is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stramler Park in Bakersfield. The first ‘Mega Adoption’ event in 2017 found 100 animals their forever homes. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing at-risk adult last seen on Halloween found

Update: (Nov. 2) — The Bakersfield Police Department has reported Casteen has been located unharmed. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating William Casteen, 68. Casteen is described as 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dry and warmer weather on the way

Cold temperatures will continue to dominate the forecast through the next 24 hours, especially across the San Joaquin Valley and Kern Desert. In the last 48 hours Bakersfield picked up .27″ on the rain gauge, and Tehachapi .64″, plus at least an inch of snow. Freezing temps across the Mojave desert will be possible Friday […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy