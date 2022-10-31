City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter .

The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines and dog licensing for Bakersfield residents.

Organizers said the dog must be on a leash, you must take your dog out of the vehicle and the line may cut off due to limited supplies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.