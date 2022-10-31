Here in the TulsaPeople office, we can’t get enough of that lovable Frenchie. We first heard of Winston’s Reserve Best in Show title from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show back in June. We were even more excited when we heard Winston hails from Bixby. We’ve been oohing and awing over dozens of photos, and his most amiable handler Perry Payson has been nothing but helpful as we worked on this issue — our annual pets issue. (Read more on p. 34.)

TULSA, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO