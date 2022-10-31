ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

anadisgoi.com

Darci Lynne bringing two nights to Hard Rock Live

TULSA, Okla. – Darci Lynne, the youngest contestant to ever win America’s Got Talent, is bringing her “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)” National Tour to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on March 10 and 11, 2023. Tickets...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New trampoline park opens in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Families in Owasso now have a new place to go have fun and adventure. Airtopia Adventure Park features trampoline jumping, a ninja obstacle course, trampoline dodgeball, a traverse climbing wall and other activities. “This is so amazing, this is something that Owasso has needed for some...
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Popular Sapulpa Restaurant To Close Its Doors After 60 Years

It's the end of an era as Freddie's Barbeque and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, after 60 years in business. It's a place people said you can get a good meal and leave with even better memories. Edmond Slyman's uncle, Fred Joseph, founded the legendary steakhouse in 1962. Joseph began making barbecue in the back room of his local grocery store, Drumright. When demand grew, he closed the store and remodeled it into a small restaurant.
SAPULPA, OK
People

Okla. Dad Who Killed 6 Kids Wore Gun on Hip 'All the Time' — Even While Playing Basketball: Neighbor

"What was really unusual was the man of the house wore a gun all the time," former neighbor Shawn Kucera told KOKI-TV. "He had a pistol on his hip all the time" A former neighbor of the Oklahoma couple accused of murdering their six young children in a murder-suicide said the family father was noticeably controlling. Speaking with KOKI-TV, Shawn Kucera said that he used to live across the street from the Broken Arrow, Okla., home where Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, killed their family. When news...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
tulsapeople.com

From the editor: Winston has won over hearts and minds across the country

Here in the TulsaPeople office, we can’t get enough of that lovable Frenchie. We first heard of Winston’s Reserve Best in Show title from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show back in June. We were even more excited when we heard Winston hails from Bixby. We’ve been oohing and awing over dozens of photos, and his most amiable handler Perry Payson has been nothing but helpful as we worked on this issue — our annual pets issue. (Read more on p. 34.)
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November

TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie

TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Colossal changes coming to Tulsa Zoo

Construction is in progress at Tulsa Zoo for one of the largest elephant facilities of its kind in North America. The new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve, which will allow the zoo to provide excellent care for elephants at all stages of life, broke ground in June. Ten...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Owner of Ehrle’s Party Supply reflects on closure of longtime Tulsa business

TULSA, Okla. — After it was announced that Ehrle’s Party Supply would be closing, FOX23 had a chance to speak with Ashley Gabel, the current owner of Ehrle’s. Gabel said a lot has changed over the 67 years Ehrle’s has been in business. Named after its first owner, Ehrle’s started off a five-and-dime store and evolved from there. Gabel said the competition also changed with the rise of pop-up Halloween stores and online shopping.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week

TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
