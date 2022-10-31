Happy Halloween! Here is some advice from SPD to stay safe tonight

SPOKANE, Wash — Happy Halloween, everyone!

You might be getting ready to take your kids trick-or-treating or going out with friends and family.

Before you do, the Spokane Police Department wants to make sure you are being safe this Halloween.

Here are some tips they have for you before your Halloween plans:

Driver Safety – Slow down! Slower speeds help prevent something bad from happening. Children and families will be out of the roadways, sidewalks, medians, and curbs. If you are drinking tonight, don’t drink and drive. If you witness a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

Pedestrian Safety – Look in both directions before you cross the street. Use traffic signals, crosswalks and sidewalks whenever possible. If there is no sidewalk, stay close to the curb and always walk facing oncoming traffic. If there is no crosswalk, cross at a corner and never run out in the middle of a street. If you are a parent, remind your kids

Heads Up, Phones Down, which means no earpods or headsets – Drivers and pedestrians — don't be distracted. Put electronic devices down and be aware of your surroundings.

Adult Supervision – Children should not trick or treat alone and they should never go into a house to get candy. Remind your children to wait until they get home and so you can take a look at the candy before eating it.

Be Visible and Be Able to See – Carry a flashlight or glow stick, wear a headlamp or reflective tape/vest and try to wear a bright costume easily visible to motorists. Make sure children's costumes don't obscure their vision.

Pay Attention to Fire Danger – Watch that your child doesn't get too close to lighted candles in pumpkins. Consider using battery-operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns.

Don't Forget the Pet – Halloween can be frightening for animals. Consider keeping your pet in a separate room when answering the door for trick-or-treaters. Doing so may help avoid a dog nipping at children or an excited child reaching out to a dog who might be aggressive when confronted. If your dog is going trick or treating with you, make sure it's on a leash and with a lighted collar or leash if possible.

