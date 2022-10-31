RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a Red Flag Warning in effect now until 9pm tomorrow for most of our area. We also have a High Wind Warning in effect for parts of our area tonight and tomorrow. We could see wind gusts up to 55 mph tonight for Northeast Wyoming. By tomorrow afternoon, windy weather will spread into Western South Dakota with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible for parts of the area. Winds will calm down a bit tomorrow night, but then we’ll see more windy weather for Thursday. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will remain mild. Lows tonight will be in the 50s for parts of our area and highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s. By the time we get to Thursday, it will be much cooler with highs in the 30s for a lot of our area. We also will see some snow tomorrow night and Thursday. Snow will move into Northeast Wyoming tomorrow evening and impact the area throughout the night tomorrow and into Thursday morning. Western South Dakota won’t see a lot of snowfall. Total accumulation could be between 2-4 inches for Gillette and Sheridan, with over a foot possible in the upper elevations of the Big Horns. Temps will warm back up slightly by Saturday, but then we could see some rain and snow Sunday and Monday.

