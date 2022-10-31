Read full article on original website
Feeding South Dakota to provide holiday meals
South Dakota troopers man sobriety checkpoints in November
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is once again giving drivers a heads-up that sobriety checkpoints will be conducted across the state. Highway Patrol troopers, with local law enforcement help, will conduct 13 checkpoints in 11 counties during November. This includes Pennington, Lawrence, Meade and Jackson counties.
Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore parade float will stay parked during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, sidelined by a marching band. For the last 12 years, South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Float has cruised in the New York Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But this coming holiday, the state will be represented by the South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band.
Unseasonably warm today; much colder Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very warm temperatures can be expected today and Wednesday. Highs will be well on up into the 70s. Gusty winds will also develop, enhancing the fire danger across the area. Hence, a Red Flag Warning is in effect. A very strong cold front moves southeast...
Sturgis welcomes additional Habitat homes
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Steve Duffy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Steve Duffy is running as a Republican for the South Dakota State House in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Duffy is running alongside Republican incumbent Becky Drury. The two will face two Democrats in the general election, Christine Stephenson and Jonathan Old Horse.
Big changes coming to the forecast
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a Red Flag Warning in effect now until 9pm tomorrow for most of our area. We also have a High Wind Warning in effect for parts of our area tonight and tomorrow. We could see wind gusts up to 55 mph tonight for Northeast Wyoming. By tomorrow afternoon, windy weather will spread into Western South Dakota with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible for parts of the area. Winds will calm down a bit tomorrow night, but then we’ll see more windy weather for Thursday. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will remain mild. Lows tonight will be in the 50s for parts of our area and highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s. By the time we get to Thursday, it will be much cooler with highs in the 30s for a lot of our area. We also will see some snow tomorrow night and Thursday. Snow will move into Northeast Wyoming tomorrow evening and impact the area throughout the night tomorrow and into Thursday morning. Western South Dakota won’t see a lot of snowfall. Total accumulation could be between 2-4 inches for Gillette and Sheridan, with over a foot possible in the upper elevations of the Big Horns. Temps will warm back up slightly by Saturday, but then we could see some rain and snow Sunday and Monday.
Gabbard joins Gov. Kristi Noem against what they call ‘extreme’ federal government
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally,...
It’s open enrollment time for Affordable Care Act
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act started Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will continue through Jan. 15, 2023. ACA is for people who have individual health policies, according to the South Dakota Division of Insurance. This year, people might have more affordable options because of increased federal subsidies. When reviewing health insurance needs, the Division of Insurance suggests that people use local, licensed health insurance producers.
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
US Attorney picks Election Day overseer to handle voting issues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Department of Justice attorney will oversee Election Day complaints in South Dakota, according to a DOJ release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Hoffman was picked by Alison Ramsdell, the U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, to lead the efforts on Election Day. Hoffman will be responsible for handling complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud.
Delivered on social media; cyberbullying in the era of being “left on read”
WDT hopes to inspire the next generation of medical workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last year South Dakota saw more than 2,500 nurses leave the workforce according to the Associated Press. Now people need those healthcare workers more than before. Long hours and the fear of getting infected during the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in causing nurses to...
