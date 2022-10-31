Bristol Community College Women’s Soccer Team become Region XXI Champions; Advance to National Championship Tournament

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
MUST SEE: Local basketball player with special needs hits half court buzzer beater
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Players and parents in Dartmouth were going crazy Thursday afternoon when a local basketball star with special needs hits a half court buzzer beater to end the first half. The Dartmouth Unified Sports Basketball team was hosting Middleborough at the high school gym when Dartmouth’s own...
msdaargosy.com
Bridget makes a “Kill” and Commits to Tufts Volleyball
Recently, I sat down with Bridget Lonergan, a senior at Mount Saint Dominic, to ask her questions about her recent commitment to Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. Bridget has been attending Mount Saint Dominic Academy since freshman year. While Bridget has always greatly valued her academic success, she has always had a strong passion for volleyball.
GoLocalProv
The Big Waterfront Play — Millions Being Invested for Concert Venue
It was first announced in 2019, and now on Friday, Rhode Island and East Providence officials and Live Nation New England kick off one of the biggest economic investments ever along the Seekonk River. The move by East Providence is the latest in the transformation of the waterfront. The development...
reportertoday.com
Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem
It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
NECN
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
Fairhaven’s Mike and Wayne’s Uniforms Permanently Closing
It's been 35 years since Wayne Oliveira and his partner opened their uniform and accessories business on Route 6 in Fairhaven. It was so long ago, Oliveira doesn't remember if they opened in the winter or summer. Mike and Wayne's Uniforms and accessories was a store many Fairhaven drivers have...
Turnto10.com
Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement
(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal
DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
ABC6.com
Six students sent to hospital following school bus crash in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Seven people, including six students were sent to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus Thursday. New Bedford police said the bus was carrying students from Global Learning Charter Public School when it was struck by another vehicle just before 5:00 P.M.
Lottery tickets worth $250K and $50K sold in RI
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Cranston for Wednesday night's drawing, according to the R.I. Lottery. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number.
whdh.com
Local single mothers receive essential supplies at baby shower hosted by Patriots lineman and wife
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Local single mothers were showered with support at a baby shower Tuesday hosted by Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, who provided the parents with some much-appreciated essential supplies. The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, which provides resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families, hosted the...
rhodybeat.com
A place to ride
The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized
A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Man seriously injured after daytime shooting in Fall River
A man was injured in a daytime shooting in Fall River on Thursday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, just after 2:30 p.m., Fall River Police Department personnel responded to the 300 block of America Street for reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, police located a single victim with...
hot969boston.com
Revere Woman Kicked Out of Foxboro Hotel Because of Taylor Swift Concert, Talks to Getup Crew
“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
ABC6.com
Nation’s first program to close treatment gap for inmates comes to Bristol County
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The nation’s first program to close the treatment gap between when an inmate is released and when they receive medical services is coming to Bristol County. Now, inmates can use the Correctional Reentry Clinic to schedule an appointment to speak with a medical provider...
Fairhaven Is Finally Getting a Domino’s Pizza
It's been a long wait for the people of Fairhaven, but they will finally have their own Domino's Pizza location. Fairhaven has been quietly eyed for a Domino's for over a decade, but for one reason or another, it has just never come to fruition. That will now change. Domino's...
fallriverreporter.com
Work to begin this month on Route 24 and Route 140; expected to be completed by 2027
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced crews are planning to demolish a portion of the Route 24 northbound bridge over Route 140 in Taunton which will impact travel in the area. Some of this work is scheduled to occur during overnight hours through November 11, weather permitting. Other work will occur in daytime hours in the entire project area on Route 24 and Route 140 using lane closures as needed. The daytime hour work will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. until the end of the construction contract.
