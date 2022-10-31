ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Columbia International celebrates 100th year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and faculty lined International Boulevard Wednesday morning as Columbia International University's year-long 100th anniversary celebration proceeded. Flags from 160 countries very paraded down the campus's main street while on-lookers cheered. This is just the beginning of celebrations that are expected to last for the next 12 months.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Tim Tebow speaks at Wilson Hall in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Today Sumter had a special guest: Tim Tebow. He visited Wilson Hall to give a speech as part of the school’s Mission Series. Sumter resident Janice Oden has been a fan of Tebow ever since her daughter started school at the University of Florida, where the multi-sport athlete once was the quarterback.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Tuomey Hospital in Sumter is expanding heart care services

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuomey Hospital is making another expansion to its services with a new cardiology center. According to CDC data, 309 people in Sumter died of heart disease in 2020. Doctors say for many of these people delayed care and a lack of access likely contributed to their heart problems.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Kerry Fuller is News19’s Teacher of the Week

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — You never know what you're going to stumble across when you stop by Kerry Fuller's fifth grade classroom. Her students say she is always doing something fun and interactive. “Mrs. Fuller's class is an amazing thing because she's so expressive,” said Janett Kamara. “She’s just...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

South Carolina PE teacher accused of assault on campus

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division.  Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery.  The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20, 2022, at Erwin Elementary School, located […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Parents, school leaders outraged after Ridge View Blazers forced to forfeit wins

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some parents in Richland Two are outraged over the South Carolina High School League’s move to disqualify all of the Ridge View High School football team’s wins this season. Authorities say three players on the roster were ineligible, but parents say the decision could have a devastating impact on their children as they get ready for graduation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

