Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
WWII history newly renovated, memorialized at Brookland-Cayce High School
CAYCE, S.C. — Refurbishing to Brookland-Cayce High School's World War II memorial and cannon is underway. This all came to be thanks to a little curiosity. Today, a much more permanent WWII cannon remains. Johnny Knight, a maintenance worker for Lexington School District Two noticed a cannon in front...
WIS-TV
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families at Irmo High School were notified of an investigation into a suspicious social media post circulating online Wednesday. Dr. Kaaren Hampton, the principal of the school told families she’d been made aware of a situation involving a suspicious note written on a wall that was shared on social media.
Columbia International celebrates 100th year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and faculty lined International Boulevard Wednesday morning as Columbia International University's year-long 100th anniversary celebration proceeded. Flags from 160 countries very paraded down the campus's main street while on-lookers cheered. This is just the beginning of celebrations that are expected to last for the next 12 months.
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
Tim Tebow speaks at Wilson Hall in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Today Sumter had a special guest: Tim Tebow. He visited Wilson Hall to give a speech as part of the school’s Mission Series. Sumter resident Janice Oden has been a fan of Tebow ever since her daughter started school at the University of Florida, where the multi-sport athlete once was the quarterback.
Signs honoring the Town of Chapin's century-old history now in place
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A walk through the Town of Chapin looks a lot different through the adult eyes of Mayor Al Koon. "Back when I was a child, we had one blinking light and our first grocery store which was called Chapin Red and White," Mayor Koon said. It's...
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
Tuomey Hospital in Sumter is expanding heart care services
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuomey Hospital is making another expansion to its services with a new cardiology center. According to CDC data, 309 people in Sumter died of heart disease in 2020. Doctors say for many of these people delayed care and a lack of access likely contributed to their heart problems.
Midlands Connection Project: Traffic construction changes in Chapin
CHAPIN, S.C. — Those of you in Chapin have some big changes coming to your commute. Over at Exit 91 off of I-26, an exit ramp is closing down, with a new temporary one east bound to Columbia Avenue opening up. The temporary ramp will tie into Columbia Avenue...
Kerry Fuller is News19’s Teacher of the Week
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — You never know what you're going to stumble across when you stop by Kerry Fuller's fifth grade classroom. Her students say she is always doing something fun and interactive. “Mrs. Fuller's class is an amazing thing because she's so expressive,” said Janett Kamara. “She’s just...
South Carolina PE teacher accused of assault on campus
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20, 2022, at Erwin Elementary School, located […]
South Carolina announces solar farm planned for Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
wach.com
Parents, school leaders outraged after Ridge View Blazers forced to forfeit wins
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some parents in Richland Two are outraged over the South Carolina High School League’s move to disqualify all of the Ridge View High School football team’s wins this season. Authorities say three players on the roster were ineligible, but parents say the decision could have a devastating impact on their children as they get ready for graduation.
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
Historic Banks home in Calhoun County being restored to 20th century museum
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Banks house in Calhoun County is being restored into a 20th Century Museum. It's the residence of former Calhoun County clerk of court Dick Banks who died in 2010. “He was a collector of so many things he was our county historian and what...
wach.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
WIS-TV
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
City of Orangeburg receives federal funding for community facilities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg received a community facilities grant from the USDA in the amount of $857,075. It's part of the USDA's rural healthcare grant program. The program funds fire trucks, rescue vehicles, emergency medical care equipment and communications equipment. The city is using these funds...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0