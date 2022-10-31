Read full article on original website
Terrebonne Parish school board candidates respond to 13 Points Education Plan
The Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce (HTCC) announced the approval the 13 Points Education Plan. “”The 13 Points Education Plan was a product of our Community Development Committee. They felt that these points were the most important. The initiative is to have an open line of communication with the school board,” said HTCC CEO Nicol Blanchard. “These points have remained consistent since 2018. The original committee had very strong key players including Clyde Hamner, Kristine Strickland Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, Chad Hebert, Debi Benoit, Jason Bergeron, JJ Buquet, Travis Lavigne former Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, and Brenda Babin, among others. These members were instrumental in developing the 13 Points Education Plan.”
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
stmarynow.com
Ochsner St. Mary checks up
On Oct. 25, Ochsner St. Mary Community Outreach provided blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks at the Morgan City Council on Aging. Pictured are Allison DeLaRosa, Dwan Naverre and Rayelyn Domingue from the Ochsner St. Mary. Submitted Photo.
stmarynow.com
Births announced
Born to Natasha Potashnik and Kirby Fears of New York, a girl, Nova Potashnik-Fears, on Oct. 28, at Mount Sinai West in New York. She weighed 5 pounds, 14.9 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long. Paternal grandparents are George and Diane Miller Fears of Bayou Vista. Maternal grandparents are Lin-Lin...
houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina changes location due to anticipated weather
Due to the forecasted weather, Market at the Marina will now be held on the 2nd floor of the Terrebonne General Health System parking garage. Parking for visitors will be available on both sides of the 1st floor. The Market and its vendors are looking forward to seeing you, no...
stmarynow.com
Volunteering for the Pumpkin Patch
Over 30 M C Bank associates volunteered this week to put on a Pumpkin Patch, and funds raised are donated to St. Mary Outreach. Around 950 students will attend the Pumpkin Patch to decorate pumpkins and cookies, meet all of the Morgan City Petting Zoo animals, and play several games. Supporting vendors who also contribute include Morgan City municipal government, Cannata's Supermarket, Maison Jardin Senior Living Community, Pelican Companies of America, LLC, PAC Specialties, Party Central, Tiger Island Hardware, G & J Land and Marine Food Distributors, Gabby Lemaire, Kiwanis Club of East St Mary, Wildflower Boutique, Pool Do’s Sports Bar.
stmarynow.com
Battery, domestic abuse arrests reported by local agencies
Local police agencies reported arrests this week on battery and domestic abuse charges. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported this arrest:. —Juvenile female, 17, Patterson, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Monday on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, and threatening a public official.
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
WWL-TV
Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life
Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
WWL-TV
Hurricane Ida destroyed her bowling alley. Now, its pieces are saving others
When Hurricane Ida peeled off much of the roof of Bowl South of Louisiana, it took the only lifestyle Marie had ever known. This story is part two of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Click here to read part one of this series.
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
stmarynow.com
Five arrests reported by local agencies
Local law enforcement agencies reported five arrests Monday and Tuesday, including charges of obscenity and robbery. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 48-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 51 complaints and made these arrests:. —Shaddrick Joseph Neddie, 46, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:18 p.m....
brproud.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday.
Louisiana Man Previously Charged with Attempted Murder in One Case Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting Case
Louisiana Man Previously Charged with Attempted Murder in One Case Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting Case. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre revealed that a Lockport, Louisiana man facing attempted murder charges in one incident had been charged with murder in another. Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, has been charged with second-degree murder in the September 24, 2022 shooting that killed 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport. Folse was already in detention after being charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on September 8, 2022.
stmarynow.com
UPDATED WITH STORY: Hometown hero Kelly comes home for promotion ceremony
James Kelly Jr. has served with the Army everywhere from Hawaii to Afghanistan. For his promotion ceremony, Kelly came home to Morgan City. The ceremony Saturday marked the promotion of Kelly, a 2001 Morgan City High graduate, to lieutenant colonel. One of Kelly’s mentors, Col. Ryan Kendall of the Army...
houmatimes.com
Two arrested, One still wanted for involvement in shooting death in September
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two local residents, for their involvement in a September 2022 Homicide Investigation. Niana Lynn Hayes, 20, of Gray, and Rasheem Robertson, 22, of Gibson, were both arrested for charges of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
wbrz.com
Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say
WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month. The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area. Officers...
