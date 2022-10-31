ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish school board candidates respond to 13 Points Education Plan

The Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce (HTCC) announced the approval the 13 Points Education Plan. “”The 13 Points Education Plan was a product of our Community Development Committee. They felt that these points were the most important. The initiative is to have an open line of communication with the school board,” said HTCC CEO Nicol Blanchard. “These points have remained consistent since 2018. The original committee had very strong key players including Clyde Hamner, Kristine Strickland Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, Chad Hebert, Debi Benoit, Jason Bergeron, JJ Buquet, Travis Lavigne former Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, and Brenda Babin, among others. These members were instrumental in developing the 13 Points Education Plan.”
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Ochsner St. Mary checks up

On Oct. 25, Ochsner St. Mary Community Outreach provided blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks at the Morgan City Council on Aging. Pictured are Allison DeLaRosa, Dwan Naverre and Rayelyn Domingue from the Ochsner St. Mary. Submitted Photo.
stmarynow.com

Births announced

Born to Natasha Potashnik and Kirby Fears of New York, a girl, Nova Potashnik-Fears, on Oct. 28, at Mount Sinai West in New York. She weighed 5 pounds, 14.9 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long. Paternal grandparents are George and Diane Miller Fears of Bayou Vista. Maternal grandparents are Lin-Lin...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Market at the Marina changes location due to anticipated weather

Due to the forecasted weather, Market at the Marina will now be held on the 2nd floor of the Terrebonne General Health System parking garage. Parking for visitors will be available on both sides of the 1st floor. The Market and its vendors are looking forward to seeing you, no...
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Volunteering for the Pumpkin Patch

Over 30 M C Bank associates volunteered this week to put on a Pumpkin Patch, and funds raised are donated to St. Mary Outreach. Around 950 students will attend the Pumpkin Patch to decorate pumpkins and cookies, meet all of the Morgan City Petting Zoo animals, and play several games. Supporting vendors who also contribute include Morgan City municipal government, Cannata's Supermarket, Maison Jardin Senior Living Community, Pelican Companies of America, LLC, PAC Specialties, Party Central, Tiger Island Hardware, G & J Land and Marine Food Distributors, Gabby Lemaire, Kiwanis Club of East St Mary, Wildflower Boutique, Pool Do’s Sports Bar.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Battery, domestic abuse arrests reported by local agencies

Local police agencies reported arrests this week on battery and domestic abuse charges. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported this arrest:. —Juvenile female, 17, Patterson, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Monday on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, and threatening a public official.
BERWICK, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life

Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Five arrests reported by local agencies

Local law enforcement agencies reported five arrests Monday and Tuesday, including charges of obscenity and robbery. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 48-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 51 complaints and made these arrests:. —Shaddrick Joseph Neddie, 46, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:18 p.m....
FRANKLIN, LA
brproud.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Previously Charged with Attempted Murder in One Case Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting Case

Louisiana Man Previously Charged with Attempted Murder in One Case Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting Case. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre revealed that a Lockport, Louisiana man facing attempted murder charges in one incident had been charged with murder in another. Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, has been charged with second-degree murder in the September 24, 2022 shooting that killed 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport. Folse was already in detention after being charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on September 8, 2022.
LOCKPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy