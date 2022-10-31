Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Grapples with How to Cut Multimillion-Dollar Baby in Half
A friendly but pointed game of tug-of-war played out this Tuesday at the city’s Finance Committee, with members Eric Friedman, Meagan Harmon, and Randy Rowse grappling with how to spend a $14.6 million surplus in Santa Barbara’s budget. “It’s a good problem to have,” said Friedman.
Santa Barbara Independent
Don’t Overlook the Good Landlords
Once again, the Santa Barbara Tenants Union (SBTU) and CAUSE have joined together to propagate their self-serving narratives about how all landlords are bad, gouge tenants, don’t maintain their properties, and don’t want tenants to know their rights, just to mention a few key takeaways from their latest Halloween rally. As small S.B. landlords who have been in the business for years, it’s becoming more difficult to remain silent in the face of such lies.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?
Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Nursery offering more inventory
Beginning on Saturday, November 5, and continuing throughout the month, the Garden Nursery is offering a much larger assortment and a wider variety of native plants.
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
dailyovation.com
Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17
Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17. The Lively Neighborhood Cafe Returns with a Bold New Menu. by Chef Trevor Laymance and Consulting Chef Jasmine Shimoda. Acme Hospitality announces the relaunch of Tyger Tyger, the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired...
Coastal View
Home sales and vacancy rates decrease, household income and jobs increase
The number of South Coast single family home sales and the South Coast apartment vacancy rate have decreased, according to numbers released Monday by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. The organization covers Goleta to Carpinteria. The current median home selling value in Carpinteria is $2,675,000, compared to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative Selects Sites to Become Resilience Hubs
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative (Collaborative) is pleased to announce three sites selected to participate in the Resilience Hubs program. A resilience hub is a community-serving facility that can coordinate resource distribution and services before, during and/or after a natural hazard event.
Santa Barbara Independent
On-Leave City Attorney Ariel Calonne Gets Unscheduled Performance Review
The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday held an unscheduled performance review of City Attorney Ariel Calonne, who has been on paid leave since late July following an undisclosed incident inside the City Attorney’s Office. While no official account of the incident has been provided, sources say Calonne engaged in an unusually loud and heated argument with a colleague, which was then reported by multiple individuals to the city’s Human Resources department.
sitelinesb.com
The Biltmore’s Neon Sign Is Not in Danger
••• Dan asked whether there are plans to save the wonderful old neon Biltmore sign at the end of the Olive Mill offramp, now that roundabout construction is about to start and the hotel has been dormant for years. “Yes, it will be relocated,” said Kirsten Ayars, spokesperson for the Highway 101 construction. “The location is being worked out.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Los Prietos Boys Camp Closing: ‘The End of an Era’ in Santa Barbara County?
In 2017, teenager Sammy Chavoya found himself headed down the wrong path, on the wrong side of the law, and eventually stuck in the Santa Barbara County juvenile justice system. He was sent to Los Prietos Boys Camp, the 17-acre facility deep in the Los Padres National Forest that serves...
Santa Barbara Independent
Mental Wellness Center Hires Resident Chef for its Fellowship Club Program￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara’s Mental Wellness Center (MWC) recently partnered with local chef David Medina to create nutritious meals for people participating in its Fellowship Club, A Recovery Learning Center. Medina joined MWC with extensive experience and an established reputation of commitment to the community through food and service to others.
Dignity Health's Marian Community Clinic anniversary and ribbon cutting
The 25th-anniversary celebration and ribbon cutting for Dignity Health's Marian Community Clinic grand opening for its new location will be on Thursday, November 10, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Lompoc bill pay will be temporarily unavailable during upgrade in mid-November
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced Thursday that both online and in person bill pay for the city will be unavailable while the system is upgraded from Nov. 16-20. "To best facilitate this financial management system update process, the Lompoc City Hall lobby counters will be closed to the public from Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18," said city officials.
Santa Barbara Independent
State Route 135 Closure for Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley Event in Los Alamos
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The public will encounter road closures for the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley event on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 10 am to midnight in the following location:. State Route 135 “Bell Street” will be closed to through-traffic from St. Joseph Street to Centennial...
Santa Barbara Independent
Full Belly Files | An All-Time Cellar Raid
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on October 28, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. For all there is to love about the latest releases of wine — I, for one, am increasingly drawn...
Noozhawk
Firefighters Gain 50% Containment on Vegetation Fire Near Goleta Beach County Park
Firefighters have reached 50% containment on a vegetation fire that broke out late Wednesday night near Goleta Beach County Park. The blaze was reported at 11:40 p.m. in a eucalyptus grove north of Goleta Beach and east of the Santa Barbara Airport, between Ward Drive and the Southern California Gas Co. plant, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Santa Barbara Independent
Third Annual Witches’ Paddle Brings Toil and Trouble to Santa Barbara Harbor
It was the third annual Witches’ Paddle for Team Paddle Santa Barbara (https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/team/456290) who cast their broomsticks aside for the day in favor of boarding these SUPs — all in the name of a great cause, the Santa Barbara Foodbank ShareHouse. Learn more about Foodbank ShareHouse here. Support...
Santa Barbara Independent
Pavement Rehabilitation Work to Begin in Western Goleta
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 3, 2022 – Pavement rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, November 7th, on various roadway sections in the Cannon Green and Covington Neighborhoods, Armstrong Road and Cathedral Oaks Road from Alameda Avenue to Evergreen Drive. The roadwork is part of the 2022-2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and is expected to take six months to complete.
pacbiztimes.com
Houweling sued over workers’ comp claims from Camarillo greenhouse
The former owner of Houweling’s Tomatoes in Camarillo is being sued by the California Agricultural Network, which claims Casey Houweling and his company left the insurance network “holding the bag” for more than $3 million in workers’ compensation claims. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in...
Comments / 2