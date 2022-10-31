ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBC Sports

Durant insists he was 'shocked' by Nets' decision to fire Nash

If there was one person who you'd expect wouldn't be surprised by the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash, it's Kevin Durant. But even after Brooklyn's 2-5 start, Durant insists he didn't see Tuesday's news coming. "You're always shocked when a move like this happens. But it's normal in the NBA,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Marcus Smart Reacts to Ime Udoka to the Nets Report

While Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks refuted the reports that the team had settled on Ime Udoka as their next head coach, the former Boston Celtics lead man is widely expected to replace Steve Nash. In a recent interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared his feelings on this potential development.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?

Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
BROOKLYN, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers: 76ers Focused Too Much on Lack of Calls vs. Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers had a frustrating night on Wednesday. With the Washington Wizards in town, the Sixers entered the matchup shorthanded as their big man Joel Embiid was ruled out due to a non-COVID illness for the second-straight matchup. In addition, veteran guard De’Anthony Melton missed the matchup due to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving; All-Star PG Won't Play Wednesday vs. Knicks

The Kyrie Irving saga in Brooklyn has a new chapter. According to ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets have given Irving consequences for his antisemitic posts online, suspending him for at least five games. Irving made comments about a film on social media that contained "deeply disturbing antisemitic hate," and his response...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

Major Announcement Made About Kyrie Irving's Future with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets NBA team on Thursday evening announced the suspension of star player Kyrie Irving. “over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.

