Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
Report: Brooklyn Nets ‘plan to hire’ Ime Udoka after firing Steve Nash
The deal reportedly could be finalized in 24-48 hours. The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal could be finalized in 24-48 hours, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski....
Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Steve Nash fired as Brooklyn Nets head coach
DALLAS — Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Steve Nash has been fired from his head coaching position for the Brooklyn Nets. It was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski before the Athletic's Shams Charania then also reported this firing. The Nets then sent out a press release at 11:57 p.m.
What Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Said When Steve Nash Was Named As Nets Head Coach
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had some interesting comments about Steve Nash in 2020.
Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Wouldn't Have Succeeded In Steve Nash's Position On The Nets
Not a lot of coaches would have thrived in Steve Nash's situation.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Fans courtside send message to Kyrie Irving as Nets coach Steve Nash seeks 'growth'
BROOKLYN -- The Pacers beat the Nets on Saturday, but the most notable national story didn't come on the court. Nets guard Kyrie Irving had caused controversy days earlier by tweeting a link to an anti-Semitic documentary. After the game, he didn't apologize. “Did I do anything illegal?" Irving said....
Brooklyn Nets fire Head Coach Steve Nash amid disappointing start, Kyrie Irving controversy
The Brooklyn Nets have fired Head Coach Steve Nash amid a disappointing 2-5 start, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
"Nets Adding Ime Udoka To A Locker Room With Kyrie", NBA Fan's Video Becomes Viral
An NBA fan had an interesting reaction to the Nets being linked with Ime Udoka.
JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall
JJ Redick puts Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for 'destroying' the Brooklyn Nets culture.
NBC Sports
Durant insists he was 'shocked' by Nets' decision to fire Nash
If there was one person who you'd expect wouldn't be surprised by the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash, it's Kevin Durant. But even after Brooklyn's 2-5 start, Durant insists he didn't see Tuesday's news coming. "You're always shocked when a move like this happens. But it's normal in the NBA,"...
Yardbarker
Marcus Smart Reacts to Ime Udoka to the Nets Report
While Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks refuted the reports that the team had settled on Ime Udoka as their next head coach, the former Boston Celtics lead man is widely expected to replace Steve Nash. In a recent interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared his feelings on this potential development.
Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?
Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doc Rivers: 76ers Focused Too Much on Lack of Calls vs. Wizards
The Philadelphia 76ers had a frustrating night on Wednesday. With the Washington Wizards in town, the Sixers entered the matchup shorthanded as their big man Joel Embiid was ruled out due to a non-COVID illness for the second-straight matchup. In addition, veteran guard De’Anthony Melton missed the matchup due to...
Yardbarker
Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving; All-Star PG Won't Play Wednesday vs. Knicks
The Kyrie Irving saga in Brooklyn has a new chapter. According to ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets have given Irving consequences for his antisemitic posts online, suspending him for at least five games. Irving made comments about a film on social media that contained "deeply disturbing antisemitic hate," and his response...
Major Announcement Made About Kyrie Irving's Future with Nets
The Brooklyn Nets NBA team on Thursday evening announced the suspension of star player Kyrie Irving. “over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.
BBC
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets pledge $1m after criticism over anti-Semitism
The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes. In a joint statement, Irving, 30, said he "meant no harm" but stopped short of apologising for the...
Comments / 0