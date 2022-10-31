Read full article on original website
IGNITE! Huge Marriage Enrichment Event This Weekend In Owensboro
Calling all married couples! There's a huge marriage event this weekend in Owensboro and you're invited to pour into the life of your spouse. Marriage is the second most important relationship you will ever have in life after your relationship with God. Our spouse is supposed to be our best friend and partner in life. Most of us do a really good job at taking care of and checking on our friends we need to make even more of an effort to love our spouses and tend to their needs in every way.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
k105.com
Fuzzy-faced Grayson Co. deputies, LPD officers raising money for child with cancer
If one notices increasingly fuzzy faces on some law enforcement officers in Grayson County this month don’t fret, deputies and officers did not misplace their razors. November has been proclaimed “No Shave November” by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department as the agencies raise money for a local nine-year-old child with cancer.
WTVW
Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
WBKO
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alvaton community members have reported being scammed by a man claiming to seal driveways. From what concerned citizens have reported, Michael Tinker would convince customers to hand over cash prior to completing the job and in turn not have to charge them tax. The Warren...
Remains of Missing Indiana Woman Have Been Found
Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Evansville woman. Multiple Agencies Have Been Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky have been working to find 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville after she went missing following a car accident on Saturday night. In addition to the Kentucky State Police, the McLean County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, as well as other emergency services have been searching Kentucky's Green River.
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
Blackjack is a Small Adoptable Dog in Newburgh that Loves Kids [WHS Pet of the Week]
Another day, another dog from the Warrick Humane Society! This week's doggo is named Blackjack and he is my absolute favorite size for a dog. He's a size "small." Weighing in at 19 lbs, he's not tiny so you won't break him but not huge so he won't eat you out of house and home and leave you giant gifts around the yard. He almost looks like a little black beagle - what I would imagine Snoopy would look like if he was real.
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
Former Matchbox Twenty Member Launching Exciting New Music Expo Owensboro, Kentucky
If you ever need my full attention it only takes two words: Matchbox Twenty. So, the day that Fran with Friday After Five asked me if I'd like to meet Adam Gaynor, who was with Matchbox Twenty until 2005, I said, 'Absolutely'. That was in September, and now Fran and Adam have announced a new and exciting partnership.
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
Historic Newburgh, Indiana Announces 2022 Holiday Festivities [SCHEDULE]
It is hard to believe that 2022 has almost come to an end. Of course, before we can ring in the new year, we have to get through the holiday season, and Historic Newburgh, Indiana has announced their plans to celebrate. Holiday Traditions. Many small towns across the country have...
Fall Rummage Sale Features Thousands of $1 Items This Weekend in Owensboro
If you're looking for a great way to save money on winter clothes for your family this weekend is the perfect time to do it. There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale with $1 items. The sale will benefit a local homeless shelter and you're invited. ALL ABOUT MY SISTER'S KEEPER.
Historic Franklin, Kentucky, Makes a Charming Fall Day Trip Destination
Franklin Kentucky is located 25 minutes south of Bowling Green off of Interstate 65 but it's also connected by rural roadways such as 31-W/Nashville Road. No matter what route you take though, just get there. This little farming community holds more than what meets the eye. Franklin is steeped in history and with its many shops, restaurants, and a locally-owned coffee shop positioned around its courthouse square, there is no shortage of opportunities for adventure. I've put together a list of must-do stops while you are there.
wevv.com
Daviess County announces new radio system for first responders
Daviess County first responders will soon have a new tool at their disposal as they work to keep the community safe. "As the city of Owensboro has grown, we respond to more and more calls every year. I know if I push that button and I can't get out, it puts us in a bad predicament," said Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith.
k105.com
Leitchfield FD battles barn fire in Millwood, saves nearby residence
The Leitchfield Fire Department battled a barn fire Wednesday night in Millwood. Leitchfield fire personnel responded to the blaze Wednesday night at approximately 10:20 in the 800 block of Kefauver Road after a barn caught fire. The barn was located about 60 feet from a home and in a tree line.
Landon’s Hope hopes for help
SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State food bank is in desperate need of donations as the holidays approach. Landon’s Hope operates a food pantry in Sebree which supports Webster County. The thrift store was opened a few years ago to help pay for the food, but now some extra help is needed to keep the […]
