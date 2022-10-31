ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

Probation agents doing Halloween checks on sex offender residences in La Crosse Co.

By Leah Rivard
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Probation and parole agents did their checks on the homes of registered sex offenders to make sure trick-or-treaters are safe.

Department of Corrections agents are doing random stops at homes to make sure offenders don’t have any Halloween decorations out, don’t wear a costume, or pass out any candy.

This is a yearly check.

All sex offenders, not just child sex offenders, have to sign a Halloween contract agreeing to the rules.

Lorrie Pfaff, a senior probation-parole agent, says she’s been doing this for 20 years and has arrested people for breaking those rules.

“Sometimes they feel that it doesn’t apply to them, and they make a wrong choice and go against the contract,” says Pfaff. “There have been some custodies over the years, we’re hoping tonight that everyone is in compliance.”

Agent Pfaff says if you see any suspicious activity, call the Sex offender Safe Tip Line at (877) 234-0085, or call 911 if you feel threatened.

