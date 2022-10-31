ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Mandela Barnes joins UWL students for ‘Pedal to the Polls’ event

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The election is just over a week away and candidates are sprinting to the finish line.

Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s Senate seat Mandela Barnes stopped at UW-La Crosse on Monday.

After speaking to students, Barnes and UWL students walked or pedaled on bicycles to campus polling locations to vote early.

In light of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, News 8 Now asked Barnes if he’s concerned about the safety of elected officials.

“The conversations have gotten so out of control and it feels as if there are candidates who just want to not just win the election–they want you to hate the opponent. And that’s not the way things should be done,” said Barnes.

Barnes also made stops Monday in Viroqua and Eau Claire. He will campaign in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

